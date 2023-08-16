OPMS Kratom Shots Review: Best Kratom Shots Or An Expensive Scam?

OPMS kratom is one of the most well-known brands. They worked hard to get their kratom into local stores, and as an optional product range on many online headshops and kratom seller websites as well. In this OPMS kratom shots review I’m going to tell you how good they are.

I’ve had experiences with both OPMS kratom capsules and liquid shots, including the kratom shots Gold and Black products. So you’re going to learn everything I’ve experienced from using them.

I’ll be comparing them to the liquid kratom extract shots from a company called MIT45, so you can get a direct comparison. If you want to check this product out in advance, you can here:

Who Are OPMS?

OPMS had been around for many years and have built a reputation as an “potent” kratom liquid shots and kratom extracts capsule seller.

They’ve actually been in a bit of trouble recently, as a lawsuit against them is causing them some real issues. It’s because they have sold their products in real physical stores, but have not put proper warnings on their products that reiterate the warnings of using kratom that the FDA state are required.

OPMS have worked very hard to get their products into physical stores. In the USA especially, you’ll see them in gas stations, local headshops, and other small and alternative retailers.

Online, they are also sold by many headshops and kratom vendors, so they are recognizable, and well known. This seems to breed sales and trust, despite some seriously negative reviews of the quality.

OPMS Kratom Capsule Ranges

OPMS kratom can be confusing because there are different ranges with different strengths, called Gold, Black, and Silver. But it’s never stated what the actual strength and differences are (unless you look at the product packages).

What you need to know is this:

Silver is not extracts – it’s kratom leaf powder

Gold is kratom extract

Black is a stronger kratom extract

So the silver capsules are a much lower strength product, due to being ground leaf powder. They are simply not as potent as the extract products, and so they are also available in higher quantities per pack.

Gold is their standard extract product. Then, you’ve got the Black range, which is significantly stronger than both of the others.

Note also that the liquid kratom extract shots are in the Gold and Black range, and not in the Silver range. The company do not make a standard ground leaf powder liquid product.

OPMS Liquid Kratom Extracts Products

When it comes to liquid kratom extract shots, you have a choice between Gold liquid extract and Black liquid extract products.

What’s the difference? Well, the Black is stronger.

The kratom shots Gold extracts product contains around 225 mg of kratom leaf extract, while the Black liquid kratom extracts product contains around 375 mg, equating to about 180 mg of actual Mitragynine.

So you’re paying more for the black product because of its strength. That’s why they recommend you only start with half a bottle if you are new to using kratom extracts.

For me, there are several concerns around these shots:

They are not as strong as some competitors

They are more expensive than some competitors

They contain ethyl alcohol

They contain propylene glycol

They contain corn syrup

None of those things they contain are good, and for some health conditions they can be a significant problem.

I also question how strong the shots really are. They can literally claim anything, and if there’s no regulatory body, and no true way of measuring the content, then who’s to know what the truth is?

Certainly, to me, OPMS liquid kratom extracts do not hit the spot in the same way as the best kratom shots I have ever experienced.

The Best OPMS Capsule?

OPMS claimed to have the best ranges of kratom capsules anywhere. I really don’t agree with that, and I’m now going to explain why.

There are three types of capsule available:

Black extract capsules

Gold extract capsules

Silver ground leaf powder capsules

Silver capsules are ground leaf powder capsules. So when you see kratom sellers selling bags of loose powder, or powder capsules, that’s what these are.

And they are very expensive for what you are getting, especially if you buy them locally rather than online.

The other problem is that they tap into the names of kratom, labelling the bags as things like “Maeng Da” and “Malay” when they don’t really explain what that means.

For a start, they aren’t labelled as white, green or red kratom. That means they could be blended with all sorts of different types of kratom, and you don’t know what the alkaloid profile is.

Also, “Maeng Da” kratom just means stronger kratom blended together, it’s not a strain or vein color at all. In fact, because they are not pure products, it’s all blended kratom, so what actually are you buying that’s different if you buy “Maeng Da”?

The extract capsules are filled with powdered kratom extract resin. The kratom leaves (or powder) are boiled down until only a muddy extract remains. This is dried out, ground, and put into the capsules.

The Black and Gold kratom capsules definitely work, but they are just not as strong as extract products I’ve had from other sellers. So just like the OPMS kratom extract shots, I’m not convinced the potency is what is being advertised.

Is OPMS Legit: How Potent Are Their Kratom Products?

The heart of my concern in this OPMS liquid kratom shots review is that they are sold as premium kratom extract shots and capsules, at a high price, especially at retail offline, but they don’t seem to really stack up with the effects you get.

This company rides the wave it creates with its marketing, and the fact that they aggressively get their products to wholesalers, so they are picked up by fringe retail outlets across the USA and beyond.

This created a reputation, and people who don’t know anything about kratom start to think that that’s what kratom is, but that certainly isn’t the case.

In essence, these are all blended kratom products. Whether they are extracts or powder, they just buy in a ton of different types of kratom, which is then all thrown into the mix, and then they sell it on at the highest possible price.

So if you’re looking for green, red, or white kratom effects, or the subtle differences between strains, or really good alkaloid profiles, then these mass produced items are never going to be the best fit.

My Experiences With OPMS Have Also Not Been Great

Back in the day I used OPMS kratom liquid shots and capsules. For a couple of years, they were the only things I used, especially the kratom shots Gold.

But I was younger and ignorant and didn’t know there was more to kratom. I never bothered looking online, I just bought them at a local retailer who sold all of those sorts of things.

On an empty stomach they made me feel good, but it was never hugely satisfying. I thought that was it, and sometimes I did kratom shots because they made me feel a little better, but there was no tailoring of the experience because, as I later found out, it was just bland blended kratom.

Since then, I use far better kratom liquid shots, and I also spent several years experimenting with high-quality powder from a variety of companies, which have given me incredible and varied experiences that you simply cannot get with the generic OPMS products.

Best Alternative: MIT45 Liquid Kratom Shots

If you’re looking for kratom powder and high-quality capsules, then I’d advise you to look at Kratora.

Kratora have been around 20 years, and sound really good quality, high purity powder and capsules. Green, red, and white vein kratom strains really feel totally different if you have only ever experienced OPMS, or other generic mass produced kratom products.

In terms of the best kratom shots, MIT45 is the company I would recommend to you, because of the sheer potency for the money you are paying. These other products in the range:

I’ll also quickly mention that they do another product called BOOST. It only has 50 mg of kratom extracts in it though, and some added caffeine. So it’s quite stimulating and only really suitable for during the day use as a pickup.

The others are in ascending order of potency. GOLD contains 83 mg of Mitragynine extract, while at the other end of the spectrum, SUPER K XS contains a huge 1200 mg of full-spectrum kratom extract.

In fact, the SUPER K XS is so potent that I would not recommend you drink it in one go, unless you are very experienced with kratom and have tried extracts before. Use half the bottle, and be very careful.

So put all that together, and dollar for dollar, and dose the dose, MIT45 liquid kratom extract shots, as a generic kratom extract competitive, beat the quality of OPMS hands down, and they are definitely the brand you should check out first.

