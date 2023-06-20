Ostarine Vs RAD 140: Which SARM Best Achieves Your Bodybuilding Goals?

When it comes to SARMs, there are two classics which you’ll learn about from the start, Ostarine, and RAD-140 Testolone. But in the battle between Ostarine Vs RAD 140, which is the best for your needs?

I’m going to compare both of these SARMs in detail for you. I’ll talk about the benefits and effects of each, and when you should use them.

I’ll also cover how to use the SARMs and stacks, and the other SARMs you can use with them, or use instead of them.

I also talk about PCT, whether Ostarine can be used during PCT, how much testosterone drop you suffer, bulking and cutting, and where to buy both of these SARMs with high purity guarantee.

What Is MK-2866 Ostarine?

Ostarine is the original SARM. It works as a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator, meaning that it selectively activates androgen receptor sites in the body.

Those androgen receptor sites are targeted as the ones in muscle and bone tissue. Therefore, it sends messages mimicking testosterone to those androgen receptors, telling them to build muscle tone and strength, even at the expense of other processes.

That’s why Ostarine is so good for cutting. Even in a calorie deficit, your body will be told not to burn muscle tissue unless it’s a last resort. Therefore, you’ll cut more fat, maintain your hard earned gains, and because it mimics high levels of androgens, you’ll maintain or even enhance your energy levels.

Put all that together and you have these characteristics of Ostarine:

Classic SARM

Only works as agonist at certain androgen receptor sites

Tells body to protect muscle mass in a calorie deficit

Helps to maintain strength in a calorie deficit

Mimicking testosterone elevates determination and energy

Ostarine Benefits & Effects

So in terms of bodybuilding, what are the benefits and effects of using Ostarine?

Well, you’ll obviously want to use this during a cut. That’s when you are working in a calorie deficit in order to burn fat rather than build muscle.

But if you push too hard usually, you’ll start to actually decrease muscle tone. Plus, it’s really tough to maintain energy levels when you are hungry.

Ostarine helps to overcome this by sending signals which tell the body not to burn the muscle tone. Therefore, you maintain your gains.

Also, and this is crucial, you’ll still maintain your energy levels to some degree. Because it mimics testosterone, you’ll definitely feel like it’s surging through your body, giving you the strength and determination to burn even more calories.

Although Ostarine works at the androgen receptor in muscle and bone and mimics testosterone, Ostarine is mild. So, as long as your doses aren’t really high (above 50 mg per day), then you shouldn’t suffer any notable drop in your own testosterone production.

What Does RAD 140 Do?

RAD-140 Testolone is also a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator, working in exactly the same way as Ostarine.

However, it’s significantly more aggressive, mimicking testosterone effects more closely, and having a very strong androgenic ratio of 90:1.

Unlike Ostarine, RAD 140 is so aggressive in mimicking testosterone, that your body will drop its own levels of production. It does this because the signals are so strong, that it thinks it has too much testosterone, so it starts to taper down natural production.

Testolone is so strong in its messaging that not only will it tell the body to maintain levels of muscle, but it aggressively gets them to build muscle.

Is Your Goal To Add Bulk Or Cut Fat?

So as you can see, the battle between Ostarine Vs RAD-140 is not actually a battle to choose which is best for bulking or cutting, because they are suitable for two different things.

If your bodybuilding goal is a bulking cycle, then RAD-140 should be almost top of your list for achieving that bulk, alongside considering LGD-4033 and S-23 (or MK-677 and YK-11 if you want non-androgenic bulking agents).

If you want to cut, then Ostarine is the classic way to do it. It’s mild so it won’t deplete your testosterone, meaning you can protect your gains and just focus on pumping out as many calories as you can, so that you can start to reveal the benefits of your previous bulking and hardening cycles.

Cardarine & Ostarine Stack

Let’s say your goal is to cut as much fat as possible in a single SARMs cycle. Not only will that require hard work to burn calories, and great nutrition so that you don’t suffer and have the energy to keep going, but it involves using the correct SARMs stack.

The Cardarine & Ostarine stack is a classic, and it’s certainly the one I recommend if you want to truly burn a ton of calories and reveal the effort you put in during your previous bulking cycles.

The classic Cardarine & Ostarine cutting stack consists of:

40 mg Ostarine daily

20 mg Cardarine daily

12 week cycle

No PCT required

6 week gap between cycles

This is going to cut you a ton of fat. There are two reasons for this:

Ostarine is mildly androgenic, and will bring you determination and drive, allowing you to push yourself harder and faster. Also, because it’s protecting your gains in a calorie deficit, you won’t have to worry about losing your hard work. Cardarine underpins the stack with a huge energy boost. You’ll be able to work out far longer, complete every single group you do, and also recover faster. Between gym sessions it will allow you to do cardio and burn more calories.

Note that this stack is also perfectly suitable for females. Because you’re not going to put on muscle mass, it’s absolutely great for cutting fat, building your strength and endurance, and because of the work you put in, toning you as well.

Using Ostarine Off Cycle (Ostarine PCT)

Some people advocate using Ostarine off cycle, basically Ostarine PCT. But don’t get confused, it’s not a PCT supplement.

The reason people use it is because it’s only very mildly androgenic. It allows them to protect the gains, it gives them a little more determination, and it allows them to keep benefiting from SARMs while doing PCT.

If you’re only using a low dose, 30 mg or less per day, then that’s fine, you go for it. Because it’s only very mildly androgenic, it will not cause a problem.

If you’re thinking of hitting high doses of Ostarine post cycle though, then don’t. If you’ve got testosterone drop, then even though it’s only mild, Ostarine can slightly deplete your testosterone as well. So you will be fighting against your own recovery if you use Ostarine PCT at heavy doses after an androgenic SARMs cycle.

