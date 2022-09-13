 National Strategy on Blockchain indicates GoI’s intent of embracing the emerging tech : The Tribune India

National Strategy on Blockchain indicates GoI’s intent of embracing the emerging tech

National Strategy on Blockchain indicates GoI’s intent of embracing the emerging tech

The crypto market in the embrace of a bear market notwithstanding, I am extremely bullish on the underlying technology - Blockchain. My stance is validated not only by increasing scenarios of prototype implementation and pilot deployments for the technology beyond cryptocurrency worldwide but also by the contents of the National Strategy on Blockchain released by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India.

 

The policy document touches upon broad guidelines, successful use case scenarios, suggested fields of application, realistic challenges, setup for development frameworks, monetisation of said platforms and concerns such as privacy and scalability.

 

My view of the GoI’s bet on the technology is further enhanced when I notice the focus is not only wide in its scope but also possesses depth with issues such as interoperability, sandbox environments, consultative development (open APIs) and technological skilling of manpower.

 

The viewpoint held by multiple quarters about India being slow to use emerging technologies could be valid when viewed from certain perspectives. However, when I look at the technological infrastructure, tech literacy and percolation of internet services in the country, our nation still has some way to go where mass adoption of novel technologies can impact a large percentage of the population.

  

Spread across a large land mass and requiring amazingly diverse requirements for literacy levels and communication needs, it will always take a gargantuan effort to implement any new technology.

 

However, blockchain technology is still at a stage of relative infancy when it comes to using case scenarios beyond cryptocurrency. MeitY and GoI are not too late to the party.

 

Getting back to the document and looking at section 10 (Feedback and Consultations), the consultative approach in preparing such a document is obvious, and we should be up to speed very quickly as and when the need arises.

 

Also, when dealing with documentation, privacy, security, and trust become critical factors. In fact, the Vision, Mission and Objectives section of the document has more mentions of the word “trust” and its synonyms than you would expect from a document about technology. Goes to indicate a cautious approach in adopting a novel technology, which is very welcome, keeping in mind the increased instances of data breaches even at the best internet companies the world over.

 

In terms of industries, banking, insurance, governance, legal, supply chain, healthcare, and real estate have been highlighted in the document. A successful implementation pilot in Shamshabad District, Telangana - A Blockchain-based Property Registration System with the help of C-DAC has been mentioned as well.

 

Let’s here take a quick look at some key sections without getting into agonising detail:

• Section 2 Has a quick overview of blockchain tech, laying out the basics along with listing out variants of the technology, its probable applications and a well-researched SWOT / SWOC analysis for any reader looking at a primer for the “why’s and how’s”. 

• Section 4 takes a brief look at mostly government and a couple of corporate-led use-case scenarios from across the world, giving the reader a fair view of how far the tech has progressed beyond the sphere of cryptographic currency. It also lists out the larger development platforms on which blockchain tech is evolving today 

• Section 5 lists out all the government (and affiliated) agencies involved in research and application of the tech in our country. 

• Section 6.10, in particular, is noteworthy as it lays out specific use-case scenarios for blockchain tech in our country. 

• Section 8.4 lists clearly defined mandates for multiple entities shouldered with the responsibility of building and rolling out the National Blockchain Framework.

 

Upon careful perusal of the report, the cautious nature of pursuing the goal of Blockchain Technology Deployment and integration is amply clear. Also is evident the intent of using the technology in fields that sorely require transparency and trust. And in taking this approach, the GoI has decided to work with benchmark case studies such as FSA in the US, KSI in Estonia, and digital IDs in Switzerland & China and have their sight locked on eDocumentation as one of the primary goals.

 

I am fairly confident that MeitY, C-DAC and other primary stakeholders will be able to develop a successful blockchain implementation environment as per the outlined five-year plan, and issues such as security, standardisation, interoperability, scalability and others have been resolved, blockchain tech will snowball into the promised position of critical technology in business and administration.

 

About the author: Agam Chaudhary is a serial entrepreneur & investor in web3 and eCommerce industries. He is the creator of the Two99 tool, which helps brands elevate experience & build contributing communities for the businesses.

 

He can be reached at hello@agamchaudhary.com  |

https://www.linkedin.com/in/agamchaudhary

 

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Netizens slam Prince William while praising Prince Harry for treatment of wives during reunion

2
Punjab

Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail, killed in road mishap

3
Punjab

Leaked audio: Congress demands dismissal and arrest of Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari, Akali Dal seeks CBI probe

4
Delhi

NIA conducts raids across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan in narco-terrorism case involving gangsters

5
Delhi

1984 riots: Nation still bleeding; punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi High Court

6
Trending

Karnataka surgeon runs 3 km, beats traffic to perform operation on time, wins hearts after video goes viral

7
Jalandhar

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

8
Punjab

9 more Judges for Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Chandigarh

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

10
Punjab

SC Collegium recommends elevation of 9 judicial officers as judges of Punjab and Haryana HC

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper

More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper

National List of Essential Medicines, 2022, published, inclu...

CBI raids 33 locations across county over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

CBI raids 33 locations across country over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

To be attended by Presidents of the US, Russia, France, Sout...

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Said AAP MLAs have been approached with offers of up to Rs 2...

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail plea by Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

The order is pronounced in the open court by Justice Sureshw...


Cities

View All

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Farmers protest in front of MLAs’ residences over demands

Release Sikh detainees: SGPC

District-level tournament commences

Revised scales for teachers from October 1

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail plea by Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Zirakpur's Baltana

Chinese national among 21 in Chandigarh police net for loan app fraud

Chandigarh: Pipeline damage leaves most southern areas without water

Targeting gangster-narco-terror nexus, NIA raids 50 sites across Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground

Electricity theft worth Rs 706 crore detected in 5 years, Rs 378 crore deposited: Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD

2 AAP MLAs convicted of rioting, attacking cops in Delhi

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Protest march held in Jalandhar for release of 'Bandi Sikhs'

'Jang-e-Saragarhi' leaves everyone spellbound

Nawanshahr: Truck driver's laxity snuffs out three lives

Furniture store gutted in Kartarpur

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

Man held with stolen mobike

18 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Implement pay panel, demand non-teaching GADVASU staff

35-yr-old gym trainer 'shoots self', critical

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Protest for release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Overflowing sewer inconveniences office-goers at Beant Singh Complex in Patiala

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ begins in Patiala