Phenocal Reviews: Top Selling Weight Loss Supplement 2023!

Losing weight tends to be easier said than done. On paper healthy diet and regular exercise are enough to achieve outstanding results, but in reality, more help is necessary.

What exactly is Body Fat?

Body fat (adipose tissue) is a type of connective tissue found between the internal organs, under the skin, and in places such as inner cavities of bones.

Adipose tissue stores and utilizes energy. It provides insulation too. In fact, adipose tissue is a metabolically dynamic organ or an endocrine organ because it can synthesize biologically active compounds in metabolic homeostasis.

Body fat is capable of communicating with other organs through hormone. That’s why body fat is important for overall health and well-being.

Types of Body Fat

There are several types of body fat some of which are beneficial and others quite harmful. Every type of adipose tissue has its specific function whether it’s a metabolic role, supporting hormone levels, or contributing to the development of health conditions.

Different types of body fat are listed below:

White – consists of large, white cells stored around the abdominal area, arms, thighs, and buttocks, and under the skin. It takes part in the function of several hormones including estrogen, cortisol, insulin, leptin, and growth hormone. Although we do need a certain amount of white body fat for our health, excessive levels may contribute to health problems.

– consists of large, white cells stored around the abdominal area, arms, thighs, and buttocks, and under the skin. It takes part in the function of several hormones including estrogen, cortisol, insulin, leptin, and growth hormone. Although we do need a certain amount of white body fat for our health, excessive levels may contribute to health problems. Brown – a healthy type of adipose tissue. Even though it was widely believed only babies had brown body fat adults have it too usually in shoulders and neck. This type of body fat stores energy in a smaller space compared to white body fat. Brown fat is associated with thermogensis i.e. when it burns, it creates heat without shivering. During this process, brown adipose tissue burns calories too.

– a healthy type of adipose tissue. Even though it was widely believed only babies had brown body fat adults have it too usually in shoulders and neck. This type of body fat stores energy in a smaller space compared to white body fat. Brown fat is associated with thermogensis i.e. when it burns, it creates heat without shivering. During this process, brown adipose tissue burns calories too. Beige (brite) – metabolizes lipids (fats) to produce heat, just like brown body fat. A study from the journal Cell Reports suggests that certain enzymes and hormones, released in response to cold, stress, or exercise, can convert white body fat to beige.

– metabolizes lipids (fats) to produce heat, just like brown body fat. A study from the journal Cell Reports suggests that certain enzymes and hormones, released in response to cold, stress, or exercise, can convert white body fat to beige. Essential body fat –found in the brain, bone marrow, nerves, and organ-protecting membranes. Since it’s essential for human life, this type of body fat plays a role in hormone regulation, temperature regulation, and vitamin absorption.

–found in the brain, bone marrow, nerves, and organ-protecting membranes. Since it’s essential for human life, this type of body fat plays a role in hormone regulation, temperature regulation, and vitamin absorption. Subcutaneous – found under the skin and consists of a combination of brown, white, and beige fat cells. The greatest portion of body fat in our body belongs to this type.

– found under the skin and consists of a combination of brown, white, and beige fat cells. The greatest portion of body fat in our body belongs to this type. Visceral – abdominal fat, also known as “hidden fat” because it is stored deep inside the abdomen and wrapped around the organs including the kidneys, intestines, heart, pancreas, and liver.

Body Fat Percentage

Body fat percentage is the total mass of adipose tissue divided by total body mass. It includes both stored and essential body fat.

The ideal body fat percentage depends a person’s age and gender. For women ages 20-29 body fat percentage of:

14-16.5% is excellent

16.6-19.4% is good

over 27.2% is dangerously high

For men in the same age group, a body fat percentage of:

8-10.5% is excellent

10.6-14.8% is good

over 23.3% is dangerously high

A body fat percentage of 14-17.4% in women ages 30-39 is excellent while 17.5-20.8% is good, and over 29.2% is dangerously high. For men in the same age group, a body fat percentage of 8-14.5% is excellent, 14.6-18.2% is good, and over 25% is dangerously high.

For women ages 40-49, a body fat percentage of:

14-19.8% is excellent

19.9-23.8% is good

over 31.3% is dangerously high

For men in the same age group, a body fat percentage of 8-17.4% is excellent, 17.5-20.6% is good, and over 26.7% is dangerously high.

In women from the 50-59 age group, a body fat percentage of 22.6-27% is good and over 34.6% is dangerously high. For men in the same age group, a body fat percentage of 19.2-22.1% is good and anything over 27.9% is dangerously high.

There is no specific formula, which is why it’s best to have healthcare professionals determine body fat percentage. People often rely on body mass index (BMI) to determine if they’re overweight or not. Healthcare professionals may use it too. However, it doesn’t distinguish between bone mass, muscle, and excess fat.

Why is Body Fat dangerous?

Body fat is necessary for our health, but excessive levels can be harmful. Reasons why body fat is dangerous include:

Impairs responsiveness to insulin and contributes to diabetes

Increases risk of heart attack and stroke

Contributes to hypertension

Increases the risk of cancer

Promotes osteoarthritis

Contributes to depression

Increases risk of fatty liver

Higher risk of sudden death

Associated with asthma

Linked to dementia

