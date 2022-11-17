PhytAge Labs BP Zone Reviews - Effective Ingredients or Cheap Scam?

Blood pressure is considered to be at healthy levels if it doesn't surpass the range of 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg. Some of the risk factors associated with high blood pressure include excessive consumption of alcohol, excessive weight, and high cholesterol levels, among other aspects. In addition, research shows that high systolic and diastolic blood pressure results from the deactivation of the kidney's blood pressure release valve.

BP Zone™ is a blood pressure support formula used to reactivate the kidney's BP release valve and restore healthy blood pressure levels. According to the manufacturer, the dietary supplement contains vegan ingredients that aid in restoring optimal BP levels. This review explores BP Zone™ constituents, functionality, pricing, usage, and more.

What Is BP Zone™?

BP Zone™ is a blood pressure support dietary supplement manufactured by Zenith Labs. The formula is a blend of potent ingredients obtained from plants, including hibiscus, saffron, and garlic, among others. The creators claim that the ingredients work synergistically to reactivate the blood pressure release valve in the kidneys. In addition, the manufacturer claims that it has enabled up to 10,000 people to retain their blood pressure at healthy levels. Furthermore, the organic ingredients are safe and pure for consumption and support normal BP levels by alleviating oxidative stress.

How Does BP Zone™ Work?

The blood pressure release valve in the kidneys controls the pressure in the blood vessels. If the TSC proteins haven't absorbed adequate water molecules, there's a likelihood of high fluid content in the bloodstream, leading to high blood pressure. So the kidneys cleanse excess fluids and toxins in the bloodstream.

BP Zone™ blood pressure support reactivates the kidney's blood pressure release valve and flushes out excess fluid. It thus enhances the reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure. The dietary supplement has essential ingredients that support the release of excess fluids in the blood and restores healthy blood pressure levels.

The body ingests essential constituents in the dietary capsules that aid in the removal of artery plaque. Some of the herbal extracts have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects and stimulate smooth muscle cells. In addition, the formula aids in producing nitric oxide; a vital compound used to combat oxidative stress. With the regular usage of the formula, the consumer's blood pressure is normalized.

BP Zone™ Ingredients

According to the manufacturer, the nutritional capsules contain the following ingredients:

Crocus Flower Extract (Saffron): BP Zone™ formula contains the purest and most potent extract of Crocus. The premium ingredient significantly lowers systolic and diastolic blood BP. In addition, it alleviates oxidative stress, among other benefits.

Hibiscus: Hibiscus extract is useful in reactivating the kidney's blood pressure release valve. In addition, it lowers systolic and diastolic blood pressure enabling consumers to reduce their BP from elevated or moderate risk to normal levels. Based on research, hibiscus lowers bad cholesterol levels and triglycerides, thus favorable to optimal lipid profiles. It also stimulates smooth muscle cells, lowers inflammation, and reduces oxidative stress.

CoQ10: This molecule is produced by the body and aids in antioxidant defense. It safeguards the blood pressure release valve against dietary salts and restores healthy blood pressure levels. In addition, the compound supports skeletal muscles, body cells, and connective tissues and raises energy levels.

Garlic: Garlic is scientifically proven to fight free radicals, inhibit ACE and boost blood flow. Research shows that garlic extract lowers diastolic blood pressure to normal levels. Garlic has a high concentration of fiber that dissolves in water to lower platelets' adherence to each other and minimizes oxidative stress. It's used in the blood pressure support supplement to stabilize blood pressure.

Magnesium: Magnesium is another essential compound in the blood pressure support formula. Lower levels of the mineral in the body causes blood pressure to spike. The ingredient is used in the dietary supplement to lower diastolic pressure.

Hawthorn: It's used in the BP Zone™ supplement since it contains anti-inflammatory properties that aid in combating reactive oxidative radicals.

Arjuna: This ingredient is proven to reduce arterial inflammation, and increase the production of nitric oxide that aids in combating oxidative stress.

Danshen: It's essential for fighting free radicals and clearing up pinched arteries in the circulatory system.

Black Seed: Black Seed is included in the BP Zone™ formula due to its potency to lower systolic and diastolic BPs without adverse health implications. It also alleviates the side effects of high blood pressure, restores libido, alleviates fatigue, provides sound sleep, and enhances mental sharpness.

Other potent ingredients in the formula include ginger, taurine, calcium, L-theanine, and berberine HCL.

The manufacturer claims that all 13 ingredients used in the blood pressure support formula are scientifically proven to be effective and are naturally obtained. In addition, the manufacturer claims that the dietary capsules are processed under GMP policies and that the supplement is GMO, dairy, soy, nut, BPA, gluten, and crustacean free.

BP Zone™ Usage and Effects

The creator recommends consumers take two dietary capsules daily, one in the morning and the other in the evening. Each bottle of BP Zone™ contains 60 capsules for a monthly serving. However, for extra support, the manufacturer prescribes taking 4 capsules daily, with a need to opt for a 90-day or 6-month serving.

In addition, the creator of the supplement claims that the outcomes of each consumer vary with their system, and some may experience positive effects in two weeks. However, for better results, the creator recommends consumers remain proactive and use the supplement with a healthy dietary lifestyle.

BP Zone™ Benefits

According to BP Zone™ creator, consumers can find the following benefits from the blood pressure support formula:

Lowers systolic and diastolic blood pressure - the primary role of the formula is to reactivate the kidney's blood pressure release valve, combat oxidative stress and stimulate smooth muscle cells. As a result, the supplement restores healthy systolic and diastolic BP levels.

Supports cardiovascular health - by restoring healthy blood pressure levels, the supplement prevents consumers from having cardiovascular health issues.

Restores better sleep - the formula alleviates the effects of blood pressure and restores sound sleep.

Raises energy levels - the dietary capsules boost metabolism and aids in the fat-burning process, ensuring consumers feel energized.

Dissolves plaque buildup - high cholesterol levels can lead to fat deposition in the blood vessels leading to constrictions. The blood pressure formula has ingredients that aid in burning fat and ensuring efficient blood flow.

BP Zone™ Pricing

The dietary supplement can be ordered via the official website, and here's the price list with offers as provided by the manufacturer:

Most Popular Package: Consumers can order for the 6-month regimen at $39 per bottle from a regular price of $79, saving them $240 + free shipping.

Best Value Package: With a 90-day pack, consumers can purchase each bottle at $45, saving them $102 + 19.95 shipping fee.

Monthly Package: A 30-day serving pack of BP Zone™ is available at $59, saving consumers $20 + 19.95 shipping fee.

Each package is backed by a 6-month money-back guarantee. Consumers have 180-days to use the product and determine if the outcomes are satisfactory, and if not, they are issued with their 100% purchase price.

Final Verdict

Hypertension heightens the risk of having cardiovascular disease, stroke, and other life-threatening effects. In addition, a drastic fall in blood pressure can be detrimental to heart and brain functions, among other health complications.

The manufacturer of BP Zone™ claims that the formula can regulate elevated and moderately dangerous blood pressure levels to normal. Some constituents have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects to combat oxidative stress and reactivate the kidney's blood pressure release valve. The product is backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee, and consumers can find discounted prices on the official website.

