Maksun Biotech supports budding pharma entrepreneurs with monopoly PCD-Model

The pharmaceutical industry in India is the backbone of the Indian economy. Catering to the population of 120 crore population makes it the most vital contributor to the nation’s health and economy.India is the world's largest provider of general medications, accounting for 20% of worldwide supply by volume, and the world's leading medicine manufacturer. While the sector offers unlimited opportunities to the manufacturer and suppliers, new entrepreneurs with limited investment availability hesitate to enter the sector due to the considerably high initial investment. Maksun Biotech Private Limited a leading pharmaceutical marketing and supply firm has come up with a solution for such willing entrepreneurs with the Pharma PCD franchise model.

Maksun Biotech Private Limited is the brainchild of three genius minds Mr. Ruchir Kumar Arora , Dr. Himanshu Arora, and Sh. Darshan Lal Arora. It deals in the widest variety of medicinal supplies across the country through its 10 divisions and 10 brand names

·        Blair Remedies

·        Gynaemak

·        Denblue

·        Chinvas Dental Care

·        Adrif Vision

·        ShinomCosmoceuticals

·        Rehan Care

·        Kenriz Care

·        VezinPharma

·        KaashmiDerm O Cos

It sells more than 1100+ products under these brands that include general drugs and medicines for, diabetic, pediatric, ophthalmic, gynecologic, oncological, derma care, and critical care. The founders of the company had consciously opted for the PCD Pharma Franchise model of operation to support budding entrepreneurs with small investment possibilities looking for business opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector. Maksun Biotech Private Limited provides them a complete monopoly to grow in their area with all the requisite support of quality pharmaceutical products along with marketing support. It has pierced into the farthest areas of the country through these franchisees. These franchisees work as a link between the company and the end user who are patients looking for quality medicines.

Till now the firm has supported more than  1000+ associates to start a flourishing business in the pharmaceutical sector and with the latest entry of Vezin Pharma in its list of the brand it is targeting to support the entrepreneurial dreams of 200 more individuals. According to the company’s founder Ruchir Kumar Arora“ We understand that it is difficult to enter into the pharma sector if you do not have ample investment options available with you and compete with already established players if you are a new entrant in the brand segment. PCD franchise is the best option for such individuals is it pharma distributors, wholesalers, or medical representatives.”

Maksun Biotech Private Limited is excelling with the approach of collective growth by providing complete command of their respective area to the franchises. Their wide range of products in almost all categories of medicinal products have helped the franchisees to serve patients with all kind of requirements and attain uninhibited growth.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Maksun Biotech Private Limited is solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

