Neotonics Reviews: Ultimate Skin and Gut Health Gummies?

Neotonics is an essential probiotic and prebiotic gummy supplement that optimizes digestion, enhances skin health, and reduces signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

Overview

There is a wide range of organic digestive health supplements on the market and others that promise to enhance the health of the skin and reduce signs of aging. However, it’s important to note that digestive wellness supports a healthy complexion.

As the two are closely intertwined, Neotonics offers a formula that targets and enhances both issues, improving digestion to support skin health and offering other powerful organics that specifically reduce signs of skin aging. Let’s delve into the details of the Neotonics gummy supplement and what it offers.

What is Neotonics?

Neotonics is an all-natural gummy supplement rich in organic bioactive ingredients, prebiotics, and probiotics that both optimize digestion and enhance skin health. Digestive health expert Carla Oats explains the connection between gut and skin health:

"The gut and skin enjoy a constant dialogue via what has become known as the gut-skin axis. While it might not sound very glamorous, the gut is where 70 percent of our immune system lies.

It’s where we make nutrients, metabolize hormones and detoxifying enzymes, neutralize pathogens, and make neurotransmitters—so it’s super important to get your digestive health in check in order to feel well and of course, experience clear, glowing skin.”

Neotonics helps promote a balanced gut microbiome and enhance digestion, for more regular bowel movements and relief from symptoms like constipation, gas, bloating, and diarrhea. This enhancement in digestive health leads to radiant, healthy skin, faster cell turnover, unclogged pores, and a more youthful complexion.

Neotonics boosts collagen synthesis to tighten the complexion and smooth signs of age like wrinkles and fine lines. How does it compare to other similar supplements on the market? In this review, we’ll discuss the product in detail and tell you what we think so you can decide if Neotonics is the right gut-skin health supplement for you. Read on!

What is the Science of Neotonics?

Neotonics considers the powerful connection between digestive wellness and skin health, known as the gut/skin axis, and includes ingredients that enhance both.

A review published in Microorganisms by Britta De Pessemier, et al discussed the current body of knowledge on the gut-skin axis.

Probiotics are good bacteria that line the intestines, and prebiotics are fiber sources that feed them, allowing the probiotics to proliferate in the gut, kill harmful bacteria, and balance the microbiome for improved digestive health.

The enhancement in digestion boosts skin health, and the probiotics and prebiotics also balance the skin microbiome. This helps reduce dryness, and it decreases your risk of acne and other skin conditions.

A research review published by Ting Gao, et al in Nutrients examined the role of probiotics in skin health and the related gut-skin axis.

Neotonics is rich in fiber, which helps cleanse the colon of waste and toxins and promote healthy digestion. Fiber and a more balanced microbiome help to promote regular bowel movements and ease symptoms like gas, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation.

A review of the research published in Molecules by Zhi-Wei Guan, et al discussed soluble dietary fiber as one of the key nutrients for the gut microbiota.

The Neotonics supplement also has ingredients that boost collagen production, which tightens the skin and reduces the depth of wrinkles and fine lines.

Neotonics has anti-inflammatory agents that decrease swelling in the gut for improved health, and they also reduce redness and inflammation on the skin to ease acne and other conditions like eczema.

The supplement is high in antioxidants which lower levels of oxidative stress by eliminating free radicals. This helps repair damage to both the gut and skin barrier, and it protects the complexion from harmful UV rays.

Neotonics Ingredients

These are some of the primary active Neotonics ingredients:

Bacillus Coagulans

This is a probiotic that produces lactic acid in the gut, and it usually does not exist naturally in the digestive tract. It helps destroy harmful microbes to balance the gut microbiome for improved digestive health.

It can promote healthy bowel movements and ease symptoms like gas and bloating. In addition, it helps enhance the skin microbiome for improved health and rejuvenation.

An 80-day study of patients with irritable bowel syndrome published in Medicine by Anil Kumar Gupta, PhD, and Chiranjit Maity, PhD concluded that Bacillus Coagulans alleviated the symptoms of IBS and improved patient quality of life.

Fenugreek

This is an edible plant that is very high in fiber, so it helps cleanse and detox the colon for improved digestion and ease of issues like constipation and gas. It may also lower blood sugar levels and help with weight loss.

Fenugreek has potent antioxidants that repair and protect the skin barrier, and anti-inflammatory agents that may ease skin conditions as well as enhance gut health.

