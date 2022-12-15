PhenQ PM Reviews - Night Time Weight Loss Supplement or Fake Fat Burner Pills?

PhenQ PM is a natural dietary supplement designed to burn fat and lose weight while you sleep. By taking it daily, you can purportedly kickstart your metabolism, fight hunger cravings late at night, and enjoy deeper, more restorative sleep.

Using a blend of natural ingredients, PhenQ PM provides you with a blend of vitamins, minerals, and other extracts that help you optimize your metabolic function and hormone levels to maximize your weight loss.

If you’re struggling to lose weight, have hit a weight loss plateau, or are just looking for extra weight loss support, then PhenQ PM may be the right supplement to help you achieve your goals.

What is PhenQ PM?

As previously mentioned, PhenQ PM is an all-natural supplement designed to help you lose weight before bed. It was developed by PhenQ, one of the most trusted names in the weight loss space.

According to the manufacturer, PhenQ PM uses relaxing minerals and amino acids to help you fall asleep fast, kickstart your metabolism, and to fight excessive cravings to avoid derailing your weight loss journey. It’s made with soy-free, grain-free, and safe ingredients proven to support healthy weight management.

By taking PhenQ PM, you’ll never be able to experience more effortless weight loss while you snooze. You can:

Support healthy weight loss by easily slipping into deep sleep to go through all three stages of night-time fat-burning.

Jumpstart your slow metabolism by sleeping 7 to 9 hours of refreshing sleep, increasing your growth hormone levels and decreasing your cortisol levels.

Fight off excess carb and sugar cravings to prevent yourself from derailing your weight loss goals.

How Does PhenQ PM Work?

Unlike other weight loss supplements, PhenQ PM is different from other weight loss supplements because it optimizes your sleep, which ultimately leads to all three stages of fat burning.

According to PhenQ, it works in these three stages:

Stage 1 – Increases Human Growth Hormone Levels

As PhenQ PM allows you to sleep better over the course of the night, it helps your body naturally secrete more human growth hormone. Human growth hormone helps to rev up your metabolism so it helps you burn more calories. This also helps to increase your muscle growth so you can finally attention the lean, sexy body you’ve always wanted.

Stage 2 – Flushes Out Excess Cortisol Levels

After PhenQ PM helps you boost your growth hormone levels, it simultaneously helps you flush out excess cortisol levels from your body. Cortisol is a stress hormone that has a number of bad effects on your body, such as impairing metabolic function, increasing fat storage, increasing hunger, and raising your blood sugar levels. PhenQ PM helps you balance your cortisol levels to prevent such effects.

Stage 3 – Appetite Regulation

In order to lose weight, you have to ensure you don’t consume more calories than you burn. By improving your sleep, your appetite regular hormones work in perfect synergy to ensure you no longer have unhealthy, frequent cravings for foods that will cause weight gain.

Unfortunately, most people never reach stage 3 the deepest levels of sleep, or REM sleep, which doesn’t enable your body to activate all three stages of fat burning. Since PhenQ PM is one of the few products that can help you reach the deepest levels of sleep, all three of your fat burning stages can be activated – thus leading to healthy, sustainable weight loss.

Ingredients in PhenQ PM

PhenQ is committed to developing clean, safe weight loss supplements. That’s why there are no artificial ingredients, stimulants, or additives found in PhenQ PM.

Instead, PhenQ PM uses a number of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts to support healthy, long-term weight loss results. Here are the ingredients found in PhenQ PM:

L-Arginine: Arginine is an essential amino acid that acts as a natural precursor to nitric oxide, which improves blood flow. Some studies have also found that oral arginine supplementation can increase growth hormone levels up to 100%.

L-Lysine HCL: L-lysine HCL is a form of the amino acid lysine that is effective in supporting your production of carnitine. Carnitine improves athletic performance and aids in weight loss by supporting your body’s ability to break down fat and use it for energy.

L-Theanine: Theanine is a naturally-occurring amino acid found in plant sources like mushrooms and tea. Studies have found theanine can support relaxation and sleep and it may also reduce anxiety levels.

Chromium: Chromium is an essential trace mineral that may improve insulin sensitivity and enhance protein, carbohydrate, and lipid metabolism. Studies have found chromium may lower blood glucose levels and also support your body’s natural metabolic function.

Biotin: Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is commonly used to improve the health of your nails, hair, and skin. Some studies have found biotin may work directly with chromium to support the metabolism of fat by improving thyroid function. Biotin may also support healthy cholesterol levels, improve sleep quality, and provide neuroprotection.

5-HTTP: 5-HTP is primarily used to help relieve anxiety and improve mood by raising serotonin levels in the brain. Studies have also found that 5-HTP can aid in weight loss by increasing feelings of fullness – thus reducing your caloric intake. 5-HTP may even help you fall asleep faster especially if related to stress or anxiety issues.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is well known for its’ ability to improve immunity, brain function, cardiovascular health, and memory. However, some studies have found that vitamin C may help your body oxidize up to 30% more fat and absorb iron, which is needed for fat metabolism.

