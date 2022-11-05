No Grid Survival Projects Reviews by Michael Major - EMP Attack Survival Guide - An Off Grid Projects Book

No appropriate metrics can be relied upon to measure future hyperinflation. Moreover, hurricanes, prolonged droughts, blackouts, and economic crises are unforeseen. People can protect their families by ensuring they find the right alternatives and follow mitigative measures for such risks.

No Grid Survival Projects enlighten readers on survival strategies in the event of an EMP or other disaster that destroys the power grid. The author claims that the projects are self-reliant within the limits of one's properties. This review explores on No Grid Survival Projects guide and what it entails.

What Is No Grid Survival Projects?

No Grid Survival Projects is a guide available in digital and physical copies. The guide contains 70 DIY projects that can enable readers to safeguard their families during a crisis. Unforeseen events like hyperinflation, long-term blackouts, and hurricanes are unpredictable and can be disastrous.

The author claims that innovative projects are sustainable, and readers don't need to rely on anyone for basic needs. The No Grid Survival Projects guide enables consumers to survive during an EMP. It's accompanied by videos that illustrate each project step-by-step.

Each project discussed in the guide has precise instructions for consumers to follow and implement the projects efficiently. In addition, the guide has pictures and materials needed for each project. Each project has an outlined lead time, cost of the materials used, and all the required information for planning before execution.

Who Is the Creator of the No Grid Survival Projects Guide?

The author of No Grid Survival Projects is Michael Major. Having served as an infantry soldier for seven years, he has witnessed how people suffer when society breaks down. He has also worked in aerospace as a welder and fabricator. Throughout his career, he has learned that following all the instructions enhances accuracy in any accomplished task. Therefore, he claims that the instructions in the guide should be followed precisely to ensure that the DIY projects are successful. No Grid Survival Projects creator also claims that the projects can be self-sufficient and cut down on expenses.

What Are Some of the Projects Discussed in the No Grid Survival Projects Guide?

Some of the topics discussed in the guide include:

Rainwater Harvesting and Purification

Consumers discover how to harvest and store up to 165 gallons of rainwater. The tanks hold water vertically, and water is pressurized by gravity. As a result, consumers can use it without siphoning or pumping. The author claims that the project requires about 3 hours to complete, and the water can be used to irrigate the garden for drinking and cooking.

3-Bucket Water Filter Project

In the guide, consumers learn how to create a water filter within 30 minutes using three buckets stacked together. The water filter ensures people remain hydrated by cleansing dirty and unsafe water.

Making Home-Based Black Powder

Readers find insight into making black powder using three ingredients in an old-fashioned way. Black powder has numerous benefits and can be ideal during dark times.

Use of Salvaged Motors for a DIY Wind Turbine

In the guide, readers discover how to develop a wind turbine and tap energy with an Ametek DC motor. The DIY instructions also enlighten consumers on using salvaged motors from electric bikes, treadmill motors, car engine fans, or other small motors to power a fan.

Powerful Survival Foods

The creator of No Grid Survival Projects provides readers with instructions on making powerful survival foods that can last for over 20 years without refrigeration. Some of these diets are made from ground meat, woodland berries, and rendered fat. A half-pound of pemmican, for instance, provides the body with up to 2000 calories.

The Hidden Food Growing Fence

With a few instructions, consumers can transform their fence into a garden. Discarded pallets or wooden planters are used to hold soil and allow plants to grow unnoticeable by passers-by.

Setting Up Traps and Alarms in the Backyard for Intruders and Looters

Readers discover how they can safeguard their families from danger. The alarms alert consumers of intruders and invaders on the property. Instructions in the guide enable consumers to set up camouflaged spike traps, tripwire alarms, or hidden razor-blade wire.

How to Make an Oven That Cooks Without Smoke, Smell, Fuel, or Fire

Smoke, fire, or smell easily attracts people. However, the No Grid Survival Projects guide enables consumers to build an oven that cuts on the cost of fuel consumption and one that contains the smell of delicious delicacies.

How to Set Up Battery Bank or Power Plant in the Backyard

The handbook enables readers to design a DIY solar energy system or backyard power plant. Home electronics can still run during prolonged blackouts or after an EMP. The backyard power plant is ideal for lighting, charging, and keeping the air conditioning system running when the grid system has been tampered with. While a diesel generator causes disruption and is costly to run and maintain, the backyard power plant doesn't incur much for operating.

Making a Water Heater and No Grid Shower

Readers will learn how to create a simple water heater using their stoves. The off-grid heating coil is ideal for heating water for the shower. In addition, consumers can make an off-grid shower using damaged IBCs with a few wooden pallets and a plastic sheet.

How to Make a DIY Wire or Twitch Snare for Small Animals

A reliable snare can aid in trapping small pests that infest homes and destroy crops and food supplies. The guide has step-by-step instructions on constructing traps for rodents and other small pests.

How to Make Off-Grid Propane Tank for Heating

An off-grid stove can warm several rooms and cook during a power outage. In addition, the digital copy has details on how to make a propane tank that would be useful during winter and when there's a blackout.

Besides the topics discussed above, the No Grid Survival Projects book guides consumers on the following:

● Making a shelf-stable bread

● How to communicate after an EMP

● Coming up with the SHTF medical garden

● Identifying 40 potent wild remedies

● Setting up PVC hand pump for collecting water underground

● Making a scalable and sustainable greenhouse

● Setting up a small hydro generator for electricity during the day and night

● Developing a smokeless smokehouse

● How water can be made from the air

● Raised beds with Hoop house and pest protection

● High pulse protection Faraday cage

● An aquaponic farm

● DIY off-grid air conditioner

No Grid Survival Projects Pricing

Readers can access the guide on the official website. The prices of the physical and digital guides slightly vary as follows:

● Physical + Digital Copy: Consumers can get both copies at $37+ 9.99 shipping and handling fee for the physical copy.

● Digital Copy: No Grid Survival Projects virtual copy is available on the official website at $37

After purchasing the book, consumers are eligible for free exclusive bonuses that include:

● DIY videos for each step provided in the No Grid Survival Projects guide

● Digital Guide on how to make herbal apothecary- readers find detailed instructions on how they can build a pharmacy using herbs around their homes

● A digital listing of 75 items to stockpile before collapse-the list outlines various counterintuitive things that consumers may require during a crisis

● A digital publication on how to outlive an EMP in an early pioneer technique-the guide enlightens consumers on daily ancestral survival skills after an EMP for 30-days

The book has a 60-day money-back guarantee for readers who aren't satisfied with the content.

Final Verdict

Economic crises, prolonged blackouts, hurricanes, and other life-threatening events are unpredictable, and people can prepare to face the problem by observing the proper measures. No Grid Survival Projects is a definitive guide that can enable people to survive against all odds. The author claims that the directory contains various projects with precise instructions that are easy to follow. Besides the digital handbook, consumers are provided free DIY videos for each project. One can access the virtual copy from the official website, and the physical guide can be shipped at a small fee. Visit the official website to order your copy today!

