Non-Conventional Farming? Whats that? Ask Agro Expert Kamal Joshi!

India is an Agrarian Economy with 65% of our population dependent on Agriculture and businesses based on Agriculture. Despite of the population surge and the food demand in India, the conventional method of agriculture has not been changed and is still implemented by 90% of the farmers. This leads to under valuation and under exploitation of the land and other resources the farmers have.

Many countries on different continents have adopted variety of forms of modern non-conventional farming methods. The 10% of the farmers in India who have adopted the modern non-conventional methods in Agriculture have progressed not only financially but the yield and quality of the produce is also improved.

This technological boon ought to be spread amongst the farmers and the one doing in India is none other than Agro Expert Kamal Joshi. Mr. Kamal Joshi teaches and guides the farmers to use different non-conventional techniques like Green House Farming, Net House Farming, Hydroponics, Vertical Farming, etc. to improve crop quality, produce and double the income of the farmers and also to gain the available subsidy from the government.

Since 15 years now Kamal Joshi has rolled over 200 projects and systematically help build a base of non-conventional farming in India. Starting from a small town in Surat, Gujrat, Kamal Joshi has expanded his expert consultancy all over India.

Mr Joshi has many concerns over traditional farming methods. The one is why not use resources optimally when we can? For eg. If a vertical farm developed for turmeric farming can fetch 3 crores a year, why to keep farming in the traditional ways! When the underground water levels are receding swiftly and the seasonal rains affect the crop, why to depend on them when there are other methods for crop protection and high yield. Why not to take the advantage of schemes and subsidies rendered to the farmers by Government Bodies like The National Horticulture Board of India.

The only thing is that the awareness amongst farmers is instrumental to help them in better ways and Mr. Kamal Joshi has taken an oath to percolate these non-conventional methods down to every farmer in India.

Kamal Joshi comes from a very humble background. As a child born in the farmer household Kamal had seen the grievances and difficulties of the farmers eye-on. He there upon decided to help his father since childhood and help his folks to achieve stability in the farming business.

Today Kamal Joshi inspires & helps many budding entrepreneurs to the farming vocation. Starting from developing his vertical, multi-layer farm for Turmeric farming to Green House cultivation of Strawberry, Kamal gives astonishing output through the available resources. An acre of land can yield around 3 crores when done with the turmeric as a crop.

