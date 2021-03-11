Qatar Ministry of Labor Endeavours On Service and Support For World Cup 2022 Migrant Workers

The labor sector has been under the remit of the Ministry of Administrative Development and is reforming the rules for migrant workers. The Labor and Social Affairs have been upgraded to support the migrant workers. The government will upgrade the level of services and support for the workers in Qatar. The key objective is to build a modern and competitive labor market for the workers in Qatar.

Qatari Minister of Labor Ali bin Samikh al-Marri said, “Qatar has been able to trigger a positive change in recent years in the field of the labour market, as many laws and procedures have been introduced and updated to promote and protect the rights of migrant workers, noting that such improvements are taking place on the work environment to achieve the desired goals.”

Enforcement of New Laws on Changing Employer

The Ministry of Labor will oversee the enforcement of the Labor Law. It will ensure that the implementation will be done according to the recent legislation. Drastic changes have been made to the labor sector.

Enforcement of the Law on Minimum Wage

The National Minimum Wage for the workers has been upgraded as well. The rule was set under Ministerial Decision No. 25. This rule will require the employers to pay a basic monthly wage of at least 1,000 QAR. They will also offer a housing allowance of 500 QAR per month and a minimum food allowance of 300 QAR per month.

Efforts of the State of Qatar In The Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Domestic Workers

Another law was issued regarding domestic workers. The provisions of the law will be implemented according to the international labor standards. This law will provide a set of guarantees to the workers. The standard employment contract has been approved by the Ministry of Labor. The working hours per day will be restricted to just (8) hours. The law also obligates the employer to offer the domestic worker food and housing. They will also provide medical supplies if a person is ill or injured.

Supporting the Establishment of Joint Committees

Ministerial Decision No. 21 regulated the conditions and procedures for the election of the workers. The election of workers’ will represent the joint committees. The Ministry also supported the formation of joint committees related to the establishments. The workers were able to select their representatives in all kinds of direct elections. The joint 30 establishments have also been formed to improve the status of the migrant workers.

Adoption of the Labour Inspection Policy

The Labour Inspection Policy has changed the Health Policy for the migrant workers. The labor law has been adopted and ensures that strategic and data-driven approaches are made for migrant workers. These rules are implemented and will inform the training strategies and the media campaigns. The inspection visits and labor inspectors’ will investigate the occupational accidents.

Protection of Workers from Heat Stress

Ministerial Decision No. 17 has specified the rules and measures to protect the workers from heat stress. The prohibition of work hours during the summer months will be implemented from June 1 to September 15 of every year. The working hours will start from 10:00 am and will last till 3:30 pm. The new legislation will introduce significant changes and will specify the maximum temperature. The work shall be suspended and will grant the workers to set the pace of work. It will also be allowed to take breaks during the working hours.