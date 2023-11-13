Peptides Employed in Recovery Studies in 2023

Studies conducted over the last twenty years suggest that peptides may greatly impact exploratory research across multiple areas. Research suggests that peptides may provide several supportive physiological impacts, including potential support of healthy heart function, delaying age-related decline, protecting against neurological illness, speeding up wound recovery, increasing bone density, decreasing inflammation, and aiding cartilage regeneration. Peptides are increasingly becoming recognized as impactful research compounds, particularly within the context of physical injury, free radical damage, and the normal metabolic changes accompanying aging. This article will review the peptides explored in advanced studies of tissue repair research in 2023.

What is a peptide?

Peptides are amino acid chains that are too short to be considered whole proteins. They range in length from two or three amino acids up to fifty. Proteins are defined as having at least 50 amino acids. Beyond the fundamental structure of amino acids, they lack any substantial secondary structure.

Hundreds of peptides have been studied in animal research over the last 50 years. Peptides' potential in various diseases and ailments, from Crohn's disease to heart failure, has rekindled interest in the field. The scientific community is keen on exploring the potential of peptides as an adjunct to established research processes, particularly in oncology.

Peptides and Tissue Repair

Listing the peptide and briefly discussing its science is the simplest approach to classifying peptides studied in tissue repair research. This is a brief, but by no means full, list of peptides studied within this context.

AOD 9604 Peptide, Weight, and Joints

The AOD 9604 peptide was created from a fragment of growth hormone (hGH). Recent studies have suggested that it may improve the structure and health of collagen, which in turn may reduce joint discomfort and improve function. The potential of AOD 9604 to enhance cardiac function via a yet unidentified mechanism is the topic of ongoing research.

BPC-157 Peptide

The versatility of BPC-157 has made it one of the most well-known peptides in the context of healing research. BPC-157, first isolated in the stomach, has been hypothesized to protect the gastrointestinal system from inflammation and harm. However, studies suggest its potential impacts may extend beyond the digestive system. BPC-157 has been speculated to aid in the recovery of a wide variety of tissues and organs.

Ipamorelin Peptide, Body Composition, and Bones

Ipamorelin is a hormone believed to act similarly to the growth hormone. It has been studied for its potential to enhance muscular development, bone health, and GI tract health, and it has also been speculated to mitigate symptoms of age-related decline. Findings imply that Ipamorelin's possible muscle-building and fat reducing properties have been well-documented. Additionally, it has been purported to aid sleep regulation and has been suggested to increase rates of successful learning and memory recall in animal studies.

KPV Peptide and Inflammation

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone is a natural protein, and KPV is its tiniest derivative. It has been speculated to prevent premature skin aging, boost energy balance, and mitigate the effects of cardiovascular disease. Researchers have proposed KPV to be adequate in reducing inflammation. It may help wounds heal faster and leave less of a scar, research suggests.

MOTS-C Peptide, Weight, and Diabetes

Mitochondrial oligopeptide (MOTS-C) is a naturally occurring peptide. MOTS-C is a peptide believed to be produced in response to physical activity. Investigations purport it may promote fat storage reduction and enhance the organism’s ability to absorb glucose from the blood.

PEG-MGF Peptide and Muscle

PEG-MGF is a synthetic form of a protein called MGF, secreted by contracted muscles. Studies suggest that when PEG-MGF is supplemented, new muscle cells may form, and damaged muscle tissue may be restored. It has been proposed to be impactful even in the context of severe muscular wasting illness.

Semax Peptide, the Brain and the Immune System

Semax, generated from adrenocorticotrophic hormone, has been suggested to enhance brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels, making it a potent nootropic. Semax has been researched in the context of CNS damage brought on by stroke and neurodegenerative illnesses like Alzheimer's. Researchers are trying to determine if and how Semax may preserve brain function and reduce amyloid plaque buildup. Research suggests that Semax may also function as an immune system regulator by shifting the expression of genes that control cell proliferation and antibody production.

Sermorelin Peptide, Aging, and Recovery

Among peptides, Sermorelin is believed to have the widest public recognition. Sermorelin's possible mitigating action in age-related decline, anti-cancer cell proliferation, tissue repairing properties have been speculated and have been tested clinically as a possible diagnostic tool. Research suggests it may have strong anti-oxidant properties and regulate the immunological system. In animal tests, it appeared to have enhanced heart function and positively affected metabolism, leading to increased muscular mass and decreased body fat.

Thymosin beta-4 Peptide, Inflammation, and Wounds

Findings imply that Thymosin beta-4 (TB500) may have potent anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory properties. Valuable positive results on the peptide’s alleged impact in heart, kidney, and brain inflammation have been reported. Thymosin Beta-4 is a peptide that occurs naturally and is present in small amounts in most cells.

