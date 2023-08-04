NuBeam Review: Legit At-Home Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit Customer Results?

A beautiful smile can enhance your inner confidence and make you feel great about yourself. On the other hand, having crooked and discolored teeth will achieve the direct opposite of this and can even cause you to isolate yourself from the world.

There’s a need to understand how a perfect smile can impact the way you view yourself, especially in public settings. And believe it or not, smiling comes with numerous physiological and psychological benefits, such as:

It makes you approachable

Smiling can boost your mood levels

It helps you in building better relationships

A great smile can make others happy due to its contagious nature

Smiling makes you look younger

The abovementioned benefits provide a look into why you shouldn’t let crooked teeth affect your self-confidence levels. Today we want to introduce you to a new at-home teeth whitening kit called Nubeam which promises to change the way you see and feel about yourself.

Nubeam Smile Kit – What’s this Supersmile Kit All About?

We are all born with the ability to smile, though the number of times we smile in a day reduces as we grow older. According to the folks at Henry Ford Health, a young person smiles an average of 400 times daily, with happy adults smiling up to 50 times per day.

Doctors recommend smiling as often as possible as it can assist in boosting your mood and in offering other health benefits such as reduced pain and better endurance. But while the benefits of smiling are obvious, not everyone can do so due to low self-esteem.

Nubeam changes this by ensuring you regain your lost smile and self-confidence and keeps shining like the star you have always been. Information provided by its creators shows that it has helped thousands begin flaunting their smiles by simply using it.

What is the Nubeam Teeth Whitening kit?

Studies show that a typical adult smiles around 20 times a day. So, if you have to smile and interact with the world, why not do it with a beaming smile? The NuBeam teeth whitening kit can help make this possible within 14 days.

Its creators, Wolfson Brands, claim that all that’s expected of you is to use this teeth-whitening kit for two weeks and begin enjoying a beautiful smile up to twelve times whiter. The kit will assist in taking your teeth from dull to dazzling in three easy steps:

Step One Application

The first thing you do upon waking up is to begin the day by applying the PAP Pro mint-flavored strips present in this kit to both the bottom and top teeth.

Step Two: Boost the Strips’ Whitening Power

Besides the tooth strips, every NuBeam Supermile Kit comes with a NuBeam light which you’ll need to use to boost the power of these whitening strips. Please note that you should allow 60 minutes to pass after applying the strips.

Once this is done, use the light for only five minutes to enhance the power of the strips.

Step Three: Share Your Beautiful Smile with the World

It shouldn’t take long to regain your lost, beautiful smile, provided you follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer. As such, you should become selfie-ready in two weeks or less, depending on the extent of the discoloration.

Why Everyone with Discolored Teeth Should Try Nubeam

Nubeam claims to be on a mission to assist the world in smiling more and with confidence. Its creators describe it as an at-home teeth whitener that delivers professional-grade teeth whitening results.

Moreover, it only does this at a fraction of what you’d spend at a dentist!

The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit offers the latest technology in teeth whitening to deliver results that will amaze you. Users can look forward to enjoying whiter teeth without having to worry about the insane costs that come with teeth whitening.

Its formulation comes recommended by renowned dentists worldwide and can deliver almost instantaneous results that will leave you feeling confident and full of life. All you have to do is beam on and commit to the formula for 14 days to receive jaw-dropping results.

Some of the top reasons why anyone looking to boost their smiles should use this formula are:

Nubeam can brighten your smile in two weeks or less

Its results will start to become visible after the first treatment

Supported by the latest dental science and technologies

Safe for all, including individuals with sensitive teeth and gums

Recommended by renowned dental practitioners

Brightens all stained teeth, including those stained by smoking and coffee

Proven to work in various clinical studies

It doesn’t cause any damage to the tooth enamel

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free formulation

Zero post-treatment residue

No irritation to your gums

The Science Supporting Nubeam Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit

Nubeam has proven to work for all stained teeth, regardless of whether they got stained by coffee, smoking, or excessive drinking of wine. With it, you can now look forward to ditching all the harsh chemicals many people rely on to help them brighten their smiles.

Its creators claim to use the latest innovations happening in dental science to ensure they provide you with a tooth-whitening formula that’s safe, effective, and affordable. Its efficiency and affordability have made it the go-to formulation of 2023 for teeth-whitening.

Nubeam’s formulation delivers brighter, whiter, and more confident smiles, even for people who suffer from tooth irritation and gum sensitivity. So, how does this revolutionary teeth whitening kit work?