Vitamin B1: Like many other B vitamins, vitamin B1 may support weight loss by helping your body metabolize and break down carbohydrates. Vitamin B1 also helps prevent complications in the muscles, heart, stomach, intestines, brain, and nervous system. It also helps regulate the flow of electrolytes into and out of muscle and nerve cells.

Vitamin B5: Vitamin B5 works alongside B6 and B1 to relieve stress, promote peaceful feeling, and to ease your body into restful, fast-burning sleep. Vitamin B5 is also critical to the manufacturer of red blood cells, as well as sex and stress-related hormones produced in the adrenal glands.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 is an important vitamin needed for normal brain development and to keep the nervous system and immune system health. It also works alongside vitamin B1 & B5 to relieve stress and hunger pangs. Additionally, it may support cardiovascular health, promote eye health, and relieve inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis.

Molybdenum: Molybdenum is a trace mineral that supports your body’s natural detoxification process by reducing the buildup of toxins that impede your ability to flush out cortisol. It also uses molybdenum to process proteins and genetic material and DNA. It also contributes to decrease inflammation, helps regulate blood sugar, and may support metabolic function.

Choline: Choline is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in many processes in your body such as DNA synthesis, fat transport & metabolism, maintaining cell structure, and for cell messaging. Choline is also needed to maintain heart health, improve cognitive functions, maintain mental health, and for liver health.

These are the only ingredients found in PhenQ PM. There are zero artificial ingredients, fillers, or stimulants in PhenQ PM nor are there any dangerous drug ingredients. It is also soy-free, gluten-free, and manufactured in an FDA approved facility using GMP manufacturing practices.

Side Effects of PhenQ PM – Is it Safe?

Not only is PhenQ PM designed to be an effective weight loss supplement, it was formulated to be safe too. This is why as of this writing, there have not been any reports of any side effects while taking the product.

This is not to say that side effects cannot occur – only they have not occurred yet. Any supplement may cause headache, nausea, or stomach pain. The likelihood of experiencing any of these side effects is just very low while taking PhenQ PM.

Despite it’s overwhelming safety, PhenQ PM may still not be right for everyone. For example, if you are pregnant or nursing, then it is not recommended you use this product as it hasn’t been tested in these groups. Likewise, this product is not recommended for children under the age of 18.

Finally, if you are on a medication or have a serious medical condition, then it is highly recommended you speak to your doctor before trying this product just to be sure it is safe for you to try.

Overall, PhenQ PM is a safe, effective sleep & weight loss aid that will not negatively impact your healthy in any way. However, if you are still unsure whether or not it is right for you, then it is highly recommended you speak to your doctor before trying this product just to err on the side of caution.

PhenQ Pricing & Guarantee

If you believe PhenQ PM is the right weight loss supplement for you, then the best place to order is directly through the official website of PhenQ. There you will find three different packages to choose from, depending on your budget and individual needs.

These are the packages currently available:

● One bottle: $64.99

● Two bottles: $129.99 + one free bottle

● Three bottles: $194.99 total + two free bottles

No matter which package you select, you’ll automatically be given free shipping on your order if you live in the United States. In addition, every order comes with a 60-day, 100% money back guarantee.

According to the official website, if for any reason you are dissatisfied with your order, experience a rare, unwanted side effect, or simply don’t find the results you expect, then you can contact PhenQ directly in order to receive a full refund – no questions asked.

Simply contact PhenQ via email or through their toll-free phone number within 60 days of ordering and you’ll receive a full refund for your purchase.

How Long Does it Take to See Results?

Like any weight loss supplement, results vary from person to person while taking PhenQ PM. How fast you see results an depend on your diet, exercise habits, lifestyle factors like alcohol consumption or smoking, as well as hormone levels.

In general, many customers start to see positive weight loss results in as little as 2 weeks. Some users even see a difference in their cravings and metabolism in as little as 7 days. In some rare cases though, it takes a month or so to begin to notice changes.

With consistent use of PhenQ PM though, you should begin to feel and see a noticeable change in your weight, mood, and overall health within 60 days of purchasing the product. If not, PhenQ PM will return your money without hassle.

Is PhenQ PM Right For You?

PhenQ PM was scientifically formulated to work for men and women of all ages. Whether you’re 40, 50, 60, or even 70, it’s possible to lose weight while using PhenQ PM.

However, according to the official website, PhenQ PM may be even best suited for individuals like:

Busy parents: Juggling between family, home, and work can make it impossible to stick to a diet or consistent workout routine, which prevents you from reaching the deepest stages of fat-burning. This is why PhenQ PM is ideal for busy parents.

People over 40: As you age, your ability to sleep is more likely to be impaired. By taking PhenQ PM, you can restore restorative sleep once more to kickstart your metabolism, which is beneficial for those over 40.

Overworked individuals: If you work in a high-stress environment, you may not have the time or energy to work out. This is why PhenQ PM is especially beneficial to those who are overworked.

Final Recap

PhenQ PM is the ideal supplement for anybody looking to lose weight without having follow an impossible diet or exercise program.

Since its’ inception, PhenQ PM has already helped thousands of adults lose 10, 20, or even 30 pounds – and keep it off too!

If you’re ready for deeper sleep and healthy, sustainable weight loss, then you need to visit the official website of PhenQ PM and order your bottles today while supplies last!

Disclaimer:

