Nation Health MD N-Balance 8 Reviews - Safe Nerve Support Pills or Fake Hype?

Numbness and tingling sensation in the feet or hands are associated with various factors, including nerve irritation, compression, vitamin deficiency and diabetes. Pinched nerves, peripheral neuropathy, poor blood circulation and carpal tunnel syndrome are potential causes of tingling and numbness in the hands and feet. Peripheral neuropathy can lead to mild to severe neuropathic pain.

There are several therapies and medications that can be used to alleviate damaged nerve symptoms and manage neuropathic pain. N-Balance 8 is a revolutionary formula used to support healthy nerve functions. According to the creator, the dietary supplement provides consumers with essential nutrients and botanicals that nourish pathways of the nerve myelin sheath regeneration, nerve signals and more. What is N-Balance 8? This review has more on the dietary formula.

What Is N-Balance 8?

The nervous system is a combination of the Central Nervous System and the Peripheral Nervous System Nerve signals are transmitted via electrochemical impulses. The myelin sheath insulates the nerve and protects it from damage, while nerve fibers aid nerve cell regeneration. Healthy blood flow nourishes nerve cells with oxygen and essential nutrients. However, nerve cells are vulnerable to free radicals and damage.

N-Balance 8 is a nerve-support dietary supplement formulated by Nation Health MD. The nutritional capsules alleviate itching, pickling, numbness and tingling sensations in hands and feet. The formula contains potent ingredients that reduce the severity of nerve damage symptoms. According to the creator, all the ingredients are clinically proven to support nerve healthy by repairing and regenerating nerves. N-Balance alleviates nerve pain and restores quality of life. The formula supports healthy blood flow and regeneration of nerve cells and normalizes electrical nerve impulses for optimal signaling.

How Does N-Balance Work?

N-Balance 8 contains clinically proven ingredients that contain antioxidants that combat free radicals and restore healthy immune responses. Each dietary capsule contains premium botanicals and essential nutrients that nourish the nerve, boost healthy myelin insulation regeneration and support small nerve functions and nerve signaling.

By supporting healthy blood vessels, the formula enhances the optimal supply of nutrients and oxygen to the nerve cells and fortifies nerve health. Vitamin B6 and B12 contained in the formula support healthy myelin sheath insulation. ALCAR supports healthy peripheral nerve cell growth and normalizes electrical nerve impulses.

N-Balance 8 Ingredients

According to the manufacturer, the formula contains potent ingredients that provide essential nutrients, optimize signaling and support healthy nerve function. The elements that make up N-Balance 8 formula include:

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 is essential for healthy nerve function. According to studies, there’s a correlation between vitamin D deficiency and nerve dysfunction symptoms. Vitamin D3 alleviates nerve impairment symptoms and blood vessel complications. Besides improving small nerve fiber function, the ingredient aids in glucose control, cold temperature senses and healthy blood vessels.

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)

Riboflavin is included in the formula to address multifold nerve impairment symptoms, including hearing loss, respiratory difficulties, weakness and sensory ataxia-loss of sense in the hands and legs. The aforementioned symptoms result from a deficiency in the riboflavin transporter, which is vital for vitamin B metabolism and nerve function. Optimal vitamin B2 levels are ideal for healthy nerve function.

Vitamin B12(Methylcobalamin)

Nerve impairment is attributed to Vitamin B12 deficiency. Vitamin B12 aids myelin insulation, nourishing nerve regeneration by supporting protein synthesis and nerve signaling. By enhancing the protective myelin sheath, the vitamin insulates the nerve from damage. It’s included in the formula to support nerve repair and prevent nerve discomfort or interruption.

Vitamin B6(Pyridoxine HCL)

Experiencing burning or tingling sensation on the arms, hands or feet is associated with nerve dysfunction. One may also face difficulty in walking, balance problems and clumsiness. Vitamin B6 alleviates nerve dysfunction symptoms. Vitamin B6 significantly alleviates nerve discomfort and other severe symptoms. It also shields one against isoniazid-induced peripheral nerve dysfunction.

Besides lessening the severity of nerve dysfunction symptoms, the ingredient is vital for nerve signaling. B6 supports the production of neurotransmitters that carry impulses between cells and optimizes nerve messaging. Similarly to Vitamin B12, it aids in building the protective nerve myelin sheath.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine (ALCAR)

N-Balance 8 contains ALCAR based on its vital role in nerve regeneration. The ingredient is proven to promote healthy peripheral nerve cell growth, alleviate nerve discomfort and improve vibration sensation. It aids the mitochondria in producing cellular energy for nerve repair and regeneration. Additionally, ALCAR normalizes electrical nerve impulses.

