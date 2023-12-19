ProPlant Complete Shake Reviews: Is It Safe & Effective?

ProPlant Complete Shake is a shake packed with healthy plant protein that supports heart, brain, gut, muscle, and immune system health and helps promote weight loss.

Overview

While many people derive their protein primarily from meat, plant-based diets have become much more popular in recent years. Researchers have linked the consumption of plant-based protein with numerous advantages including supporting heart health, digestion, and immune function.

Whether you follow a fully plant-based diet or just want to take advantage of the benefits of plant protein, consider complimenting your diet with ProPlant Complete Shake. Let’s get into the details of this Gundry MD health product.

What is ProPlant Complete Shake?

ProPlant Complete Shake is an all-natural drink packed with nutrients and plant-based protein, and it offers numerous health benefits. Board-certified dietitian Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD explains the health perks of plant protein:

“When it comes to your body’s daily function, it doesn’t matter where you get your protein from. But data show that eating fewer animal products and more plant-based proteins is associated with increased longevity and decreased morbidity.”

Manufactured by the highly regarded health and wellness company Gundry MD, ProPlant Complete Shake supports heart and brain health, improves muscle growth and recovery, boosts energy levels, suppresses hunger for weight loss, and optimizes digestion.

Available in delicious vanilla and chocolate flavors, ProPlant Complete Shake is safe, and free of common allergens, and the company is 100% cruelty-free. How does it compare to other plant-based protein shakes on the market?

In this review, we’ll look into the details of ProPlant Complete Shake and tell you our honest opinion, to help you decide if it’s for you. Read on!

How Does ProPlant Complete Shake Work?

ProPlant Complete Shake is full of healthy plant protein which offers a range of health benefits, including improving muscle growth, balancing blood sugar levels, and helping to suppress appetite to help with weight loss.

A review article published in Nutrition Reviews by Rylee T Ahnen, et al discussed the role of plant protein in nutrition, health, and wellness.

Plant-based protein also supports heart health, being low in saturated fat, so ProPlant Complete Shake may lower your risk of cardiovascular disease if you take it regularly.

A review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health by Salman Salehin, et al examined the positive benefits of a plant-based diet on cardiovascular disease.

ProPlant Complete Shake is high in fiber, which helps cleanse the colon of waste and toxins and promote healthy digestion. This helps promote healthy bowel movements and relieve issues like gas, constipation, diarrhea, and bloating.

Fiber also slows digestion, so you feel full for longer and take in fewer calories daily, leading to possible weight loss benefits.

A scientific review article published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition by Isabella Skye Waddell and Caroline Orfila discussed the role of dietary fiber in preventing obesity and obesity-related diseases.

ProPlant Complete Shake is full of vitamins and minerals that can help resolve any existing deficiencies. It also has anti-inflammatory agents that help decrease swelling in the body, improving the health of organs like the heart, brain, liver, and digestive tract.

This shake is replete with powerful antioxidants that lower levels of oxidative stress by abolishing damaging free radicals. This promotes body-wide healing and supports a strong immune system.

ProPlant Complete Shake Ingredients

These are some of the primary active ProPlant Complete Shake ingredients:

Hemp Powder

Hemp protein has tremendous benefits including supporting heart, liver, kidney, and immune system health and rejuvenating the skin. It’s high in fiber, which supports healthy digestion and suppresses hunger for weight loss benefits.

Hemp powder has no cholesterol or saturated fats, and it’s high in heart-healthy omega-3 and 6 fatty acids. A review published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research by Pellegrino Cerino, et al examined the benefits of hemp as a food and nutritional supplement.

Spirulina

This is a blue-green algae packed with nutrients, protein, and powerful antioxidants that support a strong immune system. There’s evidence that it may lower blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

Spirulina also has potent anti-inflammatory properties that decrease bodily swelling and support the health of organisms like the liver, brain, and heart. A systematic review article published in Frontiers in Nutrition by Patrizia Calella, et al explored the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory benefits of spirulina in exercise and sports.

Flaxseed

This is a rich dietary fiber high in plant protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids. It promotes healthy digestion, helping to ease issues like gas and bloating, and it fills you up, so you consume fewer calories daily.

Flaxseed has potent anti-inflammatory agents, supports heart health, and may lower cholesterol and blood sugar with regular consumption.

An article by Rajju Priya Soni, et al published in Research in Environment and Life Sciences discussed the composition and health benefits of flaxseed.

