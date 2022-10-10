Md Sarafraj Alam on Education: The Long-Term Solution

Education should be the top priority of every parent and child, especially since it will affect you throughout your life and even beyond. Children who are forced to drop out of school early or fail to obtain an adequate education tend to fall behind in other areas of their life, such as finding employment or starting their own families.

In the long run, they can also cost their government more money through unemployment benefits, criminal behaviour and health problems like diabetes and heart disease. This article on Md Sarafraj Alam explains how investing in children's education can make your country stronger tomorrow.

Md Sarafraj Alam is giving wings to the dreams of underprivileged students.

Md Sarafraj Alam, an educationist and founder of day-boarding schools for underprivileged children, has set an example for private donors to step forward to provide quality education to all. In a country like India, where 27% of its population is below 14 years of age, nearly 50 million students are out of school in rural areas due to a lack of access and affordability. The need of the hour is that more people should come forward to help such causes as it will have a long-term impact, says Mr Alam.

I hope that many more people will come forward and join me in my cause, he adds with confidence. Our mission is to ensure quality education by providing boarding facilities and regular classes, said Md Sarafraj Alam while talking about his initiatives. He added that we want to ensure that no child drops out of school because of financial constraints or other reasons.

A slow impact means that we must be patient. We cannot expect results immediately; rather, they will come over time. This is good because it gives us time to address issues, like overcrowding and low funding, with long-term solutions. And let's face it—most of these issues are just symptoms of something much deeper. They may not seem to have anything in common, but at their core, all of them stem from one issue: lack of education. If we can fix that, then everything else should also fall into place.