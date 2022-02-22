MIND, BODY AND SOUL HAVE TO BE IN COMPLETE HARMONY TO ACHIEVE SUCCESS: FEELS AVIRIMS GIRL, THE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR

Rupinder Kaur popularly known as Avirims Girl is one of the most followed personalities on social media. An Indian by origin, this 26-year-old Social Media star was born in Jugial, Pathankot, in 1996, got married in 2018 to Aviraj Singh and is currently in Australia. She started the Social Media Journey just after marriage by posting videos with her husband on Tiktok and were appreciated by cross section of people across the world. Soon she became a Social Media Star with her fan following increasing up to 650k plus on Instagram.
With looks to die for, Avirims Girl undoubtedly has perfect skin, complexion, facial features and body. She strongly believes that the mind, body and soul have to be in complete harmony to achieve success.
Nothing comes easy and so as to maintain her stunning good looks, she follows a strict exercise regime along with a good diet. However, she loves pizza, chocolates and ice creams that she treats herself with at regular intervals.
In addition to being a lifestyle model, a social media influencer, Avirims is passionate about dancing, acting, blogging, travelling and modelling. She has modelled for various leading clothing brands and has teamed up with Amazon, Snapdeal, Myntra and various other shopping apps.
At a young age, Avirims has achieved success in terms of name and fame. For her quality work is more significant than money earned as she says, “Whatever I have achieved so far, it is within the parameters of dignity and moral values with which I have grown up. I want to explore the world in years to come and carry on working with passion.”
