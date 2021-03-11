New Achievement Unlocked: Here's how Fantasy Counsel celebrated the 100k followers milestone with a heart-warming gesture

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away. Imbibing these words of legendary artist Pablo Picasso, Fantasy Counsel celebrated its 100k followers achievement with children at Lal Bahadur Shashtri Baal Ashram. The team seeks to grow towards the human state of Enlightenment, by entering into the lives of those children sympathetically.

 

On the occasion, the founder, Akshay Chaudhary, cut the cake with the children and spent the day bringing a smile to their faces. Post the celebration at Ashram, the team took children to McDonald's for a treat. Their heart-warming gesture won the hearts of netizens across the nation.

 

Fantasy Counsel has achieved this milestone by emerging as the fastest platform in the industry to acquire 100k followers on its platforms. Ever since its foundation, Fantasy Counsel's popularity has skyrocketed as cricket followers enthusiastically follow their tips and tricks. Fantasy Counsel has consistently performed well as it generated significant profit in fantasy cricket applications like Dream11, Ballebaazi, etc. Following their expert advice, the subscribers won the grand league and small league.

To celebrate this, Akshay joined the group of orphan children to share the special moment with them. When the news of the Fantasy Counsel celebration surfaced on the internet, it spread like quickly on the internet, leaving its subscribers in awe. This philanthropic act of Akshay drew support from his subscribers from different parts of the country. Many followers expressed appreciation for his benevolent act on social media handles and called it inspiring. They showered their love on the post as it crossed more than 15k likes. One follower stated, "What a way to celebrate your success. Congratulations to the entire team. May you achieve more success in the future." "It feels so good to see that the team is giving back to society by making these kids a part of their success. More power to Fantasy Counsel. Keep up the good work. "another follower remarked.

 

This achievement comes within a year of the establishment of Fantasy Counsel. In this short duration, the Fantasy counsel team has won more than 12 crores. Talking about this celebration, Akshay said, "With god's grace and my team's hard work, we have achieved this milestone. By celebrating this proud moment with these children, I wanted to thank all our supporters. Without them, this wouldn't have been possible. We want to continue this streak and perform even better in the years to come. These kinds of initiatives are so fulfilling that we can make a small contribution to the lives of these children, and we are mesmerized by their joyful reactions. We look forward to undertaking such initiatives in the future as well! "

 

With this visit, Akshay started a tradition at his organization of celebrating their achievement with the underprivileged section of the society and supporting them. Akshay and his team engaged with the children via various fun activities throughout their stay at Lal Bahadur Shashtri Baal Ashram. Indeed, this humanitarian act is a significant step to lead the industry by example as the company contributes to the needy by making these children feel included.