ProPlant Complete Shake Pros and Cons

What We Like

ProPlant Complete Shake can suppress appetite for weight loss benefits.

This formula can support healthy digestion.

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake can improve brain and cognitive function.

This shake can increase your daily energy levels.

GundryMD ProPlant Complete Shake can improve muscle growth and recovery.

What We Don’t Like

The results for Gundry ProPlant Complete Shake may vary for different users.

There are only two flavor options available.

ProPlant Complete Shake is popular and could run low stock at times.

How To Use ProPlant Complete Shake

The recommended daily dosage is one scoop of the powder mixed with any beverage you like, be it water, a smoothie, or coconut milk. Blend and drink in one sitting. Do not take more than this amount in a day unless instructed by a physician or RDN.

ProPlant Complete Shake Reviews

In our opinion, like anything by Gundry MD products, ProPlant Complete Shake is a high-quality all-natural product that offers significant health benefits. We love both flavors and the purity of the ingredients that have research support for their advantages.

When it comes to the ProPlant Complete Shake reviews, the majority on the official website and independent sites are mostly very positive. On the Gundry MD website, 467 users rated the product 4.7 out of 5 stars.

On Amazon, 448 customers give the Proplant Chocolate Shake 4 stars, and 805 users on Google rate ProPlant Complete Shake 4.6 stars.

One of the best 5-star ProPlant Complete Shake review posts on Amazon comes from Lani Carlyle, who says this is her go-to plant protein product:

“I have tried many different protein powders…they were hard to digest, and I always felt bloated. This powder is delicious, easy to digest, and I felt full as if I had a meal. I highly recommend it!!”

One of the most critical reviews of the Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Vanilla is from Dana Sullivan, who says she does not like the flavor and gives it one star: “The chocolate ProPlant Complete Shake tastes much better. I am not happy with the vanilla shake at all.”

ProPlant Complete Shake Side Effects

ProPlant Complete Shake contains 100% organic plant protein and is free of lectins, dairy, soy, artificial sweeteners, and harmful chemical additives. While the product offers several health benefits, there are no associated ProPlant Complete Shake side effects.

How is ProPlant Complete Shake Unique from Other Brands?

Made by the highly reputable Gundry MD, ProPlant Complete Shake is one of the leading plant-based protein shakes on the market. This physician-developed formula offers a superior, 100% pure organic blend of ingredients that are safe and free of common allergens.

Is ProPlant Complete Shake Legit?

Yes, without a doubt, ProPlant Complete Shake by the highly regarded Gundry MD is a legitimate product. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Stephen Gundry and located in Beverly Hills, California, they are very well known for their quality, all-natural health formulas. There are hundreds of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake reviews online that attest to the legitimacy and efficacy of the product.

Where Can I Buy a ProPlant Complete Shake?

You can buy Dr Gundry ProPlant Complete Shake from several retailers including Walmart and Amazon, but by far the best place to purchase is from the manufacturer’s official website.

Gundry MD offers discounts on bulk purchases and even better deals for members, as well as free US shipping for orders of $49 or more. These are the prices:

Regular Cost

1 Jar – $69.95

3 Jars – $188.85

6 Jars – $353.70

Members Prices

1 Jar – $49.95

3 Jars – $134.85

6 Jars – $254.70

What is the Return Policy?

Gundry MD offers a generous 90-day money-back guarantee on ProPlant Complete Shake and all their other products. If you’re not happy with your results, contact customer service to file a return and get instructions. Send the products back within 90 days of the order date for a full refund of the purchase price.

Final Thoughts

In the final analysis, we think that Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is a superior organic plant-based formula with a safe blend of ingredients that support the health of the brain, heart, and digestive tract, boost energy levels, and suppress hunger for weight loss benefits. It’s a highly effective product for adding more plant-based protein to your diet.

For the most part, the ProPlant Complete Shake reviews are from happy customers who commented enthusiastically about the potent health benefits of this product, and how it has improved their lives. Those who used ProPlant Complete Shake for weight loss noted great success in slimming down.

ProPlant Complete Shake contains 100% organically sourced plant protein and is free of lectins, dairy, soy, artificial sweeteners, and harmful chemical additives. In addition, there are no serious potential side effects. We highly recommend ProPlant Complete Shake as an excellent, safe, delicious source of plant-based protein with incredible health benefits.

