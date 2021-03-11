Meet Syed Falak, who has made his mark as an entrepreneur, producer, actor and singer

He is amongst the few multi-talented individuals who have showcased their extraordinary talent by attaining success in every field they have laid their hands on.

We have come across many individuals, especially in the creative field, who have built their standing owing to their passion to be the best and reach the top from where they can call the shots. These few powerhouses of talent have been able to conquer not one, but multiple fields, having pushed themselves to their optimum limits to achieve the impossible. They have gained immense fame and recognition as their passion and sheer determination has helped them reach their goals sooner than expected, and won them global recognition. Today, we talk about one such individual who has done extremely well in distinct fields, be it entrepreneurship or being a producer, actor and singer in the entertainment industry, he has towered in all owing to his exceptional talented side which has taken his popularity to dizzying heights, he is Syed Falak, the notable personality from Pakistan.

Syed Falak is one such talented individual whose unwavering passion to be the best has won him a position that makes him stand out from the rest. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, he has been a part of several Pakistani television dramas, reality shows and films, having won more than 5 national awards. Syed stepped into the production field in 2015 and started his acting career in 2017. His work has been critically acclaimed in projects like Aangan, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Alif, Do Bol, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Cheekh, Ehd-e-Wafa, Fitoor and Khuda Aur Mohabbat. He has been a part of many films as a producer and has also acted in several Pakistani dramas. Furthermore, he has taken his singing career to the next level by giving many hit singles and EPs which has pushed his popularity even further.

His most recent release 'Quirky Love' has gained enormous response from the audiences, who have applauded his work well. His singles titled Shine Onycs, Forget Everything and Broken Piano too have received an overwhelming response from listeners on major music streaming platforms like Spotify. His stage name 'Falak Rocks' has become synonymous with quality music as he has been churning out some most melodious numbers from his creative factory that has won him a wide following.

Syed Falak is definitely one of the artists to look out for in 2022, who will rock the entertainment industry and win a global fan base with their extraordinary work.

