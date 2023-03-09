ProDentim Reviews (Truth EXPOSED) Is This Oral Health Supplement Legit?

ProDentim is an advanced oral probiotic formula that is created to support healthy gums and teeth. According to the research team behind the supplement, ProDentim is a completely natural formula that contains over 3.5 billion strains of probiotics, which will help in repopulating good bacteria in your mouth and promote teeth health. The creator also says that the supplement is a safe one that can be used by anyone who has poor oral health. In this ProDentim review, we will be probing into various details of the supplement and will check whether the manufacturer’s claims are true or not.

ProDentim is a popular supplement that has been receiving massive hype on the internet ever since its launch. There are many reviews and articles on the internet about the oral probiotic supplement that say that it is an effective one and really helps in improving oral health. At the surface level, it does seem that ProDentim is a legit supplement that is as effective as the manufacturer claims it to be. However, we can only validate the claims after digging deep into the supplement and analyzing it with a microscopic eye.

In this ProDentim review, we intend to give you a wide picture of the supplement by presenting every piece of information that we have gathered from the manufacturer of the supplement, health experts, and the supplement’s users. So read till the end to know if ProDentim is really the right solution for your poor oral health.

What Is ProDentim?

ProDentim is a research-based oral probiotic formula that can help you to have healthy teeth and gums. It can also improve your mouth odor and enhance the health of your ear, nose, and throat. Each ProDentim bottle comes with 20 soft tablets, which can be consumed. This oral health supplement is based on a recent research finding that points out the importance of mouth bacteria in maintaining the health of teeth and gums.

The supplement is made from carefully dissected probiotics and a blend of plants and minerals. It is manufactured in FDA and GMP-certified facilities with the best safety and quality standards. ProDentim soft tablets are 100% non-GMO and free from stimulants and gluten, which makes them safer and free from side effects.

Product Overview:

Certification : GMP Approved

Label Accuracy : 98.12% (PASS)

Ingredients Purity : 93.99% (PASS)

Ingredient Safety : 97.25% (PASS)

Projected Efficacy : 98% (PASS)

Formulation : Capsules

Price/Bottle : $69

Category Average Price : $45 to $70

Serving/Bottle : 30 Capsules

Price/Capsules : $2.3

Heavy Metal Screening : Below Proposition 65 Limit CA – (PASS)

Flagged Inactive Ingredients : N/A (PASS)

Suggested Course Duration : 90-120 Days

Official Website : ProDentim.com

Ingredients inside ProDentim Dental Formula

As per the information on the ProDentim official website, this oral health capsule is formulated using 3 major probiotic strains and plant-based components and minerals. The details on how these components help you attain maximum health for your teeth and gums are given below:

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Found in human intestinal tracts and mouths, L.Paracasei is a known immune booster. Because of their anti-inflammatory properties, L.Paracasei can treat gingival inflammation. Much research has also validated that the presence of L.Paracaseri can significantly improve the oral microbial balance.

Lactobacillus Reuteri

As this probiotic strain have certain antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-plaque properties, L.Reuteri have proven to reduce periodontitis in human. Periodontitis is an acute gum infection that destroys the normal health of your teeth and gums. Along with that, L.Reuteri can preserve oral immunity and resist teeth inflammations.

B.lactis BL-04®

Also known as Bifidobacterium animalis subsp lactis BI-04®, B.lactis can effectively treat certain cases of periodontitis. This probiotic is known to produce lactic and acetic acid. Many other benefits include: fighting against respiratory infections, irritable bowel syndrome( IBS), dental cavities, diarrhea, etc.

Inulin Powder

Abundant with fibers, Inulin powder can maintain your teeth' health by supporting the good bacteria and eliminating the bad ones. It is a prebiotic component usually present in toothpaste and mouthwashes. Studies have shown that Inulin Powder can maintain the pH of the oral cavity and improve the growth of microflora inside it.

Malic acid

This is a major component of strawberries. Studies have shown that they can help you brighten your teeth because they have bleaching properties. As they contain alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), Malic Acid can be used to bleach your teeth. It has also proven beneficial in inducing saliva production inside your mouth, thereby treating dry mouth. Malic Acid is a major compound in toothpaste and mouthwashes.

Peppermint

Peppermint is a natural compound with many anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Peppermint oil is commonly used to treat painful gum diseases and toothaches as it can numb the pain. Apart from this, chewing peppermint can benefit your oral hygiene and dental health.

Visit The Official Website To Know More About ProDentim Ingredients

Benefits of Using ProDentim Chewable Candy

The science-backed formula of ProDentim offers myriad benefits. It works by maintaining the microbial environment inside your mouth and protecting it from intruders. Some of the benefits offered by the ProDentim supplement are listed below:

Maintains the health of your gums: One of the benefits of using ProDentim pills for a long time is that it can help you to maintain the health of your gums. Probiotics inside the ProDentim formula such as Lactobacillus Reuteri can prevent your teeth from the attack of gum diseases.

