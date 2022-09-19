 "Observe, Absorb, and Adapt," advises Hiren Panchal, co-founder of Litmus Branding, in his lecture at IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre : The Tribune India

"Observe, Absorb, and Adapt," advises Hiren Panchal, co-founder of Litmus Branding, in his lecture at IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre

The Indian economy is on the upswing, and there is no better time to be an entrepreneur in India. A digital revolution is sweeping the nation, and as a result, businesses are booming. Young entrepreneurs are especially affected by this.

The existing support ecosystem has been the primary determinant in determining the success of entrepreneurship in India. Numerous incubators, accelerators, and financial organisations have been crucial in assisting enterprises in getting off the ground.

A recent start-up incubation and acceleration programme for women in technology was conducted at the IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre. The programme offered the 15 chosen start-ups from all over the nation several advantages, including specialised mentoring, custom workshops, access to financing, incubation support, strategic connections, and much more.

In addition, digitalization - one of the key topics addressed in the programme, plays a significant role in making businesses more accessible and effective. Businesses have been quickly expanding and reaching a wider audience because of the rapid increase in the country's internet and smartphone penetration. It has benefited companies in the e-commerce and digital media sectors particularly. India is a land of opportunity for young business people. There are no boundaries to what one can accomplish with the correct amount of motivation and passion.

As a result, Hiren Panchal, the co-founder of Litmus Branding, India's top brand in design, marketing, and advertising, delivered a customised workshop on digital marketing as part of the incubation and acceleration programme held by IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre. In the lecture at IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre, he covered every aspect of "Devising Digital Marketing Strategies for Start-ups."

Hiren Panchal is a multifaceted creative professional with over 25 years of experience in advertising and branding. Hiren started his career as a Junior Designer at Khurana Communications, where he developed his skills and collaborated with numerous renowned companies. Since the year 2006, he has been with Litmus and has contributed to it becoming a successful full-service advertising agency.  He puts a lot of effort into developing an iconic visual communication for brands. He has worked with several industry titans over the years, including IIM Udaipur, IIM Bangalore, Shott, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, and others. Thus, he was the ideal man to guide those elected start-up holders in the accelerator workshop on Digital Marketing.

The entire session was educational and interactive, and the attendees walked away with a thorough understanding of every facet of digital marketing, including the value of having a website, how to maximise your investment by creating digital marketing plans for start-ups, and other topics.

All pertinent topics, such as SEO planning and implementation, identifying target audiences, CTAs, tracking tools for website and other activities, and much more, were fully described by Hiren. Every subject was discussed in relation to the true brand history of WelMe, a well-known brand in the health and hygiene sector, and everything related to its struggles, setbacks, strategies, growth, etc. Because of this, the participants' could relate better to the subject matter's core. All doubts and questions were warmly welcomed and fully addressed throughout. Understanding the buyer's perspective or mindset was therefore thoroughly covered as well. Hiren's advice to "Observe, Absorb, and Adapt" as the secret to a company's success was the workshop's parting words.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

