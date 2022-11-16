 Mrs India International Queen 2022 won by Pallavi Zadkar Tandon and Parul Sharma : The Tribune India

From the glamour world, ramp walk, and intellectual talk everything comes to our mind when we think about any beauty pageant, a place where women showcase their talent on stage in different ways. With the theme of Be “Strong, Be Confident, Be You!!!” the biggest beauty pageant in India Mrs India International Queen 2022 has fascinated a huge following.

 The four-day MIIQ event was planned and organized by the director Mrs Ankita Saroha whose main aim is to provide women a platform where they can showcase their talent, create their own identity, and live their dreams. The event won the heart of the audience because of the impeccable participants and the august attendees of the event. Famous Bollywood Star, Ms. Neelam Kothari Soni along with Mr. Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016 and Mrs. Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen crowned the winners of Mrs India International Queen 2022 on 7th Nov 2022 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi.

Married women from different countries Australia, India, United States of America, South Africa and United Kingdom joined the MIIQ event which was held between 5 to 8 November 2022 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi. Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon from Mumbai is the winner of Mrs India International Queen 2022 and she received Rs 1 Lac in prize money. Mrs. Madhura Somashekar from United States of America won Mrs India International Queen 2022 1st Runner Up and received Rs 50000 in prize money, while Mrs. Manasa Dhanalakshmi from Hyderabad won Mrs India International Queen 2022 2nd Runner Up and received Rs 25000 in prize money. Mrs. Parul Sharma from Australia is the winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 and received Rs. 1 Lac in prize money. Dr. Snehal Deshpande from Mumbai won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 1st Runner Up and received Rs. 50000 in prize money, while Mrs. Aditi Taneja of Gurugram won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 2nd Runner Up and received Rs.25000 in prize money.

The Grand Finale of Mrs India International Queen 2022 was organized at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi. MIIQ is a platform where married women from all over the world may network and gain exposure in different parts of the world, it's a platform where you display your talents, goals, and dreams and become an inspiration to others. The main reason behind the establishment of MIIQ was to empower women, help them showcase their real talent to the world, because here at Mrs India International Queen we believe that women have immense potential and capabilities in them and all they need is the strength to realise that. Ankita Saroha the founder believes that she is here to provide you with a life-altering experience as well as the joy and happiness that come with earning exceptional titles and crown.

Mr. Shie Lobo was the official Fashion Director and choreographer for MIIQ 2022 and the event was hosted by renowned Emcee Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta. Portraits by Vedant was the Official Photographer and Videographer for Mrs India International Queen 2022. The makeup at the event was sponsored by Rajshree Makeup Studio & Academy. Sensei Ashok Darda took the self-defense training session, Mr. Vipin Gaur from VG Studios was associated as Celebrity Fashion Photographer, also Dr. Zahida Johal, director of ZSmile London sponsored the event along with Kanshi Tv and Kismat Tv from United Kingdom, and the beauty & wellness sessions were organized by Dr. Soni Nanda, the Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Noida, Delhi.

The grand finale of MIIQ 2022 was judged by Mr. Rohit Khandelwal, Mr. World 2016, Mrs Ankita Saroha, Director of Mrs India International Queen, Dr. Jyotsana Chadha- Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2021, Mrs Sharmistha Das Dey- Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2021, Mrs Shipra Sharma- Mrs India International Queen 2021 1st Runner Up, Mrs Sonali Sherry- Celebrity Makeup Artist, and Mrs Manju Upadhyay- Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2022 and Mrs. Upaasana Kalia- Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2020.

 The event also witnessed a lot of subtitle winners that included Mrs India Fabulous 2022 won by Mrs. Manjari Vidulkar, Mrs India Fashion Icon 2022 won by Dr. Monica Saini, Mrs India Graceful 2022 won by Mrs. Manasa Dhanalakshmi, Mrs India Inspiring 2022 won by Mrs. Geetha Rajakumar, Mrs India Beautiful Smile 2022 won by Mrs. Pallavi Zadkar Tandon, Mrs India Popularity Queen 2022 & Mrs India Vivacious 2022 won by Dr. Biraj Thakker, Mrs India Diligent 2022 won by Mrs. Deepti Kalra, Mrs India Adorable 2022 won by Mrs. Amruta Damey Bhuse, Mrs India Courageous 2022 won by Mrs. Sudeshna Bandyopadhyay, Mrs India Charismatic 2022 won by Mrs. Malarvizhi Maheshwaran, Mrs India Gorgeous 2022 won by Mrs. Deblina Sarkar, Mrs India Brilliant 2022 won by Mrs. Aditi Taneja, Mrs India Best Rampwalk 2022 won by Mrs. Pallavi Kumar, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador 2022 won by Dr. Snehal Deshpande, Mrs India Tenacious 2022 won by Mrs. Vandana Dua, Mrs India Congeniality 2022 won by Mrs. Mamta Mohan Singh, Mrs India Perfectionist 2022 won by Mrs. Parul Sharma, Mrs India Sparkling 2022 won by Mrs. Alta Sharma, Mrs India Charming 2022 won by Mrs. Rekha Chauhan, Mrs India Glamorous 2022 won by Mrs. Saroja Naidu, Mrs India Spectacular 2022 won by Mrs. Leena Agarwal, Mrs India Alluring 2022 won by Mrs. Swathi Lingaraj, Mrs India Exquisite 2022 won by Mrs. Priyanka Jain, Mrs India Renaissance 2022 won Mrs. Pragati Saxena, Mrs India Ravishing 2022 won by Mrs. Sukriti Dhingra, Mrs India Photogenic 2022 won by Mrs. Teena Chandola, Mrs India Talented 2022 won by Mrs. Madhura Somashekar, Mrs India Elegant 2022 won by Mrs. Geena Sandhu, Mrs India Intelligent 2022 won by Dr. Neelu Khurana and Mrs India Sensational 2022 won by Mrs. Kalpana Dua.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