One of the benefits of using ProDentim pills for a long time is that it can help you to maintain the health of your gums. Probiotics inside the ProDentim formula such as Lactobacillus Reuteri can prevent your teeth from the attack of gum diseases. Treats infections: Many of the ProDentim ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties. This will help treat any dental or oral infections inside your mouth.

Many of the ProDentim ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties. This will help treat any dental or oral infections inside your mouth. Balances the oral bacteria: The basic principle behind the ProDentim formula is to balance the oral microbial system and boost oral health. Ingredients like Inulin Powder and certain probiotics inside the capsule can help you to balance the oral microbial system.

The basic principle behind the ProDentim formula is to balance the oral microbial system and boost oral health. Ingredients like Inulin Powder and certain probiotics inside the capsule can help you to balance the oral microbial system. Improves the whiteness of your teeth: Certain compounds inside Malic Acid such as alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) can whiten your teeth, thereby saving them from discoloration. So consistently using ProDentim pills can help you attain whiter and shinier teeth.

Certain compounds inside Malic Acid such as alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) can whiten your teeth, thereby saving them from discoloration. So consistently using ProDentim pills can help you attain whiter and shinier teeth. Eliminates dry mouth: the ingredients can initiate saliva production inside your mouth and help you to eliminate dry mouth conditions. Ingredients like Malic acid and Peppermint can improve the moisture inside your mouth.

the ingredients can initiate saliva production inside your mouth and help you to eliminate dry mouth conditions. Ingredients like Malic acid and Peppermint can improve the moisture inside your mouth. Improves mouth odor: When you start using ProDentim tablets consistently, your mouth malodor improves. Peppermint can improve the freshness of your breath and eliminate the condition of halitosis.

How Safe Are ProDentim Tablets To Consume Daily?

According to , you can understand that it uses an all-natural formula. The ProDentim ingredients are all listed as non-GMO, and no stimulants are in them. It is non-habit forming toand free from gluten and allergens. All these factors make the ProDentim supplement a safe option for dental health and hygiene. There are no considerable side effects to it. But on the other side, many customers who had purchased the ProDentim supplement from sites such as Amazon and other sources have reported having negative effects.

This is because they have fallen into the traps of some of the impostor products that sell under the name of authentic supplements, such as ProDentim, through such sites. The ProDentim Amazon supplement shows negative reviews from users. Because of this, the people who make the supplement tell you only to buy it from their official website.

How Long Do ProDentim Tablets Take to Show Results?

As per expert opinion, you can expect some effective results when you consistently use ProDentim soft tablets for 2-3 months. When you start using ProDentim pills for such a period, the results can stay longer, say for one to two years maximum. Even though there can be slight variations in these results based on the age, gender, and physique of each individual, the results can be almost similar.

ProDentim Dental Support Formula Pricing

According to the information on the official website, you can purchase ProDentim dental support supplement as a single bottle, 3 and 6-bottle compounds. The details of each package are given below:

1 bottle- 30-day supply- $69/bottle + free shipping

3 bottles- 90-day supply- $59/bottles free shipping + 2 free ebooks

6 bottles- 180-day supply- $49/bottle free shipping +2 free ebooks

The only thing you have to make sure to purchase these bottles along with the discounts and offers is to buy them from the official website. As per the manufacturer’s policy, there are no retail marketing or other e-commerce sites such as Amazon available for product delivery. As the ProDentim oral supplement has huge demand in the market, there is a chance of impostor products selling under the name of ProDentim. To ensure you purchase authentic supplements, buy them from the official website.

Bonuses Offered With ProDentim

Along with the 3 and 6-bottle compound offers you are endowed with 2 free bonuses. The details of the bonus available are given below:

Bonus#1: Bad Breath Gone. One-Day Detox

This $109 worth of ebook contains some super teeth hacks which can help you to remove your bad breath. You will be trained to make some Natural mouth fresheners using around 7 species and herbs which are easily available to you.

Bonus#2: Hollywood White Teeth at Home

This $109 worth of ebook contains the details of a “10-second Bright Teeth” method which will make your teeth whiter and shinier. Through hacking the way you brush, you will learn to get those glittering white teeth of Hollywood celebrities.

ProDentim Review Conclusion

Considering all the facts mentioned above, one can conclude that ProDentim is an effective oral probiotic supplement that can ensure dental health. The formula is based on detailed research and science-based studies and provides maximum results. It is based on the finding that a certain amount of probiotics is necessary to maintain the health of one’s teeth and gums.

This scientific formula is manufactured under FDA and GMP-qualified facilities and provides non-GMO and allergen-free ingredients. This itself marks for its 100% safety and quality. The makers of the ProDentim have urged to purchase the supplement only from the official website.

As the supplement has huge demand in the market, there has been a rise in impostor products selling through non-authorized sites. Some of the ProDentim reviews show that many customers have started reporting getting low-quality supplements through e-commerce sites such as Amazon.

That is why the makers have urged you to purchase the supplement only from their official website. So make sure to purchase from the ProDentim official website to get the authentic version of ProDentim which is proven to have legitimacy and genuineness as an oral health supplement.

Use this link to buy ProDentim from the official website directly.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. ProDentim shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.