PVP Power

Every kit has PAP Pro strips infused with PVP. The Nubeam team has referred to PVP as a next-generation hydrogen peroxide that initiates a chemical reaction on the stained teeth allowing the stubborn stains to dissolve.

It does this by preventing new stains from forming on your enamel, making it the ideal solution for any person looking to boost their smile and regain their inner confidence.

Allow Your Smile to Shine Even Brighter with the LED Booster Light

Nubeam comes with a LED booster light that helps take your teeth whitening process to a new level. The light, applied after 60 minutes of using the strips, uses unique blue light frequencies to boost the effects of the strips.

These frequencies enable the formulation on them to dig deeper into your teeth and dissolve the coffee and tobacco stains even faster. The Pap Pro Strips and the booster light work together to deliver results without the side effects linked to traditional whitening methods.

The Nubeam teeth whitening kit offers an opportunity to upgrade your smile safely, affordably, and from the comfort of your home. It’s a tooth-whitening solution that will enhance your smile, allowing you to bring more happiness to the people around you.

Pricing and Where to Buy Nubeam

NuBeam Kits can be purchased on the official website. The pricing of the NuBeam Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit or NuBeam Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips is as follows.

NuBeam Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit: $79 + Free Shipping

$79 + Free Shipping NuBeam Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips: $49 + Shipping

Both kits come with 14 teeth whitening strips and a teeth whitening guide to see your progress. Only the NuBeam Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit comes with the NuBeam LED Light.

Inside each kit, you’ll find the following:

Nubeam shade guide

A 14-day supply of teeth whitening strips (mint-flavored)

If you have any questions or concerns about the Nubeam teeth whitening kit, please reach out to the support team using the following:

Email: [email protected] (The team will respond to your email inquiry within one to two business days)

[email protected] (The team will respond to your email inquiry within one to two business days) Phone: +1 646 568 9679

+1 646 568 9679 Postal Mail: WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED 12 Payne Street GlasgowG4 0LF United Kingdom

FAQs Q. Is the Nubeam teeth whitening kit safe to use on stained teeth?

Yes. All the ingredients used in formulating this tooth whitening kit come backed by numerous clinical trials. Third-party trials have also been undertaken to ensure you have peace of mind and have nothing to worry about as you begin the journey to rediscovering your beautiful smile.

The creative team at Nubeam has ensured to do away with all the nasty stuff present in modern-day teeth whiteners, e.g., Triclosan, PEG, Toluene, SLS, Carrageenan, and Parabens, to bring you a safe and effective tooth whitening formula.

With Nubeam, it only takes 14 days to begin rocking a beautiful, confident smile.

Q. Can you use Nubeam with veneers, caps, implants, bridges, or bonded teeth?

The team at Nubeam wants nothing more than to give you natural-looking, beautiful pearls that ooze confidence and radiance. But as great as this formula is at delivering instantaneous results, it can’t, unfortunately, deliver magic on bonded teeth, implants, caps, and veneers.

For this, you have no option but to consult with your dentist to get an idea of what they can do to help you whiten and brighten your bridges.

Q. Is it possible to see the full list of ingredients used in Nubeam?

As mentioned earlier in this review, all the ingredients that have gone into making this formula are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and third-party tested. However, we understand that you may want to see the full list of ingredients used in making it to avoid interactions with other medications.

According to the official website, the elements used in making Nubeam include the following:

Menthol

Polyvinylpyrrolidone K30 (PVP K30)

Hydrogen peroxide

Glycerin

Ethanol

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose

Aqua

Polyvinylpyrrolidone K90 (PVP K90)

How long will it take to see results from Nubeam after application?

Nubeam is the fastest teeth whitening kit available today. It claims to deliver results within 14 days, no matter the severity of the stains. Its one-off application strips will make your teeth sparkle up to 12 times more.

Its creators recommend taking a picture of your teeth before application and after and comparing the progress on the ‘teeth shade’ accompanying the strips. Ensure you note the progress made every day to see how your journey to whiter, brighter teeth is going.

Nubeam Teeth Whitening Kit Conclusion

Smiling can boost your mood, make you look younger, attract people to you, and even give you a new outlook on life. Unfortunately, stubborn stains can make it embarrassing to smile, making you appear rigid and unapproachable.

The good news is that this doesn’t need to be you for the rest of your life. With the Nubeam teeth whitening kit, you can take a step towards gaining a brighter and more confident smile that will improve various aspects of your life.

All that’s expected of you is to place your order today and commit to following the 14-day schedule for a perfect smile. Remember to use the ‘teeth shade guide’ included in your kit to track your progress in your teeth whitening journey.

