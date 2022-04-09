One step Global recognises the sky-high Indian achievers and alumni

One Step Global's "Global Education Conclave," a yearly edition of a series of sessions from the higher education space, was held recently. This year's event focused on employability, and one of the sessions that received a lot of attention and garnered a lot a attention was High Achieving Indian Alumni: Their Journey.

Raghu Akkapeddi, Founder & CEO, Index Analytics LLC, Subhodeep Chakraborty, CFO Unilever Middle East & Central Asia, Prashant Kumar, Senior Public Policy Profession with the Global Tech Unicorn, and Srikant Gopal, Executive Director, TOEFL-ETS were among the guests who attended the session. The panellists discussed their experiences and challenges with higher education.

 

Regarding the higher education scenario, the session's panellists discussed how adaptability is one of the most important factors determining Indian students' success abroad. Adapting to the climate, eating habits, language, and having a global perspective are all important factors in a student's ability to succeed abroad.

 

The panellists also discussed the key areas that have the most influence when it comes to selecting a university. When discussing the most important factors to consider when deciding to study abroad, the panellists agreed that the course one wants to pursue is the most important factor to consider. As per the panellists, one has to determine his/her passion, strengths, and weaknesses before selecting a course that appeals to them. Studying abroad is expensive, so calculating the total cost of education in a foreign country is crucial. When selecting a university abroad, one should do extensive research on the educational prospects of the course one wants to pursue as well as the country. Studying abroad is expensive, so consider the total cost of your education. When choosing a university abroad, one should look into the on-campus and off-campus options, such as housing, libraries, and labs. Examine the university's alumni study and work fields for more information on university life. Choosing a university abroad necessitates extensive research. Because studying abroad is such a life-changing experience, it's critical that one makeshis/her decision based on accurate and reliable information. The culture, lifestyle, and opportunities available are all important factors to consider when choosing a university abroad. Moving to a different country necessitates a cultural shift as well as cross-cultural communication.

 

They also discussed the differences between India's and the West's educational systems. Aritra Ghoshal, Founder and Managing Director of OneStep Global said, “As a former international student I have always believed that Indian students want to listen from the ‘horses mouth’ and this event was exactly that wherein global leaders who were also students at some point came in and shared their experiences and valuable insights. I am sure that this session has helped aspiring Indian students and also has inspired them.”

 

The session concluded with a discussion of how an internship at the end of their programme would benefit students’ work experience as well as their ability to cope with the city's high costs.

 

 

 

 

