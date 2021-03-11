In June 2019, Nav launched her make-up studio and academy: Nav Brar Studios & Makeup Academy, in Chandigarh region. Her studio encompasses a committed group of senior make-up artists and hairstylists. This studio was established so that no client goes unattended. However, her customers were constantly determined to get her appointment in one way or the other. Accordingly, she decided to come up with a studio so that she could give attention to all her clients. Further, her studio’s major priority is to have an excellent outcome for those who like to carry it natural yet glamorous.

Nav Brar Studio & Makeup Academy has been delivering a variation of services for almost 3 years and abandons no rock unturned in accentuating your facial lines with quintessence and perfect makeover methods and products. If you are intending a marriage getaway then Nav with her determined team is willing to go across anywhere within the town as well as outside just to be with you and extend a pleasing experience to you and your family members. She uses high-end makeup brands. Her studio offers a wide range of services to cater to the varied requirements of its customers. Her staff is generous and is willing to provide the best assistance.

Her Makeup Studio & Academy is a prime player in the makeup industry. It's well-known and a one-stop destination for all the local as well as international customers. Her vision is to stand by the customer satisfaction motto and has worked hard to earn the name for her brand. If you want to employ the makeup academy as a springboard to a field in the beauty and makeup industry or if you just want to analyze and challenge your productive capacities, Nav Brar Studio & Makeup Academy is a good place to start.

Her Makeup Studio & Academy is the right place to turn dreams into reality. Her studio works to make your day special and grand and accentuate the best features. She has opened a gateway for aspiring make-up artists in the field of Makeup and Glam. Her studio offers a variety of courses like Professional Makeup course, Air Brush Course, Self-Makeup Course and Master Class. If you're looking for the best makeup studio and academy then Nav Brar Studio & Makeup Academy is the perfect location.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.