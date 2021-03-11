Make way for Rumi Munawar Badshah, a young and skilled social media and modelling talent many are talking about

As a woman of multiple talents, it won’t be wrong to say that she is on her path to acing the world of modelling and content creation.

Isn’t it astounding to know and read more about all those individuals who first take steps towards attaining excellence rather than just blindly running behind the success? Thankfully times have changed and, of course, for the better, as we keep hearing and seeing the gradual rise of many young talented beings across industries of the world that in many ways only go ahead in making others believe that hard work, combined with a genuine quest to attain excellence in one’s chosen industry can definitely help people attain their desired success. We came to know about one such incredibly beautiful and gifted woman named Rumi Munawar Badshah.

Rumi Munawar Badshah is not your average success story or a girl who dreamed of making it huge in her career and endeavours; she has always proved to be much beyond that and has even shown her A-game in all that she has chosen to do in her professional life, be it becoming a fashion model, influencer or TikToker from the UAE. She chose her battles carefully, acted upon them through her relentless drive and passion, and eventually reached success when she won the Best South Asian Model Award in the UAE. This landed her with a pool of projects as a model, where she worked as a showstopper for various Indian and Pakistani designers while also working in several TVCs with well-known brands like the Danube, Milano.

She is based in the UAE and has really upped her game as a true-blue influencer and TikToker in a very short span of time, which has attracted the attention of tons of people all around the world. Making viral content in voice and on sounds has become an everyday thing for her, and she keeps excelling at it each day.

Rumi Munawar Badshah is truly made to continue shining in the overall entertainment and modelling fields.