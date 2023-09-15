Menoquil Review: The #1 Choice in Menopause Supplements

Menopause may be inevitable, but there’s still a lot women can do to alleviate the associated symptoms so that the “change” doesn’t have to be stressful and overwhelming. Many menopausal women take dietary supplements as a natural solution to improving their quality of life. In this article, we’ll discuss why Menoquil menopause supplement is a popular choice.

What Is Menopause And Why Does It Occur?

Menopause is defined as the end of a woman’s monthly menstrual cycles, but the transition is gradual and women don’t enter this stage of life overnight. According to the National Institute on Aging (1), menopause generally begins between the ages of 45 and 55 years old.

In most cases, the duration of the menopausal process is approximately 7 years, but it can span up to 14. The length of the transition is dependent on a number of factors including lifestyle, age of onset, and race.

As a biological process, menopause occurs due to a decline in reproductive hormones with age. The ovaries begin to produce less of the hormones estrogen and progesterone as a woman reaches her late 30s. These hormones control the menstrual cycle and fertility, so with time, the duration and flow of menstrual periods change and the ovaries stop releasing eggs. The shift to menopause is complete when a woman stops having menstrual periods and is no longer fertile.

Menopause can also occur in women who have had an oophorectomy, which is a surgical procedure involving the removal of the ovaries. Women with ovarian cancer or who are at high risk may require this procedure, which does initiate menopause.

Menopause may also begin early due to a medical issue called primary ovarian insufficiency, where the ovaries stop functioning properly. In addition, treatments like chemotherapy and radiation may cause menopause symptoms (2), although the menstrual cycle could return after treatment. Radiation therapy causes menopause only when it targets the ovaries.

What Are The First Signs Of Menopause?

One of the early signs of menopause is a change in the menstrual cycle, such as irregular periods (3). This is particularly noticeable in women whose cycle was always regular, meaning their period started at the expected time every month.

You may begin to notice your menstrual period starting later than usual or shifting to every six to eight weeks, or it could disappear for some time and then resume. Changes in frequency and pattern are the initial signs of menopause in most women. However, every woman is different, so the menopause experience may vary.

Stages of Menopause

There are three primary stages of the menopause transition:

Perimenopause – This means “around menopause” and it refers to the time when the natural transition to menopause begins. It usually starts when a woman is in her 40s, but in some,it may begin as early as the mid-30s. During perimenopause (4), estrogen levels can fluctuate randomly and menstrual periods could become longer or shorter. At this point, a woman may start experiencing some menopause symptoms like hot flashes.

– This means “around menopause” and it refers to the time when the natural transition to menopause begins. It usually starts when a woman is in her 40s, but in some,it may begin as early as the mid-30s. During perimenopause (4), estrogen levels can fluctuate randomly and menstrual periods could become longer or shorter. At this point, a woman may start experiencing some menopause symptoms like hot flashes. Menopause – Menopause refers to the time when a woman’s periods officially stop. At this stage, the ovaries stop producing hormones, and pregnancy is no longer possible. Typical menopause symptoms may occur, which we describe in detail in the next section. While the average age a woman enters menopause is 51 (5), it can also happen earlier or later. The age of onset is based on various factors like genetics and health habits.

– Menopause refers to the time when a woman’s periods officially stop. At this stage, the ovaries stop producing hormones, and pregnancy is no longer possible. Typical menopause symptoms may occur, which we describe in detail in the next section. While the average age a woman enters menopause is 51 (5), it can also happen earlier or later. The age of onset is based on various factors like genetics and health habits. Postmenopause – This is the stage after menopause. At this point, a woman has stopped having periods completely and begins to experience ending signs of menopause. A woman enters postmenopause officially when it’s been 12 months since her last period. However, menopause symptoms may continue for two to seven years.

What Are The Symptoms Of Menopause?

Menopause affects every woman differently, so the experience may vary. These are the most common menopause symptoms (6):

Hot flashes

Night sweats

Vaginal dryness and discomfort during intercourse

Insomnia

Urinary incontinence

Mood swings and irritability

Depression and/or anxiety

Dry eyes, mouth, and/or skin

Worsening of PMS

Breast tenderness

Loss of breast fullness

Irregular periods

Headaches

Hair loss and/or thinning

Slow metabolism and weight gain

Temporary problems with memory and concentration

Heart palpitations

Painful or stiff joints

Decreased bone mass

Increased hair growth on the face, neck, chest, and upper back

How Is Menopause Diagnosed?

There is no one specific test to diagnose menopause, however, a physician may order blood work to check levels of estrogen and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) to get some indication. During menopause, FSH levels increase and estrogen levels decrease.

The physician may also order a blood test to assess levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to determine whether a woman has hypothyroidism. The symptoms associated with an underactive thyroid gland are similar to the ending signs of menopause. The Pico AMH Elisa test is another useful diagnostic test that can help determine menopausal status in women.

Treat Your Menopause Symptoms With Menoquil!

According to a paper published in the Journal of Women’s Health (7), menopause symptoms can negatively impact health and quality of life in women. Some women may become physically and mentally overwhelmed by hot flashes, night sweats, and other changes.

The good news is it’s entirely possible to manage these symptoms so they have less of an impact on quality of life. Menoquil menopause supplement is the ideal solution for many women who are going through menopause or postmenopause. Regular use of this product can relieve the severity of symptoms and make the transition much smoother.

