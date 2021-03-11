Phantom Zero: an exclusive collection designed by world-known Disney artist: Michael Kutsche

Web3.0 technologies, such as the metaverse and cryptocurrencies, are becoming increasingly crucial in our progress, allowing a small number of investors to make significant profits. The market's transformation in a year has been completely ridiculous, and experts believe we are merely at the beginning of this new period that is currently unfolding.

We focused on a few top-tier NFT projects that may provide actual value and profit to their investors in this vast realm of new technology. It's the situation with Phantom Zero, a project worth keeping an eye on. They're working on some really cool stuff for the community, and the project is already getting a lot of attention because the artist behind it is Michael Kutsche, who works at Disney! Because the chances of obtaining their valued NFTs will be limited, and given the activities that the project is planning, one should not lose his opportunity while there is still time.

His resume is impressive: Spiderman, Alie in the Land of Wonders, the Lion King... Many people would dream of owning an NFT from his collection because he has so many big references. Michael has been working on the project for almost 7 years, and with good cause! Originally intended for an action film, the artist ultimately chose to use his work to launch his own NFT project and register his talents in the world of blockchain art, as many other artists have done before him.

However, the project does not end there in terms of art. They are currently creating a group of internationally famous artists that will provide members with exclusive access to upcoming artist collections. This is a great approach to combine community, art, web3, and fashion. There is no intangible promise or multi-year plan among the project's actions: art is the only thing that matters. Exhibitions in art galleries, as well as a sense of exclusivity for holders who will be delighted to own a piece of the artists' spirit.

A project that deserves to be noticed and will rapidly distinguish itself from the thousands of others on the market.