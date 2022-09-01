ProDentim Scam Exposed! Review the Controversial Customer Complaints Before Buy!

ProDentim is a daily supplement by Dr. Drew Sutton MD that improves oral health with multiple strains of probiotic bacteria, changing the environment within the mouth by flooding the oral flora with beneficial healing bacteria. Offered exclusively at Prodentim.com, the official website for Prodentim lays out a very compelling presentation about why these oral probiotic candy ingredients may reduce tooth decay and gum disease through regular use. But the ProDentim scam has been exposed; read this review to see the controversial customer complaints be revealed before buying today.

What is ProDentim?

Of all of the daily needs of the human body, hygiene is a basic necessity. Most people prioritize their skin health and hair health, but the way they take care of their teeth is a different story. Statistically, most people don’t brush their teeth enough, which makes it easy to associate decay and infections with poor dental health. Still, even by brushing twice daily and including flossing in the everyday routine, which might not be enough to prevent cavities.

When people think about probiotics, their first thought usually isn’t dental health. They see probiotic bacteria as a remedy for people with an upset stomach, but the use of probiotics can be highly beneficial for the entire digestive system. Though they might go straight to the GI tract, the influence of this bacteria also improves the mouth.

The mouth is a hotbed of bacterial activity, especially when food particles still remain in the mouth after a meal. The bacteria from these foods thrive in the moist and warm environment, changing the balance in the mouth. Without the right care at the right time, the bacteria start to influence the quality of saliva, which touches every part of the mouth. To properly regulate these bacteria, there’s ProDentim.

ProDentim provides users with probiotics that directly impact their mouth. With most probiotics, the goal is to deal with problems like indigestion or flatulence but using ProDentim specifically helps consumers to support the right bacterial climate in their mouth. The mouth is the first step of the entire digestive process, so making sure it is healthy is necessary for proper digestion. Plus, without various strains attacking enamel and gums, users significantly reduce the risk of dental problems as they save major time and money on their oral health.

What Ingredients Are in ProDentim?

To achieve the desired effects from ProDentim, it has to contain multiple strains of probiotic bacteria. No single strain is able to achieve everything the user wants on its own, which is why the creators of ProDentim offer the Proprietary Probiotic Blend. The blend is not available anywhere else, and it includes:

● Lactobacillus paracasei

● Lactobacillus reuteri

● Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04

Along with the popular probiotic strains, users will also get inulin powder. Inulin powder, which is sourced from chicory root, also is found in this remedy, providing users with prebiotic support. Prebiotics aren’t normally prioritized in these types of formulas, but it should be. It provides the body with nourishment to keep the bacteria alive when the body isn’t processing new nutrients.

To learn more about the effects of these individual strains, read on below.

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus paracasei is the first of the ingredients in this blend, and it is one of the most popular ingredients in the industry today. It already has found in a place in many probiotic supplements to improve the user’s immune system and digestion. While all strains tend to have these benefits, it also has a direct impact on dental health.

When the mouth gets the support of this strain, users will find that the bacteria associated with periodontal disease. Periodontal disease is a gum infection that can cause the sufferer to lose their teeth as a result of bone deterioration. By using the right probiotic, consumers can keep their bones and gums healthier to protect from damage.

Using Lactobacillus paracasei reduces inflammation in the gut and the rest of the body. It can improve the skin’s ability to maintain hydration and prevent dryness, though it also is linked to a reduction in sensitivity in the skin and gums. Users who have redness and discomfort in the gums will benefit significantly from the use of this bacterial strain.

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Lactobacillus reuteri is used for the purpose of improving digestion, but that is a benefit that consumers will find with just about any strain they come across. The main reason that most companies use this particular strain is because it is directly linked to the creation of ethanol and other organic acids, which are antimicrobial molecules. With this nutritional support, consumers will be able to protect themselves from pathogens that can cause them to get sick. That’s why this strain is connected to a reduced risk of disease and an improved immune system.

To tackle dental/oral health, lactobacillus reuteri reduces the typical germs that are associated with gingivitis. Though most people might think that these germs are found outside the body, they are typically found in saliva. It can also reduce the buildup of plaque to protect the teeth from further damage.

Bifidobacterium Lactis BL—04

Unlike the other bacterial strains on this list, Bifidobacterium Lactis BL-04 is a patented ingredient. However, users will find that all of the benefits are the same. Companies typically include this remedy as a way to promote a stronger immune system, helping them to reduce the risk of developing diseases that impact their gums and teeth.

With regular use, this strain also helps consumers to improve the health of their gastrointestinal tract. Interestingly, the human body – and the bodies of most mammals – already create this strain within their body for that exact reason. However, supplementation improves the effects. Furthermore, the current research on this strain shows that the side effects that come with the use of some types of medication are reduced with its consumption.

How Can Consumers Purchase ProDentim?

The only way that consumers can presently get their supply of ProDentim is by shopping on the official website. The website offers a few discounted packages to make the formula accessible to anyone’s budget, but they don’t sell ProDentim through third-party retailers.

Consumers can choose from:

● One bottle for $69

● Three bottles for $177

● Six bottles for $294

To further show the value of customers at the ProDentim website, the creators provide free shipping for every package. Plus, it comes with a money-back guarantee to ensure customer satisfaction, even if the user isn’t happy with the performance of the supplement.

Final Thoughts

ProDentim provides a way to keep the teeth healthy without switching to an expensive toothbrush or abrasive toothpaste. It should only be used in conjunction with daily brushing and flossing because it doesn’t eliminate the need for either of these efforts. It is made for any adult, and users are covered by a lengthy return policy if it doesn’t give the effects that they’d hoped for.

