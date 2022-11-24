Nootropics for Mental Health

More and more as a society we are realizing that mental health is just as important as physical health and nutrition. If not even more important. To that effect we have begun to create synthetic variations of smart drugs known as nootropics to bridge gaps in our cognitive functions. These compounds are capable of reducing stress and anxiety as well as increase our ability to recall information and retain important details.

How to Know Which Nootropic to Choose

However, knowing where to start and how to choose the perfect nootropic for you takes an understanding of a few essential areas. For starters you're going to want to figure out what exactly you're trying to achieve by using nootropics smart drugs. for example, is it eliminating brain fog, reducing anxiety or depression symptoms, or is it increasing your energy and motivation. In any case there are nootropics that can help you achieve any of these goals.

Next, you are going to want to decide if you want to go with racetam or non-racetam variations of nootropics. This is important because it will help you determine your comfort level with nootropic supplementation.

Once you decide on which variation of nootropics you're going to want to take it is important to listen to your body when you first start taking them. Basically the more in tune you are with how the nootropics are affecting your body the more likely you'll be able to detect if dosage is working effectively or if you need to change it.

Learning how your body reacts to different nootropics can help you decide if said nootropic is the best choice for you or if you need a different variation of nootropic. In most cases it's best to start at low doses of whichever nootropic you choose and slowly begin to increase the dosage as needed.

Now that you know what needs to go into choosing nootropics supplements for yourself, it's important to know the different variations that exist and how they will affect your cognitive function. The five most common nootropic supplements include the NMN supplement, alpha GPC, phenibut, phenylpiracetam, and noopept. All of which affect different areas of the mind to achieve similar results.

5 Nootropics to Know

NMN Supplement

The nmn supplement is a synthetic nootropic supplement and a derivative of niacin. This promising anti-aging agent was studied at Harvard and showed that it could reverse certain aspects of the aging process when administered to mice. It was able to reverse these aspects of aging by tuning sirtuins which promote healthy aging. Of course not only does it promote healthy aging, it also supports healthier metabolism thereby increasing energy. It is also able to support muscle performance, stamina and endurance in those that use it.

Alpha GPC

Alpha GPC is a nootropic that is able to increase our natural levels of acetylcholine which enables our minds to function optimally and improve our mental clarity. In most cases those that take alpha-gpc capsules are able to retain more information overtime. Over the course of taking Alpha GPC those that are taken will notice improved mental capabilities for better work performance, better attention span and alertness, as well as improved concentration and better reasoning.

Phenibut

The nootropic phenibut first made its appearance in the Soviet Union. Scientists at the time studied it for its ability to reduce anxiety in addition to being a medication used for insomnia. It works as a GABA analogue and is able to provide improved memory with lower levels of stress, depression and anxiety. Those that have used it have reported stronger critical thinking skills and even an increase in sexual drive.

Phenylpiracetam

Phenylpiracetam was created by Russian scientists. These scientists added a phenyl group to piracetam which allowed it to improve cognitive abilities and physical energy. It accomplishes this by increasing the density of acetylcholine, dopamine, NMDA receptors, and gamma aminobutyric acid. Those that use phenylpiracetam can expect sharpened focus, better concentration, refresh my memory, and better sleep.

Noopept

Last but not least is noopept, unlike its predecessors noopept is actually a derivative of a peptide. It has a higher bioavailability than racetams. This means that the body can more easily break down and use the compound. Users of noopept experience all of the more common effects such as improved cognitive function. However, they also have reported improved moods as well.

Of course these are only a few nootropics available on the market today. And there are definitely more to come. What does that mean for you? It means that before diving headfirst into nootropic supplements, figure out your goals, do your research, and learn everything there is to learn about these life changing supplements.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Nootropics shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.