RAD 140 Testolone Bulking Stack

Now we have talked about cutting, let’s turn to bulking. Usually, you’ll want to bulk before you cut, so that you’ve got the underlying muscle tone to reveal in the first place.

The classic stack is a Rad stack, and you can switch out other chemicals to create the best SARMs stack for bulking in your own way.

But to get you started, here’s what I would call the classic SARMs bulking stack:

20 mg RAD-140 daily

10 mg Cardarine daily

20 mg MK-677 daily

8 week SARMs cycle

PCT supplement required

Keep gap to at least 10 weeks

Again, you’ll underpin this with Cardarine. That will help to deliver energy when you are flagging and exhausted, keeping you pushing forward.

Also, by teaming up RAD-140 with the non-androgenic bulking chemical MK-677, you can get even larger gains, without adding to the androgenic load (testosterone suppression).

You have several variations you can swap with this stack:

You can swap out the Cardarine for SR-9009. They actually work very similarly, and is just a case of how you respond to each that will help you personally. You can switch out the MK-677 for YK-11. Although people claim isn’t androgenic, it actually mildly is, because it works in the body more like a steroid. But it’s better than using a second fully androgenic SARM and will deliver huge gains. You can also move the doses around depending on where you are with your cycle. A lot of people start the RAD-140 at 20 mg for the first four weeks, then they shift up to 30 mg for the next two weeks, before tapering down to just 10 mg in the last two weeks. This can help to get peak responses, while tailing down on the suppression later in the cycle.

What you’ll get from this stack though is incredible growth. Large and hard muscle will start to form in as little as three or four weeks. By the end of eight weeks, you’ll notice an incredible difference in your strength and performance, alongside your muscle growth.

Just be aware that this is highly androgenic, so watch out for the suppression. In fact, if you’re new to this, I’d always suggest having blood work done at the start of your cycle, and towards the end, so you can watch for warning signs of bad testosterone production drops.

RAD 140 PCT Options

You will definitely need PCT when using this androgenic Rad bulking SARMs stack.

In terms of PCT, these are the options you have:

Nolvadex is the most popular PCT supplement, and the best PCT for RAD 140. It’s more effective than Clomid over the entire length of the PCT cycle (usually around four weeks or longer). You’ll dose it at 100 mg if you’re really suppressed, or 75 mg per day unless you’re only suffering very minor levels, in which case you can stick with 50 mg for the first week or two. Clomid is the nuclear weapon at the start of your PCT. Although it’s not as potent as Nolvadex over the length of several weeks, in the first week or so, 100 mg of Clomid (extreme), or more typically 75 mg, will really bounce your testosterone levels back. However, it does tend to drop off in efficiency, which is why people either use Nolvadex, or switch to Nolvadex when the testosterone levels bounce back. Raloxifene is another SERM you can use. It’s much milder because it’s a second-generation SERM. Good for low levels of testosterone drop, and far more targeted to breast tissue which will help with gyno symptoms. An alternative is to use an Aromatase inhibitor. These work differently, but are great for gyno symptoms. Anastrozole is one of the most popular and effective AIs to consider.

Constructing The Best SARMs Stack For Your Needs (Bulking Or Cutting)

When it comes to considering Ostarine Vs RAD 140, I hope you’ve seen that they do actually have very different uses. One is clearly for cutting, while the other is for bulking.

You shouldn’t really stack them together, because Ostarine would not add anything to a bulking stack, and you wouldn’t be in a calorie deficit when bulking anyway.

I guess you could use a small dose of Rad in a cutting stack, to give yourself a little extra strength and the potential to build a little extra muscle while you cut.

However, if you’re going to do that, it would have to be a very low dose of around 5 mg. My reason for that thinking is when you are cutting you don’t want to be worrying about testosterone suppression. That will weaken you and shorten the cycle.

My reason for teaming Ostarine with Cardarine is because there is no testosterone suppression, and you’ll get a surge of energy which will allow you to burn those calories. That will be the case if you’re lowering testosterone levels start to affect your ability to do that.

Where To Buy RAD 140 And Ostarine SARMs With High Purity

I hope this quick guide on using RAD 140 Vs Ostarine has been helpful. They have very different uses and benefits, as you’ve now seen.

Let’s finish up here by telling you where you can buy great quality SARMs generally, but specifically RAD 140 Testolone and MK-2866 Ostarine.

1. Chemyo

Although these guys don’t have the widest range of SARMs available, they offer high purity and great pricing. These are increasing rarities in the modern SARMs market, which is shrinking and SARMs while becoming harder to obtain.

Looking specifically at Ostarine and RAD, you have the following options:

Here’s the great thing about Chemyo SARMs (apart from the high purity). They are sold in 50 mL dropper bottles of liquid, rather than the more usual 30 mL bottles.

So, you’re getting 40% more SARMs in the bottle. Better than that, the prices are nowhere near 40% higher, so you simply get more SARMs from your money with these guys.

2. Behemoth Labz

My other favorite SARMs seller right now is Behemoth Labz because they have high purity with guaranteed independent third-party lab testing, alongside the biggest range of SARMs you will find.

In terms of RAD-140 and Ostarine, these are the current prices for liquid:

Behemoth also do a fantastic range of premade stacks in a single and convenient capsule format. You just take one capsule and you’ve got your entire stack sewn up for the day.

The “Demigod” stack is what I’ve talked to about here. It Ostarine and Cardarine together, dosed at 25 mg each, in a convenient single capsule per day format.

You’ll only pay $149.98 (current price) for 40 capsules. That’s a really affordable and convenient way to take the whole SARMs stack, and get it at great low price in a format you can take discreetly anywhere.

