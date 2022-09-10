NicoBloc Reviews: Is Nico Bloc Worth It? My Experience on Quit Smoking Drops

NicoBloc is a nicotine-blocking liquid that may aid in quitting smoking.

It prevents tar and nicotine from entering the body by placing NicoBloc drops on the cigarette filter before smoking. The formulation employs natural substances to retain the cigarette's aroma and flavor while inhibiting hazardous elements.

Does NicoBloc really function? Can NicoBlock be used to quit smoking?

Please continue reading to learn everything about NicoBloc and its operation.

What is NicoBloc?

NicoBloc is a novel method of quitting smoking. It utilizes a liquid mixture of natural substances to prevent tar and nicotine from entering the lungs of smokers.

Before smoking, a few drops of Nico Bloc are applied to the cigarette's filter. Then, smokers continue smoking as usual. They enjoy the ritual of smoking without the smoke and nicotine, which makes quitting simpler.

NicoBloc prevents the absorption of tar and nicotine but has no effect on the flavor, odor, or experience of smoking. People may continue smoking as usual while gradually diminishing their nicotine habit. After only a few days of taking NicoBloc, they will notice a significant reduction in their cravings, for instance.

NicoBloc is patented, approved by doctors, and manufactured in the United States. The liquid composition is composed of natural components with no known adverse effects. Every item comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Ingredients in NicoBloc

NicoBloc is composed of only natural components. NicoBloc is a combination of corn syrup, water, citric acid, and food-safe stabilizers, according to the official website.

According to the company, NicoBloc "has no known negative effects and is fully safe to use." NicoBloc contains no pharmacological components or synthetic chemicals. In addition, NicoBlock has undergone comprehensive testing to assure its safety and efficacy.

How does NicoBloc work?

NicoBlock blocks up to 99% of tar and nicotine, making it easier to stop smoking. Simply apply NicoBloc to the cigarettes to drastically minimize the quantity of tar and nicotine that is inhaled. People determine the quantity of nicotine to block, making quitting at their own pace simpler.

The more NicoBloc drops are applied to a cigarette, the more nicotine and tar NicoBloc will absorb:

● 1 drop blocks 33% of nicotine and tar

● 2 drops inhibit 66% of nicotine and tar.

● 3 drips block 99% of nicotine and tar

Some individuals attempt to stop smoking immediately, only to suffer. Quitting abruptly is difficult. The body is physiologically hooked on nicotine, and nicotine withdrawal may be challenging. In addition, many individuals have developed rituals surrounding smoking.

When they stop smoking with Nico Bloc, these withdrawal symptoms are almost eliminated while they continue to enjoy their smoke breaks. Within a few weeks, they will be free of their addiction without experiencing any withdrawal symptoms.

The official NicoBloc website discusses the advantages of stopping smoking with NicoBloc as follows:

"The acute nicotine withdrawal symptoms might make quitting smoking cold turkey difficult. Cessation with NicoBloc substantially reduces withdrawal symptoms by lowering nicotine exposure gradually.

NicoBloc is 100 percent natural, has no known negative effects, and has no addictive properties. NicoBloc is natural, scientifically proven, and doctor-recommended, unlike other smoking cessation aids (such as gums, patches, and tablets) that include chemicals and adverse effects.

Moreover, NicoBloc is supported by science. 58% of 680 individuals in one trial stopped smoking while taking Nico Bloc. In another trial, 53% of participants who used NicoBloc successfully stopped smoking. The manufacturers of NicoBloc disclose this clinical data online, making it simple to understand how NicoBloc works and what science has to say about its unique formula.

How to Use Nico Bloc

NicoBlock is simple to use. The company suggests using NicoBloc as follows to inhibit tar and nicotine:

1) Create a tiny indentation in the cigarette's filter.

2) Apply one to three drops of NicoBloc (depending on whether users want to block 33 percent or 99 percent of tar and nicotine).

3) Smoke the cigarette as usual.

That is all! NicoBloc will block tar and nicotine automatically from the cigarette.

NicoBloc Features and Advantages

NicoBloc promotes the following attributes and advantages:

100% Organic and Drug-Free: There are substances in patches, gums, and tablets. Some of these drugs mimic nicotine's effects artificially, making it easier to stop. NicoBloc, on the other hand, includes a patented mixture of natural components and is 100% safe, non-addictive, and has no negative effects.

