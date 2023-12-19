MenoRescue Reviews - Is WellMe MenoRescue Safe to Use?

The journey through menopause often feels like an uphill battle, with symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, and weight gain becoming daily hurdles. A key factor contributing to these challenges is the imbalance of hormones, primarily cortisol. The pressing question then becomes, how do we restore this balance?

Introducing MenoRescue™, a dietary supplement specifically designed to address these issues. It aims to manage cortisol levels, support estrogen and progesterone production, and mitigate the discomforts of menopause. Using its potent ingredients, MenoRescue™ offers a scientifically backed approach to managing menopausal symptoms.

But, does it live up to the hype? Could it potentially serve as an effective tool in your menopause management arsenal? Let’s find out.

What is MenoRescue?

MenoRescue is one of the best menopause supplements created to combat the uncomfortable symptoms often associated with menopause.

For many women, this transitional period can be a bit of a rollercoaster, bringing along sleep disturbances, hot flashes, and mood swings. MenoRescue steps in here, aiming to promote balanced cortisol levels, which in turn can help manage these symptoms.

The unique blend of ingredients in MenoRescue is where it really shines. It includes Sensoril® (a type of Ashwagandha), Greenselect Phytosome® (a caffeine-free green tea extract), Rhodiola Rosea, and Schisandra Berry.

These aren't just randomly selected; each one has been chosen for its potential benefits in supporting healthy cortisol levels and various facets of health, from cognitive function to joint comfort.

MenoRescue Review - Quick Summary

Pros and Cons of MenoRescue What We Like

Comes with a 6-month "empty bottle" guarantee

Made in an FDA-inspected facility that strictly follows Good Manufacturing Practices

Comes in the form of capsules for easy and convenient use

It's vegan-friendly

Does not contain gluten, dairy, sugar, nuts, soy, eggs, or crustaceans

What We Don’t Like

Only available through the official website

Individual results may vary

How Does MenoRescue Work?

MenoRescue operates on the premise that unhealthy cortisol levels primarily drive menopausal symptoms.

So, here’s the thing - Cortisol, aka the "stress hormone," tends to increase as women enter menopause, while estrogen and progesterone levels decline[1]. This hormonal imbalance contributes to a myriad of discomforts, including sleep disturbances, mood swings, weight gain, and more[2].

The MenoRescue formula aims to tackle this issue head-on, focusing on promoting healthy cortisol levels and supporting hormonal balance. It does so through a unique blend of ingredients.

But MenoRescue doesn't stop at cortisol. It also includes a Hormone Booster Blend designed to support the body's natural production of estrogen and progesterone. This blend consists of phytoestrogens - plant compounds that mimic the effects of estrogen - alongside other herbs and berries known for their supportive effects on progesterone levels.

This dual-action approach of managing cortisol levels while supporting hormone production is what sets MenoRescue apart.

The result? A supplement that aims to provide a smoother journey through menopause, reducing discomfort and promoting overall well-being.

Buy MenoRescue Today on the Official Website!

MenoRescue Ingredients

MenoRescue's formula is a blend of six key potent ingredients, each carefully chosen for their individual benefits. They include;

Sensoril®

Sensoril® is a specialized form of Ashwagandha, an ancient herb known for its adaptogenic properties. Harvested from organic farms in India and Nepal, it plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy cortisol levels, which are vital for managing stress. This is in line with the findings of a 2021 study[3]. It says in part;

“Extracts made from Ashwagandha root and/or leaf have shown remarkable anti-stress and anti-anxiety activity in numerous animal models and clinical studies... The ability of WS to potentially ameliorate all of these conditions, which often occur as comorbidities, is of significance.” - Alex B. Speers, et al.

Greenselect Phytosome®

This caffeine-free green tea extract is more than just a weight management aid. Yes, it does boost metabolism and reduce fat storage, but, according to the findings of a 2022 study, it also supports healthy cortisol levels. It's a multi-faceted ingredient that champions both physical health and mental vitality[4].

Rhodiola Rosea

Hailing from the mountainous regions of Europe and Asia, Rhodiola Rosea is a powerhouse of benefits. It not only supports healthy cortisol levels but also boosts energy, uplifts mood, and promotes circulatory health. It's like a personal cheerleader for your body, encouraging it to function at its best[5].

Schisandra Berry

This vine-like plant from China is a gem in the world of natural remedies. It helps maintain healthy cortisol levels while also supporting cognitive health and memory. Moreover, it aids in achieving restful sleep and alleviating discomforts like hot flashes[6].

Sage Leaf

Sage Leaf, an evergreen shrub from the mint family, has been traditionally used to manage menopause discomforts. According to a 2014 study, thanks to its phytoestrogen content, sage keeps hormonal balance in check and promotes a healthy body temperature, making those hot flashes a thing of the past[7].

Red Clover

Red Clover, native to Europe, Western Asia, and northwest Africa, is rich in isoflavones that mimic estrogen. According to a study by J Steroid Biochem Mol Biol, it's a natural way to alleviate menopause symptoms and promote overall health in menopausal women. In support of this, the study mentions;

“The higher affinity to ERbeta [estrogen receptor beta] compared to ERalpha [estrogen receptor alpha] has been used as an explanation why red clover extracts function as food additives to treat menopausal disorders and may reduce risk of breast cancer.” - V Beck, U Rohr, A Jungbauer.

Click Here to Buy MenoRescue and Start Experiencing the Benefits!

