Meet Gagan Sethi aka Jazz Gagan, who has created a rage in the world of digital marketing with his ability

Digital marketing is as complex a field as it needs to be. New examples are set here with a mix of ability and hard work. Renowned digital marketer Gagan Sethi, also known as Jazz Gagan, is making a mark in this field at a very young age. Not only this, he should also be doing his own online free lancing trading.

Let us tell you that recently Gagan Sethi also turned down a good job package from Twitter and currently he works in the Facebook support department. Gagan always wanted to do something different and he finds social media as a medium where people can present their unique ways.

Apart from this, Gagan also has his own music label where he does online promotion for the songs of big stars. When Jazz Gagan was asked by the media which artist he would like to work with in future, he said that his dream is to work with Honey Singh and Salman Khan.

And he also has a dream that he should take his name in digital marketing so high that in future he will be recognized only by his name. At the moment, the Jazz is also interested in investing in Tesla's stock cars. He believes, man should recognize his art and ability because every human being has been awarded with some form of art. And through this he can reach new heights.