OtakuKart Plans On Entering the Merchandise Business Says, CEO Sohel Moldharia

OtakuKart, one of the fastest-growing entertainment news websites, has now decided to venture out into the merchandise business. The website started as a forum for the Indian otakus, catering to the deficit in the peninsular anime culture. With rapid growth over the years, OtakuKart moved ahead and expanded its coverage. Raking in millions in monthly traffic, the website now covers every possible facet of pop-culture media. In a bid to further expand its already burgeoning online presence, OtakuKart is now planning to enter the merchandise business.

CEO of OtakuKart, Sohel Moldharia recently announced their plans to venture into the merchandise market. This is not Otakukart's first foray into the merchandise business, however. The website has dabbled in the field before, with significant success to boot. In the form of its first-ever online anime merchandise store —OtakuRage — the company has catered to more than countries outside India. With an array of categories and an affordable set of prices, the online store crossed some huge milestones in terms of the total number of sold merchandise.

Some of the most popular categories OtakuRage has offered in the past are One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Pokemon, and many more. The merch collection included premium fabric anime t-shirts, plush Pokemon hats, and masks with pop-culture symbols. The vast online store also proffered an eclectic range of anime and pop-culture figurines, plush accessories, and collectibles.

Now Otakukart eyes at making a return, that also will mark a new beginning of its merchandise reach. "OtakuKart has been making strides in the pop-culture and entertainment sector for a while now. We started with humble beginnings and quickly grew to an extent where we now compete with the biggest websites in the pop-culture news and entertainment niche", said Moldharia.

The OtakuKart CEO went on to add, "Throughout every phase of our growth, we've encountered a great demand for pop-culture merch and apparel. In the past, we've sold merchandise in India and overseas with several tie-ups. It soon became clear to us that we have to venture into the merchandise business on our own and in a larger capacity than ever before."

Talking about the future plans for the merchandise business venture, Sohel went on to say that the company plans to add on to its previous foray into the market and expand its reach. "Through the outlet that OtakuRage provides, we already have an infrastructure that allows us to delve into the merchandise business in a prepared manner. OtakuRage has served as our online merch apparel arm that has catered to a massive customer base. Our plans for 2022 and beyond are to branch out our store to the offline space as well as to expand the merch categories," said Sohel.

OtakuKart's foray into the merchandise business has reached past its germinating phase and according to the CEO, the company plans to enter the business well before the third quarter of 2022.