What is the Recommended Dosage?

The recommended dosage of MenoRescue by the manufacturer is two capsules a day, preferably taken in the morning with breakfast. This simple addition to your breakfast routine means that one bottle, filled with 60 capsules, will last you a whole month.

MenoRescue Side Effects

Most women who use MenoRescue report no side effects, which is great news. Some women may experience mild discomfort, but these instances seem to be the exception rather than the rule.

When starting any new supplement, it's always a good idea to talk with your doctor first. They know your health situation best and can give you advice tailored to you. Remember, your well-being is what matters most. Making informed decisions is key to navigating your menopause journey successfully.

MenoRescue Reviews

To help you make an informed decision, we sought out to find what other people’s experience was using the supplement. Here are a few reviews of MenoRescue;

"My hot flashes have gone away. Last week I was like, wow, I haven't had a hot flash for a while. I love that! My sleep quality has been way up. I can actually sleep through the night! And because of that I'm clearer and happier as the day goes by. Plus it's helped with my hair loss. I notice after washing my hair, there's less hair coming out. MenoRescue really works!" - Michelle Fang.

"When I'm at work I no longer have those sudden hot flashes that are very embarrassing. I was able to get through an entire board meeting without having a hot flash! It was really great. I've also felt a change in my joints. It's much easier for me to get through a day. I don't have to pause for a few minutes when I stand up to give my joints time to adjust. MenoRescue is working. I want a lifetime supply of it! I have told my friends about it and they're anxious to get it." - Julie.

"My facial hair has stopped growing! Every couple of days I was plucking all the dark hairs. I now look in the mirror and there's nothing there. So that's probably the greatest thing which I was not expecting: I'm not having to pluck, so that's awesome! It's really helped with my self-esteem – not looking in the mirror wondering if I'm looking like my grandmother today. And I'm also getting to eat what I want and I'm still maintaining my weight." Lisa V.

Where to Buy MenoRescue?

You won't find MenoRescue on the shelves of your local stores - it's exclusively available through the official website. They're currently offering a special discounted price, so now might be a good time to stock up.

You can choose from a 30-day supply or go for the 90-day or 180-day bundles. Don’t worry about security - the ordering process is safe and comes with a 6-month "empty bottle" guarantee. If you're not satisfied, you can get a full refund.

Final Verdict

Navigating the uncertain waters of menopause can be a daunting journey. MenoRescue, with its thoughtful blend of natural ingredients, is designed to be a supportive companion during this phase of life. Users have reported minimal side effects, and the company's confidence in its product is reflected in its return policy.

However, it's essential to remember that all bodies react differently to supplements for menopause. For this reason, always consult your healthcare provider before incorporating MenoRescue or any other supplement into your routine.

If you're curious about MenoRescue and think it might be the right fit for you, do check out their official website for more details. Now that you’re more informed, you can go ahead and make decisions that feel right for you. You've got this!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of MenoRescue?

The current discounted price of MenoRescue on the official site is:

1 Bottle for $59.00

for $59.00 3x pack for $147.00

for $147.00 6x pack $234.00

Is MenoRescue safe for long-term use?

Yes, MenoRescue is made with natural ingredients and is designed to be safe for long-term use. However, it's always best to consult your healthcare provider if you have any concerns.

How soon can I expect to see results?

The time it takes to see results can vary as everyone's body is unique. However, many users have reported seeing improvements in their symptoms within a few weeks of starting MenoRescue.

What if MenoRescue doesn't work for me?

MenoRescue offers a 6-month "empty bottle" guarantee. If you're not happy with your results, you can ask for a full refund.

Is MenoRescue okay for people with dietary restrictions?

Absolutely! MenoRescue is both vegetarian and vegan-friendly. Plus, it's free from gluten, dairy, nuts, soy, and GMOs. And no BPAs to worry about either!

Sources

Cortisol Levels during the Menopausal Transition and Early Postmenopause: Observations from the Seattle Midlife Women’s Health Study: https://doi.org/10.1097/gme.0b013e318198d6b2

Hormonal Changes During Menopause and the Impact on Fluid Regulation: https://doi.org/10.1177/1933719113518992

Effects of Withania somnifera (Ashwagandha) on Stress and the Stress-Related Neuropsychiatric Disorders Anxiety, Depression, and Insomnia: https://doi.org/10.2174/1570159X19666210712151556

Best Menopause Supplements, Expert Reviewed https://www.thebeautyinsiders.com/best-menopause-supplements.html

A 60-Day Green Tea Extract Supplementation Counteracts the Dysfunction of Adipose Tissue in Overweight Post-Menopausal and Class I Obese Women: https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14245209

The Effectiveness of Rhodiola rosea L. Preparations in Alleviating Various Aspects of Life-Stress Symptoms and Stress-Induced Conditions—Encouraging Clinical Evidence: https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules27123902

Extracts from Schizandra chinensis fruit activate estrogen receptors: a possible clue to its effects on nitric oxide-mediated vasorelaxation: https://doi.org/10.1248/bpb.27.1066

Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Medicinal Property of Sage (Salvia) to Prevent and Cure Illnesses such as Obesity, Diabetes, Depression, Dementia, Lupus, Autism, Heart Disease, and Cancer: https://doi.org/10.4103/2225-4110.130373

Phytoestrogens derived from red clover: an alternative to estrogen replacement therapy? | https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jsbmb.2004.12.038

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. MenoRescueshall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.