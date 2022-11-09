 Optimism Investors Bearish as Trading Volume Decreases; Orbeon Protocol Represents Haven as Presale Sells Out : The Tribune India

Layered solutions like Optimism (OP) have brought a new dawn to blockchain scaling solutions. However, despite its benefit in improving scalability, Optimism is experiencing activity decline and low daily trade volume across crypto exchanges. As a result, investors are turning to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as a viable alternative to Optimism due to its massive bullish potential. Orbeon Protocol is currently in its presale phase with massive potential of reaching up to 6000%. Read on to learn more about Orbeon Protocol and its ecosystem economy.

Optimism (OP)

Optimism is an Ethereum-based layer two scaling solution. Founded by the Optimism Foundation in 2019, Optimism is one of the most popular Ethereum scaling solutions powered by Optimistic rollups. The protocol enhances scalability by rolling up and processing transactions on Optimism before they are validated on the Ethereum mainnet. The Optimistic technology removes unnecessary transaction data and assumes transactions are valid until proven otherwise via a fault-proof mechanism.

 

Optimism's native token, OP, gained traction after the protocol rewarded its early users with 214 million tokens in May 2022. The token gives holder participation rights to Optimism users. This allows users to participate in various governance activities and decision-making processes. However, Optimism's kind gesture attracted severe backfiring after thousands of users dumped their claims. This resulted in massive sell-offs and a drastic drop from its $2.2 launch price to $0.39.

 

The token also experienced a drop in trading volume across all exchanges, signifying a drop in user activity. Currently, the Optimism (OP) token price sits at $1.28, about 43% down from all-time high price of $2.24 in August 2022. The protocol is the second largest and most popular layer two Ethereum solution, with a decent total value locked (TVL) of $860 million.

 

Analysts have predicted that the Optimism token price can surpass $12 to $15 between 2025 and 2030. If the protocol's developers can build more utilities around the OP tokens, it will surely attract mainstream traders and investors. Meanwhile, once the general crypto market resumes bullishness, Optimism price will follow the trend.

 

What is Orbeon Protocol, and How Does It Work?

Choosing a token with an excellent use case is a widely known secret to successful crypto investment. Therefore, it is unsurprising to see investors opting for safe havens by investing in the Orbeon Protocol token.

 

Orbeon Protocol has positioned itself as one of the most important upcoming tokens with huge investment potential due to its multiple use cases and utilities within the Orbeon Protocol. Essentially, Orbeon Protocol is a decentralized investment platform that brings a revolutionary change to crowdfunding and venture capital. Orbeon Protocol makes it easy for businesses and startups to organize funding rounds quickly and efficiently.

 

The platform levels the playing field by providing investors with equitable and fair access to invest in vetted businesses and startups globally. This is possible with Orbeon's NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), which allows users to invest as low as $1 by buying fractionalized equity-based NFT assets.

 

Another of Orbeon Protocol's brilliant features is the “Fill or Kill mechanism” that protects users' assets against rug pulls and scam activities. With this mechanism, all investors can easily get their money back hassle-free if the funding goals are not met.

 

The native token ORBN also powers all the components of the Orbeon Protocol, including the Orbeon Swap (a decentralized platform for swapping cryptocurrencies) and Wallet (a decentralized crypto wallet for buying, storing, and exchanging fungible and non-fungible assets).

 

Other components include the exchange and metaverse platforms. Meanwhile, the token also serves utility purposes, especially for DAO, voting, and staking. ORBN holders will enjoy exclusive opportunities, including discounts, cashback, and access to newer funding rounds.

 

While the token is still trading in the Presale phase, it is making waves as an excellent investment option, especially for Optimism investors. Many technical analysts and experienced traders predict that the Orbeon token price will rise by 6000% from $0.004 to $0.24.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

