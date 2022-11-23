Medicinal Garden Kit Review - Nicole Apelian - Natural Backyard Plant Pharmacy

Nature is designed to support life and stimulate healing. Ancient folks did not use complicated medicine. Instead, most people relied on plant-based natural pharmacies to tackle any sickness.

Research indicates that natural medicine is as effective and safer than modern prescription drugs. The herbs, minerals, and vitamins, among other nutrients, strengthen immunity, combat diseases, and support longevity without severe side effects.

There are numerous websites advocating the use of alternative medicine to battle illness. Nicole Apelian is a US-based survivalist, mother, and advocate of herbal medicine. She has spent numerous years studying indigenous plants and shrubs that can grow hassle-free in your backyard. Nicole Apelian is the author of various books describing traditional plant-based medicine and other survival skills that support health and longevity.

The Medicinal Garden Kit by Nicole Apelian is a guide and seed set showing different plants, herbs, and flowers you can safely grow to support health. Is the guide practical? Continue reading to discover more about the Medicinal Garden Kit.

What is the Medicinal Garden Kit?

The Medicinal Garden Kit is designed for anyone looking for plant-based herbs, plants, vitamins, and minerals. The author, Nicole Apelian, argues that there is zero sense in consuming anything created in the lab when you grow it in your backyard. She insists that everybody should have a natural pharmacy in their backyards to combat various health issues.

The Medicinal Garden Kit involves ten supposedly handpicked herbs from the best premium plants. Each seeds kit comes with a free medicinal guide that explains how you can transform the ten herbs into healing tinctures, salves, poultices, essential oils, ointments, and decoctions.

The 10 Medicinal Garden Kit's Plants

1. Chicory

Chicory is commercially used to prepare painkillers and joint support supplements. Ancient folks made tea from the herb to battle discomfort. Nicole Apelian argues that Chicory has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties to combat pain without the risk of addiction.

How to use Chicory

Add a tablespoon of dry chicory powder to your tea or coffee. Apart from relieving pain, it may support healthy bowel movements and reduce constipation. Further, it can augment liver health, reduce adrenal fatigue, and develop respiratory functions.

Garden Uses

Chicory is a soil builder that pulls nutrients from the deep soil using its taproots. It replenishes the soil with nutrients after its death.

2. Yarrow

Dried yarrow can stop bleeding and accelerate wound healing. Most survivalists swear that it can repel mosquitoes and other bugs when topically applied.

How to Use Yarrow

A fresh yarrow leaf can numb toothache and accelerate healing. Similarly, applying yarrow powder to a fresh wound can stimulate healing, especially when you have zero alternatives. Yarrow benefits include supporting digestion, heart health, menstrual cramps, and minimizing heartburn.

Garden Uses

The yarrow leaf has beautiful flowers attracting insects like bees and bugs, supporting pollination and feeding on pests. It can eliminate the use of artificial pesticides to protect the plant's health.

3. California poppy

Do you have sleep issues? The California poppy can supposedly support restorative sleep. It purportedly eliminates the addiction to prescription sedatives. The herb provides quality sleep without giving the users nasty side effects. Other benefits of the California poppy include battling head lice and improving moods.

How to Use the California Poppy

The Medicinal Garden Kit explains that you can make herbal tea using California tea. You can use the plant's leaves, flowers, and stems to create a natural sedative; add fresh California poppy leaves or stems to boil water. Allow the mixture to steep for about ten minutes before drinking.

Garden Uses

The California poppy requires minimal water to grow hence less competition with other plants. It also attracts beneficial insects that can feed on pests.

4. Marshmallow

Marshmallow roots and leaves have anti-bacterial properties. Nicole Apelian explains that it forms a mucilage that improves the intestinal lining and augments gut health. Marshmallow root is effective in combating digestive issues, IBS, and constipation.

How to Use Marshmallow

The guide walks you through digging up a few marshmallow roots and cleaning the dirt off them; you can then add the seeds to a jar or cup and cover them with ice-cold water for a few hours—the mucilage extract forms, which you can drink to support colon health. In addition, the herb can keep the skin healthy and combat stubborn coughs.

Garden Uses

The marshmallow can attract pollinators and improve the look of your garden.

5. Chamomile

The Medicinal Garden Kit describes chamomile as a natural antibiotic. The herb can support the skin and digestive health. In addition, it can alleviate rheumatic pain, irritated eyes, and hemorrhoids and accelerate wound healing.

How to Use Chamomile

You can make chamomile tea to combat stress and improve digestive health.

You can add chamomile leaves to bathwater to relieve joint and muscle discomfort.

6. Evening Primrose

The evening primrose is loaded with linoleic acid that can augment skin health. Additionally, it can balance hormones, combat fatigue, improve metabolic rates, and fortify immune responses.

How to use the Evening Primrose

Apply it directly on the skin rash or wound to accelerate healing and repair damaged skin.

To make a poultice, you can create evening primrose powder from the leaves or root.

7. Lavender

Lavender is a common ingredient in most household chemicals. It is an aromatic herb that can combat anxiety, improve blood flow, and support hair growth. It can reduce skin dryness and fight psoriasis. Similarly, it can keep bugs away.

How to use the Lavender

Nicole Apelian explains that you can make tea from lavender leaves and flowers to support calmness and relaxation.

You can use fresh Lavender to ward off insects and bugs'

8. Echinacea

The Medicinal Garden Kit creator argues that Echinacea can strengthen immunity and help you keep off the doctor's office. It is a potent anti-bacterial and anti-fungal that can support health. You can create a mouthwash, skin salve, and root decoction.

How to use Echinacea

Thinly slice the Echinacea roots and add them to boiling water. Allow it to simmer for thirty minutes. Drink the concoction while still hot to boost immunity and combat common respiratory issues.

9. Calendula

Calendula is common in native America. It can support wound healing, prevent infections, and support the lymphatic system.

How to Use Calendula

Add the calendula flowers and leaves to boiling water and let it steep for about 15 minutes. Drink it to clear the lymphatic system and eliminate any infections.

Apply the calendula to wounds to prevent infections and accelerate healing

10. Feverfew

Feverfew is a potent anti-inflammatory and painkiller. It can battle chronic migraines and reduce joint inflammation. Feverfew can also reduce eczema, acne, and skin bruising.

How to use Feverfew

Chew raw Feverfew leaves to combat a migraine attack.

Pricing

The Medicinal Garden Kit by Nicole Apelian is only available via the official website. The developer recommends purchasing the guide and the kit to try alternative medicine. The plants do not take up much space, and most grow almost hassle-free.

Money-back Guarantee

Nicole Apelian guarantees each buyer that the Medicinal Garden Kit is worth the price. Because she believes in her product, customers have 365-days to try the seeds and guide. You can contact customer service via email at support@thelostherbs.com if you have any questions about the refund policy or anything else.

Conclusion

The Medicinal Garden Kit comprises ten ingredients that can improve sleep, combat fatigue, fortify immunity, and support overall well-being. The backyard pharmacy also serves as an emergency kit that comes in handy when you cannot get medicine from the stores. A 365-day money-back guarantee protects each Medicinal Garden Kit. Visit the official website to order your kit today!

