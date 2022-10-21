Neuro Balance Therapy Reviews - Is It Legit or Waste of Money?

The only pole that old people prefer dancing with is the safety bar in the bathtub. The unbalanced falling is indeed a growing issue in our country.

People generally blame it as something that naturally comes with old age. But that is not true. Fall prevention measures can be taken, and they work.

This can be a boon for all the old people suffering injuries due to tripping over and falling. Sometimes even near-death experiences.

Scientists have found a breakthrough for the same, saying that this unbalance is not caused by slowing down in old age. It has a completely different reason.

Today, we are going to get into the details of Neuro-Balance Therapy, which claims to restore your confidence and smile as you get back up on your feet like you are in your twenties again.

Neuro-Balance Therapy is shared by a biologist from Harvard. It's a practice that can cure you from falling even if you're bedridden or overweight.

The doctor who shared this product has been a balance specialist for years, and he has cured a lot of men and women above 60 years of age.

He is very sure that this sweat-free ritual can cure the hardest of cases. With that said, let's have a look at its details, benefits, pricing, and guarantees.

Product Overview

Name Of The Product

Neuro-Balance Therapy

Category

Cognition Boosting Program.

Benefits

Helps restore the sleeping peroneal nerve so that you can prevent falling and gain more balance and stability.

Bonus Products

● The Top 20 Tips To Fall-Proof Your Home

● The Downloadable Version Of the Neuro-Balance Therapy Program.

Pricing

● $47 for one pack

● $77 for two packs

Guarantee

60-day 100% money-back guarantee

Usage Details

● Use the DVD for daily exercise.

● The ball should be used as per instructions starting with a 10-second ritual.

Purchase Link

Official website

Overview Of Neuro-Balance Therapy

Many doctors end up blaming old age as a reason for falling often. But it's a dead nerve. Neuro-Balance Therapy works on reviving this nerve.

Neuro-Balance Therapy consists of a spike ball and a DVD that can restore your feet and make you free from the constant fear of falling. This product has been tried and tested by more than hundreds of people, and it has proved to be efficient. They have found new courage, stability, and strength.

Neuro-Balance Therapy DVD consists of movements that awaken the resting nerves in the body, making it easier to balance as the days pass by.

The spike ball was manufactured by the makers as there was none good in the market. They have made sure that the quality is great, so you can get quicker results. Below is one such Neuro-Balance Therapy review given by a customer.

“I'm 81 and have fallen twice in the past year. My kids have pleaded with me to move in with them for my safety, but I refuse to give up my independence. I don't want anyone watching every move and step I take… But luckily, that’s when I found this video and your program. I’ll admit I was skeptical at first, but now they can’t argue with my results. I no longer feel shaky or unstable when I get up and walk. Even if I’ve been sitting in my recliner for hours watching TV. Thank you for this freedom, Chris.”

How Will Neuro-Balance Therapy Be Beneficial?

A number of Neuro-Balance Therapy reviews avail on the official website from their existing customers that backed the claims made by the creators. As per those customer reviews & claims, it provides the following benefits to people, no matter how young or old.

Better Mental and Physical Balance:

Using the exercises and ball will get your nerve endings to work better and make your feet and toes more active to impulse. You will gain a better balance in different terrains.

Provides You With More Strength:

With the bonus products and this therapy, you will get a better hold on the muscles in your legs, and you will feel stronger. This will make you walk and go up and down the stairs more efficiently.

Helps Boost Confidence:

When you can walk properly and not fall on minor slips or difficult terrains, it will make you leave the comfort of your bed and go out. This will affect your mental health in a good way and make you feel more confident.

Scientific Outlook On Neuro-Balance Therapy

Several studies conducted in the past have made it clear that it's important to have different targets for fall prevention and not just one.

Harvard Medical School says that every 11 seconds, an elderly person is treated for falls in the country. The number keeps getting higher. And they suggest remedies for it as well.

Apart from strengthening weak muscles, they also recommend including exercises in your daily life and getting a regular vision and hearing check.

So with that in mind, the Neuro-Balance Theory will help you in activating your body to work out accordingly and even assist you in keeping your mind active.

What Should Be Avoided When Using Neuro-Balance Therapy?

Neuro-Balance Therapy was developed after considering all the available solutions and products on the market. But the makers were still skeptical if it could work.

Medical practitioners and patients do not understand that old age is not the root cause of falling. Millions of people would die every year just because of falling. The makers have seen several cases where old aged people have regained their balance and steadiness effectively.

Even then, they made sure that they didn't come in contact with the common mistakes that were caused by people for fall prevention. Here are the top 2 mistakes:

Overuse Of Fall Prevention Products:

Since there are several products available in the market, people get them and then use them without any consideration or consultation. Overuse of balance exercises, stability balls, and Bosu balls can cause real issues because they first weaken your ligaments and muscles and then strengthen them.

Wearing Shoes For Longer Hours:

Our feet have a large number of nerve endings that send signals to our brains to adjust and balance according to the ground that we walk on. Now wearing shoes has damaged these nerve endings all our lives, making it difficult for the brain to process and react in old age. And starting to walk barefoot is not going to reverse this problem.

How To Use Neuro-Balance Therapy?

Researchers found a tribe in Kenya where old men and women easily walked with the younger tribe for hunting or gathering water. They were barefooted all the time.

