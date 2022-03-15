Meet Bike Rider Renu Sharma who went on a 2000 km ride for woman empowerment

An Indian woman is rarely seen gracefully riding a Harley Davidson bike in any part of the country. But, that is what separate Renu Sharma from the crowd. The 33 year-old devoted daughter, wife and mother from Rajasthan has just completed a 2000 Km ride on her Harley Davidson. This article narrates the awe-inspiring story behind this woman with substance who also runs a web-designing firm.

Renu Sharma has recently completed a 2000-kilometer bike ride in just a week's time and that too in the sweltering summer heat of Rajasthan's deserts. Her goal in accomplishing the feat was woman empowerment. During the unforgettable journey, Renu provided free applications to online business consulting, distributed 500 free women's hygiene kits, and traveled the 2000 km long distance to meet 1000+ individuals. She began the ride on March 3 and wrapped it up on March 9, 2022.

Renu is also the founder of a fast-growing web-design firm, CuteVamp, based in India and the USA, which provides web designing services across the world.

But, that's not all to Renu, as she is also a devoted wife and a loving mother to her daughter, who was born in 2014.

It’s amazing how Renu, who is a true symbol of woman empowerment, successfully juggles her house-hold work, and business with her passion for riding bikes.

Here's all that you should know about this fiery woman's inspirational journey, her vision and aspirations, as well as the impact that she wants to create on society.

Renu Sharma's initial life

Renu was born on 5th September, 1988, to Krishan, and Kaushalya Sharma in a village called Makkasar (district: Hanumangarh). After 5 years of her birth, the family shifted to Hanumangarh Junction.

:Renu completed her schooling (1-10th class) from MD Public Senior Secondary School, Hanumangarh (Rajasthan). She then earned a Bachelor of Science from Saraswati Girls School & College, Hanumangarh, and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from Sanskar International College, Hanumangarh.

Renu has acquired degrees in both Home Science and teacher training. After successfully completing a degree in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), she got married in 2010. After marriage, she moved to her In-law’s house in Anupgarh (Sri Ganganagar). Her loving family was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Alisha, in 2014. Renu currently lives in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

How Renu Sharma's professional life began

After marriage, she found her hubby Sumit spending most of his time on is laptop engrossed in the web development process. As an ideal ambitious self-respecting woman, who was also a caring wife she decided to find a solution so that Sumit’s long hours on the laptop get reduced and she gets her well-deserved attention and time. That is when Renu's professional life began, as she started learning and absorbing knowledge about web programming languages. With consistent hard work and support from Sumit, she was confident about the concept in around a year's time.

She observed that these services were sold at very high prices. So, she executed her learning by selling these services at affordable prices to small-scale businesses without compromising with quality.

The results were impressive and visible, for example,

1) Last year she made over 500 websites with a customer satisfaction rate of 97%

2) Many clients awarded extra cash, as her successful effort had helped them grow their business

She has accomplished many milestones in her professional journey and volunteered in social welfare initiatives also.

Renu Sharma's personality, passion, and vision:

Renu enjoys traveling and has a strong passion for riding bikes because of which she has created a positive impact in the hearts and minds of people who think long-distance riding is predominantly for guys.

Renu is an adventurous person who has explored many parts of India with her exceptional and world famous Harley Davidson Sportster 48 (1200 cc) bike. People know her as a woman who challenges limits, tests, and proves her capabilities whether it’s related to achieving personal goals or professional milestones. The states in the country Renu has covered during her long drives include Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pardesh, Rajasthan, and counting…...

As a businesswoman, Renu's USP (Unique Selling Proposition) has been her innate capability to learn, absorb, execute, and to get desired and visible results.

The awards and recognition that Renu Sharma has won

- March 8, 2021, Respected and Awarded by “India Muscle Wheels” on the occasion of “Women’s Day Ride”.

- Nov 29, 2019, Got two awards from Raktkosh Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad (रक्तकोष फाउंडेशन व भारत विकास परिषद) for Promoting their campaign and participating in camp (including blood donation)

- Nov 17, 2019, Got Awarded By Rajasthan Brahmin Mahasabha for her bike riding passion and doing long-distance rides.

- Nov 22, 2017, Celebrating 500 five-star reviews on Cute Vamp

- Renu has also been awarded a respectable title by Dunes Harley-Davidson: “The Only Woman Harley Davidson Representative of Rajasthan.”

- She has also volunteered in many social work activities like education for kids for the betterment and upliftment of society.

Renu Sharma's message or impact on society:

Renu has been and will continue to be a loving family member, an inspirational team leader, and also a contributor or volunteer to the welfare of society. She is always ready to explore the unknown, challenge the limits, but she also cares and seriously considers the subtle and sensitive. Not only does she know different gears of life, but she has also mastered changing gears, making it a pleasant and soothing ride for her and the people who are connected with her.

Renu Sharma's punch line is: Work hard - Ride harder