A study published in Pharmaceuticals by Waleewan Eaknai, et al demonstrated the molecular mechanisms of fenugreek in slowing skin aging.

Lemon Balm

This herb has laxative properties and may help to cleanse the gut to improve digestion and ease symptoms.

In addition, it helps shrink the pores, and it has potent anti-inflammatory agents that help reduce acne breakouts and antioxidants that repair and protect the skin barrier.

A study of mice published in Molecules by Simona Sipos, et al concluded that lemon balm exerts powerful antioxidant benefits and improves skin parameters.

Neotonics Pros and Cons

What We Like

Neotonics supports a healthy gut microbiome.

It promotes healthy bowel movements and eases issues like bloating and gas.

This supplement boosts skin cell turnover and rejuvenation.

Neotonics tightens the skin and smooths wrinkles and fine lines.

This supplement can unclog the pores and reduce the risk of acne breakouts.

What We Don’t Like

The results may vary depending on the individual.

The Neotonics gummies do contain some sugar.

High demand could lead to low stock on occasion.

Neotonics Dosage and Usage Directions

The recommended dosage is 1 gummy daily at the time of your choosing. Do not consume more than this amount in a 24-hour period for any reason.

How Does Neotonics Compare to Competing Brands?

Most other natural supplements focus on either gut health or skin health, while Neotonics takes both into account. Many gut health supplements on the market also improve the health of the complexion, as the gut and skin are strongly linked.

However, Neotonics adds ingredients with particular anti-aging and skin rejuvenation benefits for more powerful results.

Neotonics Reviews

In our view, Neotonics is a unique and highly effective skin and gut health supplement with a lot to offer to anyone looking for a natural solution to these issues. It blends a selection of science-backed ingredients that are safe and work well to ease the gut and promote youthful complexion.

There are several glowing 5-star reviews from customers on the official website and on the Health Insiders website from verified buyers and one comment on Amazon from Erin Lowe who gives 5 stars and explains: “Winner. This has been life changing.”

Although options tend to vary for any product, at the moment we see no negative feedback about Neotonics supplement. Another glowing review on the official site comes from Alexa M in Wyoming, USA, who explains how much more youthful her skin looks with Neotonics:

“I used to need so much Botox to keep the wrinkles away that my face was permanently frozen. And it did nothing for the saggy skin on my chin and my turkey neck. A few weeks into using this method and I am speechless! I wake up, I look in the mirror and I love what I see. No more expensive procedures and thousands of needles in my face for me. It’s simply unbelievable!”

Neotonics Side Effects

The ingredients in Neotonics are 100% organic, and they are free of GMOs and chemical or artificial additives. Accepting a possible day or two of gut upset while your digestive tract is cleansing, there are no side effects associated with this product.

Does Neotonics Work?

Neotonics contains an optimal blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and other organic bioactive ingredients that have a body of research supporting their benefits for skin and digestive health. The product works well to optimize your digestive health and give you radiant, glowing, youthful skin.

Neotonics Pricing

You can purchase Neotonics from several retailers including Amazon and Justified Labs, by far the best place to purchase these gummies is from the official website. They offer discounts on bulk purchases, free shipping on all orders, and 2 free e-books if you buy 3 bottles or more. The prices are as follows:

1 Bottle – $69

3 Bottles – $59/bottle

6 Bottles – $49/bottle

What is the Return Policy?

The manufacturer offers a generous, risk-free 60-day 100% money-back guarantee on Neotonics. If you try out the product and are not happy with the results, email customer service within 60 days of the delivery for instructions on how to send back the items. You should get a full refund of the purchase price.

Final Thoughts

As we’ve said, we think that Neotonics is a high-quality all-natural supplement with an optimal blend of ingredients that have research support for their benefits. Neotonics enhances gut health, eases unpleasant symptoms like gas and bloating, rejuvenates the skin, improves cell turnover, and eliminates signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

There are several glowing 5-star Neotonics reviews from verified buyers on the official website, and a 5-star comment on Amazon from a user who says the supplement changed their life. Customers raved about the amazing skin rejuvenation and anti-aging benefits as well as the enhancement to their digestion.

Neotonics contains 100% organic ingredients and is free of GMOs and chemical or artificial additives. While you may have a day or two of perfectly normal gut discomfort when cleansing, there are no other side effects associated with the formula.

Even better, the company manufactures all of its products in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the USA according to strict standards in production and testing. We highly recommend Neotonics to anyone looking for a natural solution to optimizing digestion and skin health.

