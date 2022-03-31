Meet Bhavin Swadas, A Co-Founder of Multiple Online Ventures

Today we will talk about the self-made entrepreneur, Bhavin Swadas. He has been in online marketing since past decade and worked for many leading enterprise to help them achieve their goals.

What is your background and early life?

Well, everybody has a story, and I too. I am from middle-class family where we think about business only. Nobody in my family ever go for job. Being a Gujarati we learned and taught to be businessman, whether it is family or your own.

I am an Electronics and Communication engineer. I got selected in campus interview of multi-national software company. I started by career as embedded engineer in 2008, yes during the recession period where most of companies firing their employees. I worked over there for three years and decided to start my blogging career.

What was your initial struggle?

Every new venture start with the struggle, especially if t here is nobody to lead you. When I started blogging, there were very few people in India doing so. So I used to visit cyber cafe and spent my time over there to just find how to start it. In fact, the blogging was started as a hobby only. I never thought to start career as a blogger or even make money from it. My intension was to just learn it and show my site in Google.

What is your current projects?

Well, today almost every body shop online and we ended up spending even more than what we spend if buy locally. That's why I am running smart shopping sites like Coupon Saturn, where I help costumers to save money through promo codes. Being a Gujarati, I always believe in bargaining. Why to spend full price, when you can get same thing for cheap. This is the power of asking and couponing.

People always look for sales and deals, but don't even know when to buy and where to buy. This is where the sites like Coupon Stroller comes into the picture. Here I help my visitors to find coupon codes for their store. So that they can purchase anything at anytime at unbeatable price. Most importantly, all these things is for FREE. I never charge anything from my visitors to help them save money.

What is your future plans?

Apart from the couponing, I am planning to start my own online store. Currently, I am researching market for the opportunity only. I will start with Amazon selling first. Later, I will move to my own eCommerce store. The mission is to help online community to save as much as possible.

What do you do in your free time?

During my free time, I always surf internet to explore latest happening around the world. You know being a blogger, I must have knowledge of everything around the world, whether it is cryptocurrency, Forex trading or a new movie release. I love listening retro hindi songs and movies, whenever I got time.

Bhavin, What advice do you want to give to the fellow readers?

Life is full of opportunity, and you just have to catch you. Dream it, aim it and get it. Always try to be positive, no matter what's the situation.