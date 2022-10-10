 Md Sarafraj Alam on Education: The Long-Term Solution : The Tribune India

Md Sarafraj Alam on Education: The Long-Term Solution

Md Sarafraj Alam on Education: The Long-Term Solution

Education should be the top priority of every parent and child, especially since it will affect you throughout your life and even beyond. Children who are forced to drop out of school early or fail to obtain an adequate education tend to fall behind in other areas of their life, such as finding employment or starting their own families.

 

In the long run, they can also cost their government more money through unemployment benefits, criminal behaviour and health problems like diabetes and heart disease. This article on Md Sarafraj Alam explains how investing in children's education can make your country stronger tomorrow.

 

Md Sarafraj Alam is giving wings to the dreams of underprivileged students.

Md Sarafraj Alam, an educationist and founder of day-boarding schools for underprivileged children, has set an example for private donors to step forward to provide quality education to all. In a country like India, where 27% of its population is below 14 years of age, nearly 50 million students are out of school in rural areas due to a lack of access and affordability. The need of the hour is that more people should come forward to help such causes as it will have a long-term impact, says Mr Alam.

 

I hope that many more people will come forward and join me in my cause, he adds with confidence. Our mission is to ensure quality education by providing boarding facilities and regular classes, said Md Sarafraj Alam while talking about his initiatives. He added that we want to ensure that no child drops out of school because of financial constraints or other reasons.

 

A slow impact means that we must be patient. We cannot expect results immediately; rather, they will come over time. This is good because it gives us time to address issues, like overcrowding and low funding, with long-term solutions. And let's face it—most of these issues are just symptoms of something much deeper. They may not seem to have anything in common, but at their core, all of them stem from one issue: lack of education. If we can fix that, then everything else should also fall into place.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

2
Punjab

Where is Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

4
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

5
Haryana

Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

6
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

7
Himachal

Asia's pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

8
Amritsar

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

9
Nation

Bar Council of India flays bid to malign Supreme Court judge ahead of elevation

10
World Russia-Ukraine War

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

Attacks across Ukrainian cities during Monday rush hour; Zel...

Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, India tells its citizens

Avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, India tells its citizens

Advisory comes hours after Russia carried out strikes agains...

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI’s “circulation” method for appointing judges

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

The Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazee...

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise

Mulayam Singh Yadav: In success or failure, always ‘Netaji’ to his supporters

Mulayam Singh Yadav: In success or failure, always 'Netaji' to his supporters

Doughty fighter who spawned Uttar Pradesh’s most powerful po...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

Swachh rankings: Local Bodies Minister appreciates services of sanitation workers

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

‘False cases being filed against youths’

'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Rita Bawa murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC upholds conviction and life term of three accused

Rita Bawa murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC upholds conviction and life term of three accused

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

No outreach staff, only 35 listed with Kapurthala women rehab

Jalandhar: Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

Metal factory blast near Dehlon: Owner among two booked

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Cyber criminals posing as relatives from Canada dupe Ludhiana resident of Rs 2.7 lakh

Paddy yield estimated to go down in Ludhiana district as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Punjab Congress holds state-wide protest, demands dismissal of minister Sarari

Punjab Congress holds state-wide protest, demands dismissal of minister Sarari

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan in Patiala, MC to lodge FIR

Now, non-teaching employees of Punjabi University threaten stir