Now, while their feet' quality was difficult to even look at from the outside, the insides were surprising. But walking barefoot doesn't seem practical and result-giving.

Neuro-Balance Therapy brings you a special rubber ball with hardened spikes. It's made with crystal particles that can help open nerve endings and keep you cool.

All you need to do is rub this fall on your feet in a specific motion for 10 seconds every day in the morning. You can gradually increase the time.

This process will give your sleeping nerves stimulation. Once the peroneal nerve is awakened, you will see the changes in your feet.

You will be able to feel your toes, and you will feel stronger when you stand. This ritual can be combined with exercising and a regular check-up of your vision and hearing, as they can also be a reason for your fall.

What Is The Cost Of Neuro-Balance Therapy?

Neuro-Balance Therapy is made at an entire cost of $420 inclusive of its bonus products, but since the manufacturers are not interested in getting profits, they have pulled down the prices to $197.

Since it is still difficult for people to pay this price, they went for a piece that can suit all the income groups, and that is $97.

Additionally, some days they also provide a 50% discount, making the price $47. So you get a ball, DVD, and bonus products, all under $50. If you buy two sets, you get all of this doubled at a price of $77. Both of these are exclusive of shipping and handling charges.

And they also have a money-back guarantee, as mentioned below.

What If Neuro-Balance Therapy Doesn't Work For Me?

Well, it has worked for everyone who tried. It comes with zero side effects and a very good rate. But still, just in case it doesn't work for you, you can get a full refund.

Within 60-day of using this product, you can easily ask for an unquestioned refund if you don't see any visible results. All your money will be returned.

The makers are very sure about their product, and this is just a mirror reflection of that confidence. This will aid in encouraging the customer to at least give this product a try.

Is There Any Bonus Product Offered With Neuro-Balance Therapy?

Neuro-Balance Therapy DVD and ball come with two bonus products. These are going to aid you in fall prevention. Let's have a look at it below:

The Top 20 Tips To Fall-proof Your Home

This book contains 20 unconventional yet fully functional ways that can keep your home in a condition where you can avoid falls. It will take away your fear of falling randomly inside the house.

The Downloaded Version Of Neuro-Balance Therapy

This will contain a full diet and coaching series of Neuro-Balance Therapy with a digital copy of a manual about the peroneal nerve. This will be useful in case shipping gets delayed.

FAQs

What Is Brain Fog?

Brain fog is a term used to describe the feeling of being mentally or physically exhausted and having difficulty concentrating. It can be caused by many factors, including stress, poor diet, lack of sleep, over-exercise, hormonal imbalances, and more.

Why Do I Have The Constant Fear Of Falling?

The constant fear of falling may stem from past experiences with falls or injuries. If you have had a previous injury or fall, it could cause your brain to become overly cautious when walking or standing.

What Is Fall Prevention?

Fall prevention is a way to prevent falls and injuries. This includes avoiding medications that make you drowsy, getting regular exercise, making sure you are wearing proper footwear, and practicing good posture while sitting at work.

How Can I Prevent Falls?

You can prevent falls by taking steps to avoid them. For example, if you know, you tend to trip on stairs, take the time to look for handrails before going up or down the stairs. Also, try to walk slowly and carefully, so you don’t trip.

Additionally, you should wear shoes that fit properly and are sturdy enough to protect your feet from any potential hazards. You should also practice good posture while working at your desk. Finally, if you feel like you might fall, get help immediately.

Can A Doctor Help Me With My Memory Loss?

Yes! There are several ways in which doctors can help patients who suffer from memory loss. One option is cognitive therapy, which helps people learn how to better manage their symptoms. Another option is medication, such as antidepressants.

Can Preventing Falls Help My Memory?

Yes! Research shows that people who practice fall prevention strategies such as those mentioned above are less likely to experience memory problems later in life.

Can Fall Prevention Be Done At Home?

Yes! While there are no home remedies for preventing falls, there are things you can do to reduce your risk of falling. These include:

● Avoid medications that make you sleepy

● Get regular exercise

● Wear appropriate footwear

● Practice good posture while sitting

● Take breaks every 30 minutes

● Walk slowly and carefully

● Look for handrails before climbing stairs.

Is Fall Prevention Important?

Absolutely! According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately one out of three older adults will fall each year. In fact, about half of all fatal falls happen among people aged 65 and older. Additionally, fall prevention programs can help keep seniors safe and independent for longer.

Are There Any Other Ways To Keep Seniors Safe And Independent for Longer?

Yes! Here are some other tips to keep seniors safe and independent:

● Make sure you have an emergency plan in place

● Talk to your doctor about your concerns

● Use assistive devices such as grab bars

● Stay active

● Eat healthy foods

● Exercise regularly

● Maintain a positive attitude

● Don't smoke

Final Verdict - Should I Or Should I Not Buy Neuro-Balance Therapy?

Well, if you're willing to spend a good thousand dollars on trips with chiropractors, physiotherapists, and surgeons, I would say stop!

Neuro-Balance Therapy is an easy-to-go product that is accessible to all, and it genuinely works no matter what disease you have or if you're bedridden.

This product contains the all-rounder kit that can keep you up and high, stronger while you're on your feet. It is a good quality product, and people are happy to use it instead of going to and fro doctors and medications.

So without any further thoughts, help your family or loved ones feel confident and stronger again with this 10-second ritual and see their lives change forever.

