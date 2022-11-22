Prodentim Oral Probiotics Reviews [Benefits, Pros-cons and Warnings

Prodentim is an oral hygiene supplement that increases the population of good bacteria while inhibiting harmful bacteria in the oral cavity. As a benefit, the chance of dental problems such as gum inflammation, bad breath, cavity, gingivitis, etc., are highly reduced. Continue reading to know more about Prodentim, its usage, benefits, and buying policies.

This probiotic supplement contains ingredients like Lactobacillus Paracasei, Lactobacillus Reuteri, B. Lactis BL-04, BLIS K-K, BLIS M-18, Malic acid, Tricalcium Phosphate, Spearmint, Inulin, and Peppermint. The strains are free from any chemicals, fillers, or toxic substances. These have unique components that add extra care to your oral health.

The ingredients of Prodentim are found proven to support your immune system and digestive health. Also, it is exquisite in freshening up your breath and whitening teeth.

You’ll find it in both tablet and capsule form. So, there are both chewable and non-chewable options. It usually takes at least 30 days to finally show results. But it depends on the body and health condition of each user.

The cost is reasonable. It costs around $69 per bottle. But if you buy in a bundle, the expense per bottle comes down to $49, which is a good deal. The manufacturing company also has a 60-day return policy if you buy the supplement from their official website.

Prodentim Pros and Cons

Before getting into the details of Prodentim Oral Probiotics, check the benefits and drawbacks this supplement has:

Pros

● It increases the population of good bacteria in your mouth.

● It protects your gums and freshens your breath.

● It improves the enamel coating making your teeth less sensitive.

● It is made with plant-based ingredients and minerals, which makes it vegan-friendly.

● It reduces cavity and gum infections.

Cons

● Harmful to lactating or pregnant mothers.

● Only usable for people more than 18 years of age.

What Is Prodentim Supplement?

Prodentim probiotic is a dietary and oral supplement that improves oral health. It’s capable of removing the harmful bacteria and increasing the good bacteria in your mouth. This allows Prodentim to reduce gum inflammation and fix bad breath.

Users have also found improvement in their overall digestive system by consuming Prodentim. It also enhances the respiratory system. Thanks to the 10 natural ingredients containing 3.5 billion probiotic strains in Prodentim.

List Of Ingredients In Prodentim

Here is a list of all Prodentim Ingredients and their oral health benefits-

Lactobacillus Reuteri (0.02g/bottle)

Lactobacillus reuteri is a bacteria that stops the growth of harmful bacteria in the oral cavity and improves the protection around the gums. It also heals gum inflammation and minimizes the effect of gingivitis.

This bacteria basically inhibits bad bacteria like P. gingivalis and A. actinomycetemcomitans bacteria in the subgingival plaque area. You’ll notice the change in the edge of your gum of the infected area. This helps in restoring your oral health.

A study by Teughels et al. found that Lactobacillus reuteri reduces deep pockets. This eliminates the gum disease-causing bacteria from the previous deep pocket gaps.

Another benefit of this bacteria is that it supports the upper part of your respiratory system. Overall, it helps in improving your immunity.

Lactobacillus Paracasei (0.02g/bottle)

Another major ingredient in Prodentim is the Lactobacillus Paracasei. It’s responsible for inhibiting the growth of as many pathogenic microbes as Streptococcus mutans. This prevents forming oral cavities and aids in overall dental health.

From a very young age, Streptococcus mutans keep growing on the surface of your teeth. With age and an unhealthy diet, they increase in number and take part in tooth decay. Lactobacillus Paracasei influences oral bone metabolism and helps your teeth to stay in structure.

Apart from preventing tooth decay, this bacteria also has beneficial properties to reduce gingival inflammation. So, your gum stays healthy and also you get protected teeth if you have this bacteria in your mouth.

B.Lactis BL-04 (0.02g/bottle)

The B.Lactis BL-04 is a five-strain bacteria that acts against viral respiratory infections. It also has beneficial effects in fighting rhinovirus infection. Basically, it helps in improving the immune system of your body.

This bacteria is usually found in the large intestine of humans. It improves gastrointestinal function by reducing the side effects of antibiotics. That’s why it’s used in different probiotics.

This ingredient also aids with the digestion process of your digestive system. It can help you get rid of constipation and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It is also very effective in preventing cold diseases or allergies.

BLIS M-18 (less than 0.01mg/bottle)

BLIS M-18 is a laboratory-grown bacteria by Stratum Nutrition that benefits oral health in two ways. First, it minimizes the amount of bad bacteria and secondly, it increases the percentage of good bacteria in the cavity.

As per an experimental trial from A. J Institute of Dental Sciences, this bacteria is proven to improve dental and periodontal health.

Our dental area and saliva contains millions of microbial organisms. When the amount of bad bacteria increases in it, it causes dental complications like cavities, gum problems, etc. BLIS M-18, being a member of Streptococcus salivarius bacterial species, inhibits bad bacterias and stops them from populating over again. One of the bad bateria it inhibits is Streptococcus mutans. Parallelly, BLIS M-18 itself is a good bacteria which promotes gum and teeth health.

Other Plant And Mineral-Based Ingredients with Benefits

Prodentim contains a number of other plants that help improve oral health. At less than 100 mg per bottle, Prodentim has mineral-based ingredients and plants.

The included ingredients and their positive effects are described below:

● Malic Acid: Helps reduce inflammatory diseases.

● Spearmint: Maintains a fresh breath and in keeping the mouth clean.

● Peppermint: Also helps with breath refreshment.

● Tricalcium Phosphate: Strengthens and adds protection to your teeth against demineralization.

● Inulin: Increases the number of good bacteria.

How Does Each Prodentim Dosage Work?