About Menoquil Supplement

Menoquil menopause supplement is an over-the-counter (OTC) product that relieves the intensity of menopause symptoms. The formula is manufactured by Pharmaxa Labs, a highly reputable company that produces nutritional supplements for a range of health issues.

Menoquil is among the top-rated menopause supplements on the market today. Each bottle contains 120 tablets, and for best results, the manufacturer recommends taking two tablets in the morning 15 minutes before breakfast, and two tablets about 60 minutes before bed for a total of 4 daily.

Why Is Menoquil The #1 Choice Of Menopausal Women?

One reason Menoquil is the top choice for menopausal women is that it’s manufactured in an FDA-compliant facility and clinically tested. In addition, what makes it one of the top rated menopause supplements is its proven efficacy as demonstrated by a 28-day customer survey conducted by the manufacturer.

The study results, available in full on the official Menoquil website, indicate that many women experienced improvements in their symptoms within seven days of use. This makes Menoquil a very fast-acting formula.

The survey also showed that after 60 days, most women had a significant reduction in the severity of their symptoms. In fact, 86% experienced symptom decline within 21 days of use. The results also showed steady relief for women experiencing the ending signs of menopause.

This clear effectiveness is the reason women keep choosing Menoquil and recommending it to other women. The benefits of the supplement occur with regular use. Follow the instructions on the label for the best results.

Benefits Of Taking Menoquil Supplement

These are some of the many benefits of Menoquil menopause supplement:

Relieves hot flashes and night sweats

Boosts estrogen levels

Decreases mood swings

Enhances sleep quality

Increases energy

Improves weight control and promotes effective weight loss

Lowers anxiety

Improves bone density

Heightens libido

Enhances quality of life

Does not cause side effects

What Makes Menoquil So Effective?

These are some of the main reasons Menoquil is so effective:

Relieves Multiple Symptoms – As one of the top rated menopause supplements, Menoquil reduces the intensity of numerous symptoms, not just night sweats or hot flashes. For example, it promotes weight loss, boosts libido, enhances sleep quality, and improves mental health.

– As one of the top rated menopause supplements, Menoquil reduces the intensity of numerous symptoms, not just night sweats or hot flashes. For example, it promotes weight loss, boosts libido, enhances sleep quality, and improves mental health. Balances Hormones – Menoquil contains ingredients that naturally balance levels of hormones like estrogen, such as plant-based phytoestrogens.

– Menoquil contains ingredients that naturally balance levels of hormones like estrogen, such as plant-based phytoestrogens. Promotes Weight Loss – Thanks to powerful ingredients like green tea extract, Menoquil can help women slim down and manage their weight. It also improves sleep quality, which can increase energy and possibly activity levels.

Menoquil Premium Ingredients

Menoquil menopause supplement is a fast-acting, powerful formula that includes these pure bioactive ingredients:

Wild Yam Root – This root balances estrogen and relieves menopause symptoms. It can also prevent urinary tract infections and chronic pelvic pain. Wild yam root owes its health benefits to its main active compound called diosgenin.

– This root balances estrogen and relieves menopause symptoms. It can also prevent urinary tract infections and chronic pelvic pain. Wild yam root owes its health benefits to its main active compound called diosgenin. Black Cohosh Root – Black cohosh (9) helps safely reduce some of the ending signs of menopause. It increases estrogen levels and can improve both mood and sleep quality.

– Black cohosh (9) helps safely reduce some of the ending signs of menopause. It increases estrogen levels and can improve both mood and sleep quality. Soy Isoflavones – They include plant-based phytoestrogens which balance hormone levels to decrease symptoms such as night sweats and hot flashes. This ingredient may also lengthen the menstrual cycle and improve bone health.

– They include plant-based phytoestrogens which balance hormone levels to decrease symptoms such as night sweats and hot flashes. This ingredient may also lengthen the menstrual cycle and improve bone health. Chaste Berry – Chaste Berry reduces the frequency of night sweats and hot flashes, and it can also improve mood and quality of sleep.

– Chaste Berry reduces the frequency of night sweats and hot flashes, and it can also improve mood and quality of sleep. Red Clover – This plant contains isoflavones which produce estrogen-like effects. It reduces some of the common symptoms of menopause like hot flashes and night sweats.

– This plant contains isoflavones which produce estrogen-like effects. It reduces some of the common symptoms of menopause like hot flashes and night sweats. Dong Quai – Often called the ‘female ginseng,’ and generally used in combination with black cohosh root, this plant helps reduce menopause symptoms.

Try Menoquil Risk-Free For 60-Days

Women who are curious about Menoquil menopause supplement can try it out risk-free, as the manufacturer offers a 100% money-back guarantee for all purchases made on the official website. That means if you’re not happy with the results, you can send the product back within 60 days for a full refund. Buying Menoquil from the official website also gives you access to other discounts and special offers.

Menoquil - Real Success and Incredible Results!

Menoquil is one of top rated menopause supplements on the market today because women love the results. On the official website, there are dozens of video testimonials describing the powerful benefits of the supplement. For example, one user said it eliminated her hot flashes, and another revealed that Menoquil helped decrease her mood swings and brain fog. One customer complained about poor sleep and said she was exhausted until she started taking Menoquil. For many women, Menoquil is helpful even when other OTC menopause products are not.

Conclusion

Although menopause is a natural process for women that will inevitably occur, there are steps you can take to make the symptoms a lot more tolerable. Menoquil menopause supplement is a powerful, fast-acting formula that stands out in the market for its premium ingredients and the powerful symptom-reduction benefits it has to offer.

References