Using Cigarettes to Give Up: NicoBloc eliminates the need to instantly quit smoking. Instead, smokers are quitting using the same smokes with which they are already acquainted. That means they may experience the same taste, feel, smell, appearance, and pleasure of their favorite cigarettes without the tar and nicotine, enabling them to stop smoking at their own speed without suddenly eliminating the ritual or habit.

NicoBloc's manufacturers say its tar and nicotine-blocking solution is so effective that it may be used throughout pregnancy. NicoBlock allows women to stop smoking when pregnant. When pregnant, quitting abruptly might cause hazardous withdrawal symptoms. Meanwhile, there are no nicotine replacement medicines for pregnant women. NicoBloc feels it can assist for this reason.

Effortless Applicator: The applicator included with NicoBloc makes it simple to apply the liquid mixture to the cigarette filter. It is a fast and simple applicator that may soon become a part of the smoking habit.

Quit in 6 Weeks: NicoBloc claims that it can help people to stop smoking in six weeks by utilizing its proven tapering strategy.

Optimize Health: It is well known that stopping smoking may have significant health advantages. Recent studies have shown that individuals who quit smoking may erase almost all lung and body damage caused by smoking.

How does NicoBlock block nicotine and tar?

NicoBloc promises to block 33% to 99% of tar and nicotine from cigarettes, depending on the amount used (1 drop blocks 33%, 2 drops block 66%, and 3 drops block 99% of tar and nicotine).

How does NicoBloc function? How do NicoBloc's components inhibit tar and nicotine?

The official website describes it as follows:

"As the smoke travels through the NicoBloc fluid, the corn syrup absorbs the tar and the citric acid neutralizes the nicotine."

NicoBloc decreases the body's physical reliance and addiction to nicotine by blocking tar and nicotine, even if people continue to smoke the same number of cigarettes daily. This may make reducing cigarette consumption and quitting simpler.

A pack-a-day smoker will, on average, lower their usage by 25% after each week of taking NicoBloc. If they smoke 20 cigarettes per day, for instance, they might lower their intake to 16 cigarettes per day in week 1, 12 cigarettes per day in week 2, 9 cigarettes per day by week 3, etc.

NicoBlock will block tar and nicotine, but it will not change the taste or odor of cigarettes. In reality, the recipe promises to preserve the flavor and aroma. Smokers will still feel as if they are smoking their preferred cigarettes, and they will experience the same flavor, feel, smell, appearance, and pleasure - all while lowering their physical reliance.

Scientific Evidence for NicoBloc

NicoBloc, according to its official website, is supported by independent clinical investigations demonstrating its efficacy.

In independent clinical studies, 58% of smokers who used NicoBloc successfully quit smoking, which is 10 times the national average. Other research participants decreased their smoking by an average of 77%. This research had 680 subjects.

Corn syrup may act by absorbing tar physically. Tar becomes stuck in the thick corn syrup, making it harder for it to pass the filter and enter the lungs.

However, there is evidence that citric acid helps individuals quit smoking. In this 1993 study, for instance, researchers discovered that an aerosol containing citric acid might effectively decrease smoking among a group of smokers. A 1987 research determined that citric acid aerosols boost the tracheal feelings created by cigarette smoke, hence fulfilling smokers' cravings.

Many e-liquids also include citric acid for a tangy taste. Many, for instance, include a concentration between 5% and 10%. However, this is utilized for flavoring, not to negate nicotine, as NicoBloc claims.

Despite this, the manufacturers of NicoBloc are sure that their mixture can neutralize tar and nicotine and prevent the majority of these compounds from entering the lungs, making NicoBloc an effective and well-liked smoking cessation aid.

NicoBloc Pricing

When bought from the authorized website, a single bottle of NicoBloc costs $24.99 (two-week supply). However, the price per bottle reduces to as low as $18 when buying many containers.

Here is how pricing is structured:

● 1 × NicoBloc (2 Week Supply) is $24.99 plus $4.95 shipping and handling.

● 3 × NicoBlocs (6 Week Supply) Shipping: $59.98 + Free US Shipping

● 5 × NicoBlocs (10 Week Supply): $89.97 + Free Shipping in the United States

Refund Procedure

NicoBloc comes with a one-year warranty and a sixty-day satisfaction guarantee.

If users are not completely happy with NicoBloc within sixty days, they are entitled to a refund. If their product has a manufacturing defect, buyers may seek a refund within one year.

Finally

NicoBloc inhibits the absorption of nicotine and tar from cigarettes. It contains citric acid, corn syrup, and other natural substances, which helps smokers to continue smoking without absorbing tar or nicotine. With the passage of time, their smoking decreases and finally, there comes a day when they are able to quit smoking completely.