Prodentim comes in both soft-chew tablets and capsules. As you chew the tablet, it dissolves in your saliva and comes in contact with your teeth and gum area. If you have any gum inflammation, with regular dosage, you’ll be able to heal that area.

Your mouth also absorbs the core ingredients as you keep chewing the tablet. As the tablet slowly reaches down your throat, the ingredients get mixed into your bloodstream. This passively helps in improving your respiratory and digestive systems.

The Prodentim capsule also works the same as the tablet. But in this case, you have to drink some water with the capsule.

Dosage and Consumption Guide

The ideal consumption of Prodentim is one tablet/capsule per day. The capsules are hard-shell while the tablets are soft-chew tablets.

The probiotic has to be approved by a dentist before consumption. So if you have serious dental issues, consult your dentist beforehand. There are a few steps before consuming Prodentim.

The best time to take Prodentim is in the morning. To start off, clean your mouth by brushing or using mouthwash. Get rid of the bacteria inside your mouth. After that, eat your breakfast fully. Try to have a full meal so the nutrients from Prodentim absorb well.

Who Should Not Take Prodentim?

People should not consume Prodentim if they are:

● Pregnant or lactating women

● People under 18 years.

● Suffering from health issues

What Are The Benefits of Prodentim Prodentim Oral Probiotics?

Yes, Prodentim is really effective for improving your oral health. Take a look at the benefits of Prodentim below:

Increases The Population of Good Bacteria

The first and most important benefit Prodentim offers is it increases the population of good bacteria. Eventually, this reduces the amount of bad bacteria in your oral cavity and saliva. As a result, gum and teeth health gets better and protects from diseases like cavity, gum inflation, tooth-ache, etc.

A Proprietary Blend of 4 Plant-based Ingredients

4 fundamental strains that Prodentim is made of are Inulin, Malic Acid, Tricalcium Phosphate and Peppermint. All of these ingredients are 100% plant-based and vegan. Also, As per the manufacturer’s statement, no additives, chemical modifiers, preservatives and harmful colors were used during the production of Prodentim.

The Ingredients Have Proven Scientific Evidences

4 of the core strains of Prodentim are proven to enhance dental health in accredited laboratory studies. For example, Lactobacillus Reuteri is proven to reduce gingivitis and treat chronic periodontitis in a test conducted by Teughels et. Similar scientific evidence was found to back up the manufacturer’s claim about Prodentim’s effectiveness for dental health.

Removes Enamel Coating and Whitens The Teeth

Depending on your age and diet, the enamel of your teeth starts wearing away. By taking Prodentim regularly, you can restore that enamel coating. This helps in getting rid of the yellowish tone of your teeth. As a result, your teeth will look whiter and shiny.

Is Prodentim Safe To Take? [Common Side Effects Of Exipure]

Yes, Prodentim seems safe to take. Upon analyzing 400 verified customer reviews, no serious complaints or side effects were found.

Prodentim Customer Reviews And Complaints.

Here are some honest customer reviews I’ve found on the internet:

● Sam Perkin says, “I always take care of my teeth but still, it wasn’t enough for me. After using Prodentim for three weeks, I’ve seen a massive improvement. My teeth feels amazing and I feel really good about it”

● Portia Thompson says, “I can’t believe how much my dental health improved after taking Prodentim. My dentist recommended this supplement and I’m glad I took her advice.”

How Much Does Prodentim Cost?

The cost of Prodentim starts from as low as $49/bottle. But based on how many days of supply you’re looking for, the price points vary.

$69 per bottle (30-day supply).

$59 per bottle (90-day supply + 2 Free ebooks)

$49 per bottle (180-day supply + 2 Free ebooks)

Bonus #1 - Bad Breath Gone

Bad Breath Gone is an ebook that comes free when you purchase Prodentim Oral Probiotics. It claims to provide the steps to create a 1-day oral detox plan at home. The detox formula will take 7 spices and ingredients that are available in every home.

The ebook is claimed to be of $109 but it comes free of cost at every purchase of Prodentim.

Bonus #2 - Hollywood White Teeth at Home

This is another eBook that comes with the purchase of Prodentim. This claims to contain a ‘teeth whitening’ method that takes just 10 seconds to have brighter teeth instantly.

This guide is worth $109 and it’s given away free with every purchase of Prodentim.

Where To Buy Prodentim?

The best place to buy Prodentim Oral Probiotics is from their official website.

Refund Policy

Prodentim offers a 60-day refund period for every customer. If you don’t see any results after 60 days of using Prodentim, you can return it.

● Prodentim customer support: +1 (302) 754-3446.

● Email: contact@prodentim-product.com.

Prodentim Vs Competitors

In the following section, I’ve compared Prodentim with some of it’s competitors head-to-head.

Prodentim Vs Steel Bite Pro- Which Is Better?

Dental dietary supplements Prodentim and Steel Bite Pro both cost around $69. Despite having the same price, they have different characteristics.

Prodentim Vs Dentitox Pro- Which Is Better?

Speaking about supplements, Prodentim and Dentitox Pro have many similar characteristics. Prodentim, however, is available as a pill and a capsule. However, Dentitix Pro is available as a syrup, and it is advised to use 2–3 drops per day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do You Swallow Prodentim?

No, Prodentim should not be swallowed because it is a soft tablet meant to be chewed.

Can Prodentim Regrow Gums?

Yes, Prodentim aids in regrowing gums. It also helps in gum inflammation and improves dental health. You can also get a refreshed breath by consuming Prodentim.

Conclusion

From the Prodentim review, it should be clear that Prodentim’s an excellent oral probiotic for you. You can start consuming prodentim to preserve your oral health to the fullest. Don’t forget to recheck the eligibility criteria before consuming!

Hopefully, this Prodentim review has given you enough information to make the best decision.

Have a great day!

