Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit Review: Does It Work & A Warning On Nutra Cleanse Products

Not only am I going to do a complete Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit review, but I’m going to talk you through the entire product range the company make.

I’m going to compare them to each other, and also compare them against two of the top-selling (and most potent) competitor on the market:

I’ll cover everything you need to know, including the key question: does Nutra Cleanse work?

When I started looking into this product, and the company’s other products, things did seem really familiar. I did some digging, and my suspicions were confirmed.

So, read on to learn exactly what the problems with this product are, and how it compares to the market leaders for getting clean to pass a drug test.

The Nutra Cleanse Product Range Explained

Nutra Cleanse have a product range that consists of the following:

Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit

Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox

Nutra Cleanse 10 Day Detox

Nutra Cleanse Clean Shot

Nutra Cleanse Clean Caps

On the surface, it looks like the perfect range for anyone who wants to get clean to pass a drug test( if you don’t want to get clean just pass the test I recommend using fake urine. You can read a great A-Z guide on villagevoice.com).

You have a five day detox (which is actually seven days in length), and a more intense 10 day course (which is actually 12 days in length).

You get clean caps, which acts like a detox drink in pill form that you take on the day of your test.

You’ve also got the clean shot, which is a combo detox kit of liquid and pills.

Then, you’ve got the Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit, which is the clean shot and pill combo, bundled up with the clean caps. In effect, it’s not a product in itself, it’s a combination of the two physical drug test kits I just described.

How Does The Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit Work?

What you’re getting is a “concentrated” detox drink, and 12 capsules. Although you are told it’s combo of the four capsules in the clean shot, and another eight from the clean caps box, they are all identical in composition anyway.

The idea is that you drink the drink, consume the pills, and they will flush out toxins at a faster rate than can be achieved naturally.

Doing this will create a gap in the toxin flow. Usually two or three hours, so that you can test clean before fresh toxins are processed through your kidneys.

However, even water will do this to some degree. What really matters is if the toxin free urine that is passed through from consuming the drink and pills, can replace some of the things that are found in urine, so that when the lab does validity tests on your sample, it’s not flagged as diluted or adulterated.

Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit Instructions:

These are the Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit instructions you need to follow to use it correctly:

90 minutes before your test, drink the liquid detox shot in one minute. Straight after drinking the shot, consume the first four capsules with 12 fluid ounces of water. Wait 10 minutes then consume the second group of four capsules with 12 fluid ounces of water. Wait another 10 minutes and then consume the third group of four capsules with another 12 fluid ounces of water.

As you can see, that’s it, and the claim is that after you have urinated three or four times, you will have created a five hour gap in the toxin flow from your kidneys to your bladder.

Overall, this seems an easy way to flush drug toxins out of your body in order to pass a drug test. At $89.95, it also seems reasonably priced.

But does this work, and are you really getting something unique that can help pass a drug test?

Does Nutra Cleanse Work To Pass A Drug Test?

Unfortunately, there’s nothing in these products which tells me it would really work to pass a drug test.

Looking at the proprietary blend, there’s not enough of it, and not enough ingredients I recognize as being able to help flush out drug toxins more quickly than can be achieved naturally, or enough ingredients which would replace the lost balance in your urine.

You also have to drink a lot of water in the 90 minutes before your drug test. With nothing to maintain the balance in your urine, I just fear that your sample is going to be diluted, and drug toxins are not going to stay out of your bladder for any longer than if you just flushed yourself out with water.

Here’s My Big Concern About The Entire Nutra Cleanse Range

I have big concerns around Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit than whether it works, which is probably a surprise to you.

I’m not saying this is a scam, but when it comes to answering the question around does Nutra Cleanse work, you have to look at the bigger picture here around all of the products the company sells.

When I read the instructions for the company’s product called Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox, I found myself getting déjà vu.

They were the exact instructions, with the exact amount of pills, called exactly the same things, as a product from another company called Rescue 5 Day Detox.

Different company names, different websites, separate identities.

But the thing is, apart from identical instructions and number of pills, when I looked at the ingredients lists, the product labels, on the websites, they were literally identical word for word.

So both of these companies are the same company. Both of the detox pill courses they sell, both the five and 10 day courses, are identical.

Rescue Detox “ice caps”, are identical in number and ingredients to the number and ingredients of those in the Nutra Cleanse clean caps product, which are also identical to those all bundled in with the Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit.

So for all of the reasons here, I cannot recommend this as a product, or company, to trust:

The detox liquid hasn’t got enough volume

The detox liquid hasn’t got enough ingredients

The detox pills are not potent enough

This company sells identical products under different names

This company is also hiding that it’s also a completely different company

None of the online feedback for either company’s products are any good

They are clearly rebranding to hide previous poor feedback

Maybe not a scam, but certainly some dubious marketing going on here. Rescue detox didn’t have a great reputation, so all of a sudden, an identical product from a different company appears.

It smells a bit like sidestepping a bad reputation by selling it under a new company, to keep peddling the same rubbish at an even higher price than was charged previously.

The conclusion of my Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit has to be to stay the hell away from this company’s products.

So what alternatives do you have that really work to pass a drug test?

Better Alternative: Toxin Rid Detox Pills & Mega Clean Detox Drink

Thankfully, I can personally recommend this detox kit combo. I’ve used exactly these products to pass a drug test.

Toxin Rid are the most potent detox pills you can buy. They come in course lengths from a single day through to 10 days in length, allowing you to tailor the amount you spend on the time you spend on it, with the amount of toxins you have in your body.

If you’re a regular weed smoker, get the full 10 day Toxin Rid course though. Naturally, it could take you two or three weeks to get clean, but Toxin Rid will speed up the removal of toxins by 50% or even faster.

As a regular daily smoker, I was testing clean after just five days. That’s incredible and means you can be definitely get clean from any drug use in less than a week.

As the insurance policy, to catch stray toxins (cannabis metabolites especially can cling to cells in the body and still appear sporadically days and weeks after you last tested clean), have a bottle of Mega Clean handy. On the day of your test, 90 minutes before you leave, drink the contents of the Mega Clean bottle, then refill it, and drink the water.

Urinate three or four times in the next hour, and that will create a gap in the toxin flow. The fresh urine entering your bladder will be toxin free, and will contain things found in urine as Mega Clean has flooded your body with them.

To put all that together:

Toxin Rid pills are highly potent

You can tailor the course length for your needs

Will get you clean 50% quicker (or faster) the natural detoxification

Mega Clean is a potent detox drink

Mega Clean will create a gap in your toxin flow

Mega Clean is the insurance policy just in case there are still stray toxins

You’ll pay around $250 to buy Mega Clean and Toxin Rid pills direct from Test Clear.

But when you consider that you would pay $90 for the Nutra Cleanse Fail Safe Kit that doesn’t work at all, and if you add the Nutra Cleanse 5 day pill course, it’s pretty much the same price as buying the recommended combo, and you can see that $250 as a great deal.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Nutra Cleanse shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.