Banana Powder

Banana powder is used in dietary supplements to fuel healthy microflora in the gut lining and reduce immune attacks on the nerves. It also promotes dopamine- a systemic antioxidant used to maintain healthy nerves and the heart by combating degenerative illnesses and damage.

Additionally, banana powder supports healthy cholesterol levels, optimal insulin production for healthy blood sugar levels and other factors that influence nerve health. It also suppresses hunger, improves metabolism and aids in the optimal intake of nutrients.

Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA)

Studies show that Alpha-Lipoic Acid reduces overactive markers. The ingredient is vital for alleviating pickling, tingling sensation and other nerve damage symptoms. It also minimizes oxidative nerve damage by acting as a water and fat-soluble antioxidant. ALA penetrates the nerves and fights free radicals that potentially damage the nerves. It’s also proven to regenerate antioxidants like glutathione, heightening the ability to combat free radicals and minimize nerve damage.

ALA enhances nerve repair and regrowth by supporting mitochondrial cellular energy and also enters the blood-brain barrier to shield the brain against attacks on neurons that are vital for nerve signals and communication. The ingredient is ideal for healthy nerve function and brain functions.

Baical Skullcap Root Extract (30% Baicalin)

Skullcap slows the nerve impulses and enhances the optimal blood supply to the brain, causing relaxation on the hyperactive nervous system and easing nervous feelings, supporting emotional health. The extract reduces discomfort caused by overactive immune responses and addresses other symptoms of nerve dysfunction.

According to research, Skullcap’s flavonoid contains antioxidant properties, and it’s vital for combating free radicals, alleviating nerve discomfort, and shielding the nerve cells against damage. The root extract also boosts healthy immune responses to the nerve cells.

Benfotiamine

It’s a form of vitamin B1 but has a higher absorption rate. Since it’s fat soluble, the ingredient penetrates the nerves and multiplies the metabolic activity. Impaired glucose metabolism is attributed to the damage of blood vessels, and the ingredients inhibit blood vessels damage enhancing healthy blood flow. It’s clinically proven to elevate nerve signaling speed and eliminate nerve discomfort. Benfotiamine boosts the biochemical pathways of blood vessels. The compound also activates the enzyme that inhibits Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs), boosting the healthy endothelial function of blood vessels.

Betaine Anhydrous (Trimethylglycine-TMG)

Adequate supply of blood to the brain and nerve cells enhances nourishment. Betaine shields blood vessels from damage and supports healthy blood vessels and optimal blood circulation into the nerve and brain cells for nourishment. The ingredient aids in metabolizing homocysteine, an amino that damages blood vessels once it’s at high levels. Betaine improves neurological functions and improves immune responses improving cognitive abilities.

Usage

The manufacturer recommends consumers take two capsules of the nutritional supplement daily with 6-8 oz of water or as instructed by the physician. Children under the age of 18, people with underlying health issues, pregnant women and lactating mothers should consult their healthcare practitioners before using the nutritional supplement. According to the formulator, consumers shouldn’t exceed the recommended dosage of the supplement.

Side Effects

N-Balance 8 is clinically proven to contain natural ingredients with no irritants or known side effects. However, consumers are advised to discontinue using the formula or consult their physician if they notice anything unusual. The dietary supplement supposedly contains premium, quality and natural ingredients that are safe for consumption.

Pricing

Consumers can select their preferred package(s) on the official website with a one-time purchase option with the following available regimen:

● One bottle of N-Balance 8 is available at $44.10, saving consumers $24.90

● Six bottles of the dietary capsules are selling at $37.80 per bottle, saving consumers a total of $187.20

● Three bottles are available at $40.50 each, saving consumers $85.50

Upon subscription to receive a shipment of the dietary supplement every three months, consumers can save up to 41% of the regular price.

All packages have free US shipping with easy tracking. All International shipments have standard international fees. Shipping may take up to two business days.

Refund Policy

The formulator of N-Balance 8 has provided consumers 365 days to try the product and guarantees 100% satisfaction. Consumers who aren’t satisfied with the supplement can get a full refund of their purchase within 365 days upon request.

Conclusion

Numbness and tingling of hands and feet may indicate a severe underlying health condition like a brain tumor. Nerve impairment can be mild or severe. Peripheral neuropathy can lead to stabbing pain, and there’s a need to seek medical attention.

The manufacturer of N-Balance 8 claims that the nutritional formula provides consumers with vital nutrients for nourishing the nerve and enhancing regeneration. Some of the potent ingredients in the capsules contain antioxidants that combat free radicals and minimize nerve damage. The formula also optimizes impulse transmissions, boosts the immune and aids in nerve signaling. Consumers can order the nerve support supplement on the official website.

