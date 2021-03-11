MUrgency Group acquires majority stake in Ziqitza Health Care Ltd India's leading emergency medical response company

MUrgency Group acquires majority stake in Ziqitza Health Care Ltd India's leading emergency medical response company

MUrgency Group has has entered into Share Purchase Agreements with Acumen Fund to acquire majority stake in Ziqitza Health Care Limited, India's leading emergency medical response and transportation (Life Support Ambulance Service) company. MUrgency Group a holding company for multiple businesses based out of India, UAE and USA.

Post the conclusion of the transaction, documentation and necessary approvals, MUrgency Group (https://www.murgency.com ) will be taking both board and management control of Ziqitza HealthCare Limited (https://zhl.org.in) Mr. Shaffi Mather will be taking over as the non-executive chairman and Ms. Sweta Mangal as the group chief executive officer of the combined MUrgency - Ziqitza Group. There are no immediate changes expected in the current management team in Ziqitza, a readout issued by the MUrgency Group. The announcement is consistent with Murgency strategic focus to maximize shareholder value and continue to reimagine Pre-Hospital Care in India.”

The world's and USA's largest emergency medical response and life support ambulance service company, Global Medical Response Inc., USA, (https://www.globalmedicalresponse.com/) owned 100.00% by KKR, USA, (https://www.kkr.com/) continues to remain an investor and 10.71% stakeholder in Ziqitza Health Care Limited at this time.

Following completion of these transactions, MUrgency Group will through Ziqitza HealthCare Limited will have a pan Indian presence in emergency medical response and transportation (Life Support Ambulance Service) sector with operations in 28 states in India with 3600+ ambulances and 12000+ employees with a medical transport operation of 15000+ patients every day. Ziqitza has till date transported 50 million+ patients. Presently, Ziqitza operates ambulances in India and UAE. Ziqitza is also positioning to grow its services across the six GCC nations (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and UAE) in the next few years.

 

"This announcement marks a significant step for both MUrgency Group and Ziqitza towards delivering on their respective strategy to continue to grow the emergency medical response and medical transportation vertical in Asia. Saving lives is fundamental to the survival of human race. And the MUrgency - Ziqitza combine will save more lives by strengthening the emergency medical response and transportation both in India and abroad", said Mr. Shaffi Mather, Founder of MUrgency and Ziqitza

Acumen Fund Inc., USA, a global social impact venture fund, is the major seller in this round. Acumen had invested in Ziqitza Health Care Limited both in Series A and Series B rounds of the Company. HDFC, IDFC First Bank and founders of True North Private Equity (in their personal capacity) are also sellers in this round.

"Acumen is happy to be selling our stake to MUrgency Group led by Mr. Shaffi Mather to take this important work forward," said Ms. Carlyle Singer, President of Acumen Fund. "Mr. Mather shares our commitment to integrity, sustainability and the communities that Ziqitza has been serving," she added.

BACKGROUND:

About MUrgency Group is founded by Mr. Shaffi Mather and is backed by leading investors is playing the role of the idea generator, incubator, accelerator, growth hacker, organization builder and corporate office for various businesses in business incubation, acceleration, airport assistance services, quaternary medical care, reproductive & fertility medicine, e-commerce and fintech in India, UAE, and USA.

MUrgency Group's investors include Mr. Ratan Tata (TATA), Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Mr. S D Shibulal & Mr. Srinath Batni (ex-Infosys), Mr. Rishad Premji (WIPRO), Mr. Thierry Porte (JC Flowers & Co), Mr. Vish Narain (ex TPG Growth), Prof. Tarun Khanna (Harvard Business School) and by the promoters of Group Meeran and supported many more reputed names and companies.

MUrgency Group is also backed by three of the world's leading emergency medical transportation and life support ambulance service companies from USA & Europe.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd

Ziqitza Health Care Limited was founded in 2002 by Mr. Shaffi Mather and launched the service in Mumbai in 2004 with 2 Advanced Life Support Ambulances. Ziqitza's first ALS Ambulance was based out of Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital when the service was launched. The then yellow and green ambulances in Mumbai transformed emergency medical response, transportation and life support ambulance service in India forever serving the nation and saving lives in critical times including during the unfortunate 7/11 Mumbai train stations terror attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) today is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India since 2005. Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. Ziqitza ’s focus on the vision of Saving & Enhancing Lives has helped save more than 50 million lives, and has transferred 2.5 lac corona patients and handled over 2 million telehealth calls. World Economic Forum has recognized Ziqitza as one of India’s Top 50 covid-19 last mile responders to the pandemic. 

For further information please contact: visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in

 

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab cops sought red-corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of Moosewala's murder

2
Chandigarh

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

4
Punjab

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing

5
Punjab

Beer, IMFL rates to go down as AAP govt in Punjab approves new excise policy

6
Punjab

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

7
Punjab

Punjab rolls out new excise policy, liquor prices to drop by 35-60%

8
Delhi

Mother leaves daughter writhing on rooftop in scorching heat in Delhi, FIR lodged

9
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful pictures from her new home in Manali; adds local Himachali touch to it

10
Trending

Kangana Ranaut makes faux pas, schools Qatar Airlines CEO over a spoof video, deletes post after being ridiculed

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Top News

Election Commission to announce date of presidential poll today

Presidential poll to take place on July 18

Counting will take place on July 21

Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...

Delhi Police register FIR against multiple people over social media hate messages

Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages

Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; two other societies on Landran road also raided

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...

Woman sailor complains against coach for making her ‘uncomfortable’

Woman sailor complains against coach for making her 'uncomfortable'

Earlier this week, a woman rider had accused a coach, who ha...

Cities

View All

From jail to freedom via hospital

From jail to freedom via hospital

Leaderless Amritsar Congress cadres a disheartened lot

Akali leader Bony Ajnala's pic with BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju triggers speculation

Unhappy over love marriage, man fires at brother-in-law in Amritsar

Revenue officers call off strike after govt assurance

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case in police custody

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; two other societies on Landran road also raided

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

The ever-increasing mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Mohali: Hours after birthday bash, youth shoots himself

Boost for Chandigarh BJP as Congress councillor joins party

Delhi Police register FIR against multiple people over social media hate messages

Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages

Services on Blue Line affected for over 2 hours, commuters face hardship

Satyendar Jain in ED custody in money-laundering case till June 13

Delhi HC quashes FIR against Canadian found with live ammunition at airport

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

Jalandhar: Why no headway in development projects under Smart City, councillors ask MC officials

Jalandhar: Why no headway in development projects under Smart City, councillors ask MC officials

Amid concerns over monkeypox, Jalandhar's pvt hospitals on alert

Jalandhar BJP leader Lalit Chadha, his nephew drown in Gangasagar river in Kolkata

Jalandhar youth throng Mansa to attend antim ardas of Moosewala

Jalandhar: 327 bravehearts join CRPF after rigorous training

Contractor removes fee boards from multi-storey parking lot in Ludhiana

Contractor removes fee boards from multi-storey parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body seeks applications from street vendors for 20 vending zones

DRI destroys 396-kg cannabis in Ludhiana to mark ‘Drug Destruction Day’

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

PM-Kisan scheme: Over 1 lakh farmers get income support in Ludhiana district

Patiala: ASHA workers on warpath, Covid-related work affected

Patiala: ASHA workers on warpath, Covid-related work affected

Seven paan shops, smokers in Patiala challaned for violating COPTA

Patiala: Law varsity VC is WSV secretary-general