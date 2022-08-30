Nayamat Handa sets the new standard with her glam lifestyle

The worlds of modelling, acting and entertainment are often considered something quite different from the normal day to day world occupied by people belonging to other professions. However, this statement is far from being untrue. Indeed, if we look at our favourite celebrities and idol singers their glamorous life is often a matter of interesting conversation. On this note today we introduce another rising model and actress Nayamat Handa who is becoming the talk of the town with her luxurious lifestyle.

Before we delve deeper into the kind of lavish living Nayamat Handa indulges in it is important to take into account how exactly she got there. Nayamat Handa is the daughter of late Lokesh Handa (her father) and Chetna Handa (her mother). She was born on the 14th of April in the year 1997 in the capital city of India that is New Delhi. Growing up Nayamat Handa was educated in some of the top institutions such as Shemrock, NC Jindal, and ITL public school. After that she pursued her higher education from the University of Bedfordshire in business studies. Now at the age of 25 Nayamat Handa already has a glowing resume having worked on projects such as O Sathiya by Deep Ohsaan (Bollywood), Tommy Diya Jeena by Shok E(Punjabi), Yaad by Vikas Kumar (Haryanvi), Yaari by Manna Phagwara (Punjabi), One side love by Shok E(Punjabi) and Bahane by Kamal Gill (Punjabi). She has also played a major role in the Telugu web series-Erra Gulabhila Govindu.

Nayamat Handa loves to travel and is making sure to fulfil her goal of travelling across the entire globe by never going to the same holiday destination twice. To date she has been to some of the top vacation spots such as UK, Goa ,USA , China , Indonesia, Thailand and many more . She also has an extensive wardrobe consisting of several designer pieces. After all it is her ability to mix and match these outfits with regular wear which gives her the casual chic look that she is famous on Instagram for. There are many who may admonish Nayamat Handa’s extravagant lifestyle however it is important to keep in mind that the success she enjoys today is all a result of her own hard work and talent. Indeed, she is setting a positive influence for other women by letting them know that they too can have the best things in the world if they are able to apply their skills.

Nayamat Handa has shown immense improvement over the past few years, but more than ever she has remained extremely humble even with a luxurious lifestyle that is the envy of many. In the upcoming years she has many milestones to overcome- to support her on this journey, make sure to follow Nayamat Handa on her social media profiles today!

Credits-

Outfit- Shakuntlam, Lajpat Nagar

Jewellery- Diamond Villa, Rajouri Garden

Hair, Nails & Makeup- Affinity express, Rohini

Location- Rally Motors, Kapas Hera

Photographer- Priyanshu Kharb (Stellarios art)

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.