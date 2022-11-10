Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System Reviews - Is It Right For You?

Cleaning your teeth every day is not enough. You should also strive to achieve a whiter smile. Experts say a radiant smile will improve your relationships and even land you your dream job. While mouthwashes, whitening toothpaste, strips, pens, and trays can eliminate the stain on your teeth, they have been shown to contain bleaching agents that can harm your teeth and health.

The best way to whiten your teeth is to find 100% natural solutions. Thankfully, the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System provides naturally more robust, healthier, and whiter teeth. Read on to discover how the system works and why it is the most talked about whitening treatment.

What is Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System?

The Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System is a teeth-whitening detox designed to help you achieve a healthy, stronger, and whiter smile in under 16-minutes. The whitening system uses red/blue LED light frequency to eliminate yellow teeth stains and give you youthful healing power to make you appear ten years younger.

Unlike other teeth whitening treatments that use dangerous chemicals, Red LED light whitening treatment has been scientifically tested to eliminate bacteria and restore gum health naturally. This teeth whitening treatment is also gentle, making it suitable for sensitive teeth.

According to the official site, Red LED Light eliminates sensitivity and does not cause any pain after you use it. With the Primal Organics LED Teeth Whitening System, you will not only achieve a whiter smile. The system also treats the overall mouth and promotes youthfulness.

How Does the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System Work?

The Problem

To understand how Red LED Light whitening treatment works, we must first know where the problem lies. Usually, our teeth tend to stain when we drink coffee, red wine, or even healthy juices like cranberry or pomegranate. The problem is that most people usually brush their teeth immediately after completing a meal. This is a big mistake because studies show that brushing your teeth a few minutes after meals chips and break tooth enamel.

When your enamel is destroyed, your teeth easily stain, causing them to lose whiteness. The worst part is that even after the enamel is destroyed, most people continue to use whitening strips and mouthwash. According to the official site, many whitening agents have been made with chemicals used in commercial carpet cleaners. The same chemicals were used in 1871 to treat herpes and gonorrhea.

Trina Felber, dental health and natural skincare expert, says that these chemicals are dangerous and you do not want to put them in your mouth. Once you put these chemicals in your mouth, the blood vessels will spread toxins throughout your body. This, in turn, will cause accelerated skin aging, high blood pressure, and risk of heart disease.

On the other hand, mouthwashes have been linked to oral cancer and destroy the good bacteria which are much needed for a healthier mouth. The good news is that a better solution will help you whiten your teeth without chemicals or the risk of developing cavities, bad breath, and oral cancer. This brings us to the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System.

The Solution

The Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System is the ultimate solution that celebrities and influencers rely on to keep their teeth whiter. Many people do not know that another layer beneath the enamel is the real cause of yellow-tinted teeth. This layer is known as dentin.

The dentin is usually brown or light yellow when we are young, but unfortunately, it gets darker as we age. If you do nothing about your oral health, your teeth will appear more strained because your enamel is thinning and the dentin is darkening. Thankfully, the Red LED Light whitening treatment fights external and internal yellowing, allowing your teeth to become whiter, healthy, and strong.

The Red LED Light also eliminates teeth sensitivity, restores the health of your gums, and heals your dentin. The dentin usually regenerates through a process known as dentinogenesis, and the red-light speeds and boosts the effectiveness of this process. It also improves tooth metabolism while promoting youthful healing.

The Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System also provides Blue LED Light, which is suitable for whitening your smile and removing plaque from your teeth. When the red and blue LED lights are combined, they provide faster and more effective teeth whitening results. This is why they are the only teeth-whitening colors used by Primal Life Organics.

Why Use the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System?

Repairs and Restores Your Teeth Naturally

The Red/blue whitening system uses 100% natural ingredients to whiten your teeth. It includes extra virgin oil, two different clays, and 15 essential oils that pair well with Blue LED Light for better teeth whitening results.

It Works Well with Dual LED Light Technology

The device uses ultra-safe Blue LED Light technology to destroy bacteria that wear your teeth. The device also has 32 LED lamps, ensuring that all your teeth get whiter.

The Device is 100% Wireless.

Because the LED whitening device is wireless, it is convenient and easy for anyone to use. It also does not require extra trays or batteries to work effectively. All you need to do is to apply the whitening gel, insert the device, set the timer for 16 minutes, and watch the magic happen.

It Has 3 Powerful Modes

The LED whitening devices come with three powerful modes, which include:

16 RED Lights: This relieves pain, promotes wound healing, curbs mouth sores, and boosts tissue repair.

16 Blue LED Lights: Removes plaque and brightens your smile.

32 RED/BLUE LED Lights: Whitens your smile, eliminates pain, promotes tissue repair, removes plaque, and fights mouth soreness.

A Real White Activated Gel

Primal Life Organics also added a Real White Activated Gel to the system to help brighten your smile. The gel will provide faster and more effective results, making you feel confident. The gel contains activated charcoal and is safe, pure, and effective for teeth whitening. Some of the ingredients incorporated into the whitening gel are;

● Olea Europaea

● Solum Diatomeae Clay

● Melaleuca Alternifolia oil

● Citrus Limonium oil

● Gaultheria procumbens leaf oil, etc.

The Device is Durable

The Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening device only requires you to use it for 16 minutes every day and will last you for ten years. Manufacturers recommend you use it 4 to 5 times a week, and you can reduce it to 2-3 times/week when your teeth begin to whiten.

It Is Easy to Use

With Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System, you do not need professional help. The system is simple to use and follow.

● Step 1: Apply half the whitening gel to your mouthpiece

● Step 2: Turn on the LED device and set it to your preferred mode

● Step 3: Place the mouthpiece on your mouth, but do not bite it.

● Step 4: After 16 minutes, the device will shut off

● Step 5: Remove the LED device and rinse your mouth with warm water.

● Step 6: Wash your mouthpiece and store it well after use.

Purchasing the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System

The Primal Life Organics LED system is sold on the official website at a considerable discount. Initially, its price was $549, but you can now get it for $199.97. The kit includes the LED attachment, with 16 red and 16 blue lights, one travel case, and as a special bonus, you'll receive a 10 ml (20 treatments) tube of Real White Gel to try.

Customer Reviews & Guarantee

The good thing about purchasing the Primal Life Organics system is that there are countless customer reviews to help you determine if the device is suitable for you. According to many celebrities and customers, this LED teeth whitening treatment is the best and works as promised.

Every order comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee plus a one-year warranty on the LED attachment.

Visit the official website today for more information about the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System.

