MIT45 Review: Best Kratom Shot? MIT45 Shots Vs OPMS Kratom

Kratom shots can be an incredibly potent way of using kratom that is convenient and produces far quicker results.

But they can be problematic and expensive. So what’s the best kratom shot? In this MIT45 review, I’m going to explain the product range of the company and compare them to the popular OPMS kratom shot.

If you want to take a look right now, you can check out MIT45 range here.

I’ll tell you about the product range, and the different experiences they give for both energy boost and chilling out. Plus, as an experienced kratom user, I’ll tell you how they compare to powder and capsules in terms of pricing and experience.

How Are Kratom Shots Different From Kratom Powder And Capsules?

If you don’t fancy the idea of messing around with piles of kratom powder, then the appeal of capsules and kratom liquid shots can be very strong.

Kratom capsules can be a problem though, because you have to take quite a few to get a good dose, and they are slow acting compared to liquid.

Kratom shots can be better than powder or capsules for the following key reasons:

The whole dose hits your stomach in seconds. It’s processed with immediacy, and you’ll get the full effects far quicker than with powder or capsules.

Kratom liquid shots are perfect for taking kratom on the move. You don’t need anything else other than the ready-to-drink shot.

There’s no messing around weighing loose powder or dealing with the mess and bitter taste.

Because of the speed, at which the whole dose hits you, kratom shots can give you a larger initial hit than powder or capsules, allowing you to get your kratom experience faster.

Do Kratom Shots Feel Different From Powder/Capsule Kratom?

A kratom liquid shot doesn’t really feel different to powder or capsules in terms of the overall effects.

But, as I’ve explained, there’s an immediacy about getting the feelings and the full dose is hitting you.

With capsules it can be a far longer experience, that takes longer to peak. This means it can actually be slightly weaker than powder or shots because it can take an extra 30 minutes or longer for the capsules to break open in the stomach, meaning the dose is digested and processed at a slower rate over a longer time.

So although the overall kratom experiences are the same, kratom shots can definitely give you a far more intense experience very quickly. On the downside, you’ll get a bigger hit, but it’s then just a ride to the bottom, rather than with kratom powder in capsules where the experience takes time to peak.

MIT45 Shots: The Company & The Product Range

MIT45 have five products in its range of kratom liquid shots:

MIT45 BOOST

MIT45 GO BOLDLY

MIT45 GOLD

MIT45 SUPER K

MIT45 SUPER K EXTRA STRONG

They are all slightly different, producing different effects, and good for slightly different purposes, so let’s just go through them in detail.

MIT45 BOOST is the cheapest and most basic liquid shot. It contains 150 mg of kratom extracts alkaloids, as well as a dose of 100 mg of caffeine. It’s a good starter product, that will give you a little hit for a couple of hours.

MIT45 GO BOLDY is actually the mildest in the product range, despite being marketed as a trade-up on the Boost product. It’s exactly the same, containing 150 mg of kratom extracts in liquid. But it doesn’t have caffeine.

MIT45 GOLD is the next step-up liquid shot, containing 250 mg of full-spectrum kratom extract in the shop. This is simply another level up from the Boldly and Boost products.

MIT45 SUPER K is the first next-level product the company sells. I love this kratom shot. It contains an incredible 600 mg of kratom extract in a tiny 30 mL liquid shot. That’s one hell of a hit you’re getting within about 30 minutes of consuming it in seconds.

MIT45 SUPER K EXTRA STRONG is the best of the bunch. It is expensive though and is not for the fainthearted. It contains a whopping 1300 mg of full-spectrum kratom extracts in it. This is simply not something a beginner should be using, and you shouldn’t be using it if you are doing anything other than sitting around and chilling out.

Best Kratom Liquid Shot For Energy & Focus

If you’re looking for energy and a boost in cognitive focus, then the Boost product from MIT45 is definitely the way to go.

It’s affordable and contains not only 150 mg of kratom but 100 mg of caffeine. That’s a good dose of caffeine, like drinking a couple of espressos.

If you don’t want caffeine, then the Gold product is probably the way to go. It contains 250 mg of kratom. Not an overwhelming dose, but enough to keep you calm, but deliver a small cognitive boost and some physical energy.

Get Chilled Out With This MIT45 Kratom Shot

As with all kratom, with these extracted liquid kratom shots, it’s simply a case of the more kratom you take, the more you chill out.

At higher doses, green, white, and red kratom all get overwhelmed by the two main alkaloids in them to produce increasing levels of sedation and analgesia. That’s the same with these best kratom shots as well.

The Super K XS shot is going to be the best to chill out with. 1300 mg a kratom is a significant dose, and it’s going to bliss you out pretty nicely.

The other product considered is obviously the Super K kratom liquid shot. That only contains 600 mg, but especially on an empty stomach, you will definitely feel chilled out with such a large dose hitting you.

Why Would You Choose Kratom Liquid Over Powder?

In terms of price, the powder is significantly cheaper than a kratom shot. If money is your only worry, then the powder is the way to go. But kratom shots give you an immediacy that powder can’t. The absorption is far faster as it hits the stomach at once and is a liquid.

Plus, because it’s such a concentrated shot of liquid, it’s absorbed quickly and all at once. So you’re getting a purer and more instant kratom hit.

You also get around to dealing with kratom powder. You don’t have to weigh it, and you don’t have to deal with the horrible taste.

Also, because the kratom liquid shots are flavored, you don’t get the taste of kratom at all.

Plus, you get the convenience. If you’re on the move, if you got a special occasion and you know you want the confidence of kratom during it, then downing a kratom shot in five seconds is a far more elegant way of solving the problem to give you that social confidence than dealing with 5 g of bitter kratom powder.

MIT45 Vs OPMS Kratom Shots

OPMS is a well-known kratom retailer. Their products are available in smoke shops, gas stations, and lots of online outlets sell a range of nootropics, drug testing products and similar (basically online head shops).

OPMS kratom shots are overpriced rubbish. That’s the same for the powder they sell and the ridiculously priced capsule packets as well, which cost $20 or more for just two.

It’s awful generic kratom, that’s poorly processed, and sold for maximum profit. I tried it once many years ago and felt absolutely nothing. To show you what a lie OPMS kratom is, if you look at the website of the company, it claims that the kratom they use is “harvested straight from the Maeng Da kratom plant”.

They are preying on people’s ignorance of kratom here. Let me tell you that “Maeng Da” translates as “pimp grade”.

Therefore, it’s just a name for stronger kratom. It could be red, white, or green kratom. It could be blended. It just has a higher amount of alkaloids in it. It’s a marketing term.

So, there is no Maeng Da kratom plant, it doesn’t exist. In fact, kratom comes from the leaves of the kratom tree, it’s not even a plant at all.

So do not buy an OPMS kratom shot. They are expensive, low in quality, low in overall milligrams of actual kratom extract alkaloids, and just a complete waste of your time and money when put up against the MIT45 range.

MIT45 Review Conclusion & Where To Buy

The best place to buy MIT45 kratom shots is directly from the company, especially if you are based in the USA.

You’ll know it’s fresh and real stock, and not some cheap knockoff fake (yes this happens). You also get free shipping over $50 if you are within the USA, which means that even with a modest order of kratom shots, you’ll get that free shipping.

In terms of pricing, you’ll pay just $6.75 for a 30 mL bottle of MIT45 Boost. Affordable to anyone for an on-the-spot kratom hit.

At the other end of the scale, the most potent product in the range, the MIT45 Super K Extra Strong shot, containing 1300 mg of kratom, costs $26.95 a 30 mL bottle.