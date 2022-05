Perpetuuiti bags Critical Enterprise Automation Project for Saudi Telecom Company

● After deploying Continuity Patrol™ from Perpetuuiti’s Enterprise Resiliency Automation Platform™, STC is expecting a whopping 90% reduction in complaint processing and review time.

Saudi Telecom Company (STC), one of the largest telecommunications companies in the Middle East, has shortlisted an Indian firm - Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE, to execute its critical recovery automation and IT resiliency management services. Perpetuuiti is set to automate IT Service Availability and Business Continuity for STC, which operates in the highly evolved Gulf markets.

STC offers landline, fixed infrastructure, mobile, and data services. The company needed a robust technology partner to implement its ambitious plans for developing next-generation networks, or NGNs, upgraded to packet-based architecture.

Over the last few years, STC has been facing multiple challenges in managing its heterogeneous IT infrastructure (which is accessed from multiple locations across the globe), driven by steep growth in new business applications’ requirements and adaptation of new technologies. Furthermore, it was increasingly challenging to ensure business resiliency and uptime for all their critical business services. It was important for STC to have complete visibility of all their business services, ensuring availability and that these business services were protected from any site failure. What was needed was to deploy a framework which ensured that the applications were seamlessly brought up in case of any disaster or disruption happening on the primary production site. Critical elements involved in this are the ability to perform regular and disciplined Recovery Drills. A Service Management and DR automation tool eliminates human errors and dependency and gives single-pane visibility without integrating hundreds of tool interfaces.

While deploying these processes itself may seem complex, and they are as well, the ultimate challenge lies in providing a solution that has excellent Automation capabilities and an easy-to-use Graphical User Interface (GUI) based dashboard that gives complete visibility and predictability. After a rigorous and competitive evaluation of global IT firms, Continuity Patrol™ - the industry’s most comprehensive, most-modernized recovery automation suite offered by Perpetuuiti was selected by STC.

'Our Application Disaster Recovery (DR) team had meticulously evaluated Perpetuuiti Technosoft’s “Continuity Patrol™" versus a dozen other DR automation tools and solutions. The evaluation process involved multiple presentations, demos, and submission of Proof of Concept (POC) reports. Based on the POC results and success criteria, Perpetuuiti Technosoft’s Continuity Patrol™ was selected.” said an STC spokesperson. “After deploying Continuity Patrol™ from Perpetuuiti’s Enterprise Resiliency Automation Platform, STC is expecting a whopping 90% reduction in complaint processing and review time,” he concluded.

"Saudi Telecom Company's focus on excellence and its commitment to Business Continuity, Recovery Automation, and Contingency Management is in tandem with the key attributes of our dynamic offerings under Continuity Patrol™. We are glad that a global telecom giant like Saudi Telecom Company has allowed us to implement our state-of-the-art technology and service solutions,” said Kaushal Shah, Regional Director – Middle East; Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE. “This nod from STC is yet another powerful testimony of our Continuity Patrol™ 's rising preference as the preferred Recovery Automation and IT Resiliency Management Solution of leading enterprises across the globe,” he further added.

Founded in 2011, Perpetuuiti is focused on enabling digital transformation for organizations by creating innovative software products that transform the way businesses operate. Perpetuuiti offers two comprehensive platforms that deliver leading-edge automation solutions for modernizing resiliency management and turbocharging the performance of your applications, IT, and business operations at speed and scale to drive exponential efficiencies. Perpetuuiti has pioneered innovative products that have been well accepted and trusted by their customers and partner ecosystem comprising Fortune 500 global organizations from a diverse set of industry verticals like banking, insurance, telecom, government organizations, high-tech, BPM, and service providers. In 2013, Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE was the first among Asian technology firms to be funded by Intel Capital Ltd.