Pataa: Digital Address Code For Every Indian

We have often heard that there is a way where there is a will. However, in today's time, where everybody is in a rush, you need more than will to find your way to reach the destination. With increasing buildings and constant infra-development across the globe, landmarks keep changing and it becomes challenging to keep track of old places or new places to explore. Technology has given us a gift - online maps and digital address books to move ahead with the growing infrastructure and complicated roads.

Digital address finder

A digital address book or a digital address finder is an addressing system that assigns properties a unique address called a digital address. The digital address book ensures that it captures every location, no matter how remote it is.

The hiccups

There are some applications available that help find addresses, but they still have some problems. Sometimes, the route provided by these applications is not precise. Instead of reaching the destination on time, the user gets lost while finding the way. Sometimes these applications show those routes travelling through which is practically impossible. Such shortcomings make people more confused and, at times, end up creating more problems instead of providing convenience.

The solution to the problem

Various applications have been created to locate an address or location online so that people do not have to stop at every turn and ask for directions. However, a very recently developed app stands out in its unique features and benefits.

Pataa is an application designed to provide an easy solution to the cumbersome task of explaining addresses that the Indian audience has to face continuously. This Indore-based startup has found a permanent solution to this problem.

Pataa provides amazing benefits to people from all walks of life, like retailers, wholesalers, government bodies, E-Commerce platforms, or citizens residing in remote or rural areas. This app has significantly made people's lives easier by giving their homes and offices a digital address that is easy to reach when shared. The application is of great help when you have to reach somewhere in case of an emergency or share your address with an ambulance, fire brigade, or police services, to reach you in emergencies.

Pataa helps in converting a long and complicated address into a personalized short digital address code, which is convenient to access and easy to share.

Explaining addresses has been made easy with this app with the help of its unique features like voice recording, tagging a landmark, sharing photos of the property like home or office, creating extensions, enabling and disabling routes etc.

One of the most critical features of this software is that it allows users to name unidentified streets in their neighborhood. There are numerous unnamed routes and locations in rural places. It is difficult for individuals to discover these sites because they are not named. Nonetheless, Pataa has now rectified this issue. It has provided farmers with a digital address that will help them in obtaining loans, purchasing and selling land, and locating nearby warehouses.

Another appealing feature of this app is live tracking, which allows users to track visitors and delivery personnel in real-time.

Unique features of Pataa

Unlike other apps, Pataa helps convert a detailed address into a unique short code, which is convenient to understand and easy to share. Furthermore, it has the below-mentioned features which make it stand out from the rest of the apps:

1. An exclusive code for each address: With the help of this app, you get an exclusive & customized short code for your long & complex address like KUMAR100 or SINGH221.

2. Accurate & precise address: You can select a 3*3-meter block on the digital map and mark the exact address location.

3. Route guides for fast navigation: With the help of this app, you can record audio in your voice or use text-to-speech and add photos of your place to guide & navigate visitors.

4. Easy marking of landmarks: Mark nearby landmarks to help locate your address quickly.

5. Easy address sharing: Share your complete address with just a single tap.

6. Get multiple extensions with one address: Add extensions for family members or colleagues with the same address.

6. Remarks for more information: You can make finding your address more convenient by including remarks that provide helpful instructions, details, or tips to find the address, like parking in the basement.

7. Live location tracking of visitor/guest/delivery persons: Get real-time GPS navigation of the persons searching for your address.

8. QR codes: Embed QR codes in business cards, digital address plates, or vehicles to quickly find the location.

9. Manage routes efficiently: Stay away from congested streets, blocked or out-of-service to save travel time.

This app which simplifies address problems in the country, is a must-have in every mobile phone to make life easy for all of us.