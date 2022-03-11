Neha Gadhwalla opens up on how short videos are taking social media by storm

Neha Gadhwalla, the owner of a popular artist management firm named Eficiente, is the one who has used the talent in the most authentic way. She has her own share of ups and downs but has ensured to pave a way into this glamour and glitz world. Neha started her journey at the tender age of 17 by becoming a hairstylist and now she owns a renowned management firm that exhibits new and fresh talents. 

Neha joined the Bollywood industry after she became actor John Abraham’s personal hairstylist. However, it was then that Neha realised her inbred managerial talent and added a feather in her hat by starting her own company called Eficiente Artist Management. Nevertheless, in an exclusive chat with a leading Bollywood Publication, Neha shared her views on the latest trend in Digital Industry which is creating short videos. As people are hooked with short videos on social media, Neha mentioned that she is now taking the advantage of the trend for her own benefit.

Neha told us, “There is a 360-degree shift in the trend nowadays, right from shooting conceptual videos of a minimum of 8-10 minutes to now shooting videos not more than a minute. This is mainly because the users have lost the patience to watch the full content piece which has led to a fall in stickiness.”

She adds, “There are multiple short videos on the platform that are coming into existence which is quite addictive. In fact, several renowned brands are now starting to focus on it in order to get maximum reach from the consumers. It has certainly become a boon for social media as netizens are hooked with short videos as they are constantly sharing on the platform. Taking inspiration from that, even we have incorporated such kinds of videos for our brand as a marketing strategy which is surely turning out to be fruitful. It is gaining more attraction from the viewers which is pretty engrossing.”

 

Neha is also forecasting to expand her agency and make it a creative hub for managing directors and art directors too.

