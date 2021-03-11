Qatar Ministry of Labor Endeavours On Service and Support For World Cup 2022 Migrant Workers

Qatar Ministry of Labor Endeavours On Service and Support For World Cup 2022 Migrant Workers

The labor sector has been under the remit of the Ministry of Administrative Development and is reforming the rules for migrant workers. The Labor and Social Affairs have been upgraded to support the migrant workers. The government will upgrade the level of services and support for the workers in Qatar. The key objective is to build a modern and competitive labor market for the workers in Qatar.

Qatari Minister of Labor Ali bin Samikh al-Marri said, “Qatar has been able to trigger a positive change in recent years in the field of the labour market, as many laws and procedures have been introduced and updated to promote and protect the rights of migrant workers, noting that such improvements are taking place on the work environment to achieve the desired goals.”

Enforcement of New Laws on Changing Employer

The Ministry of Labor will oversee the enforcement of the Labor Law. It will ensure that the implementation will be done according to the recent legislation. Drastic changes have been made to the labor sector.

Enforcement of the Law on Minimum Wage

The National Minimum Wage for the workers has been upgraded as well. The rule was set under Ministerial Decision No. 25. This rule will require the employers to pay a basic monthly wage of at least 1,000 QAR. They will also offer a housing allowance of 500 QAR per month and a minimum food allowance of 300 QAR per month.

Efforts of the State of Qatar In The Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Domestic Workers

Another law was issued regarding domestic workers. The provisions of the law will be implemented according to the international labor standards. This law will provide a set of guarantees to the workers. The standard employment contract has been approved by the Ministry of Labor. The working hours per day will be restricted to just (8) hours. The law also obligates the employer to offer the domestic worker food and housing. They will also provide medical supplies if a person is ill or injured.

Supporting the Establishment of Joint Committees

Ministerial Decision No. 21 regulated the conditions and procedures for the election of the workers. The election of workers’ will represent the joint committees. The Ministry also supported the formation of joint committees related to the establishments. The workers were able to select their representatives in all kinds of direct elections. The joint 30 establishments have also been formed to improve the status of the migrant workers.

Adoption of the Labour Inspection Policy

The Labour Inspection Policy has changed the Health Policy for the migrant workers. The labor law has been adopted and ensures that strategic and data-driven approaches are made for migrant workers. These rules are implemented and will inform the training strategies and the media campaigns. The inspection visits and labor inspectors’ will investigate the occupational accidents.

Protection of Workers from Heat Stress

Ministerial Decision No. 17 has specified the rules and measures to protect the workers from heat stress. The prohibition of work hours during the summer months will be implemented from June 1 to September 15 of every year. The working hours will start from 10:00 am and will last till 3:30 pm. The new legislation will introduce significant changes and will specify the maximum temperature. The work shall be suspended and will grant the workers to set the pace of work. It will also be allowed to take breaks during the working hours.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

'If I die under mysterious circumstances…,' Elon Musk posts cryptic tweet an hour after he shares a post in 'connection with Russia'

2
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don’t read too much into meeting, says AAP

4
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

5
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

6
J & K

Archaeological Survey of India fumes as Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha holds prayers at J-K's Martand Sun temple

7
Punjab

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

8
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

9
Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

10
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

Don't Miss

View All
Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Top News

Blast at Intelligence Bureau office in Mohali

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

Police say no damage reported; forensic experts called in

Lanka crisis: Ruling party MP among 3 found dead; properties torched as anti and pro-government protesters clash

Lanka crisis: Ruling party MP among 3 found dead; properties torched as anti and pro-government protesters clash

Law-and-order situation goes out of hand as properties owned...

Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa steps down

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

Sri Lanka currently in the throes of unprecedented economic ...

Ready to re-examine, reconsider sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court

Ready to re-examine, reconsider sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit Centre said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive: Army Chief

China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive: Army Chief

Restoring trust at LAC not one way affair, says General Mano...

Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

Blast at Intelligence Bureau office in Mohali

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests

Want to protect life, livelihood, but not like this: Supreme Court on plea against Shaheen Bagh demolition

Delhi court acquits five LeT members, including Pak resident, in terror case

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Sex determination can't be trivialised, shown routinely, Delhi High Court

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's cyber cell receiving over 100 plaints/month

Act strictly against heavy vehicles flouting norms: CP Jalandhar

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

No relief for former MLA Simarjit Bains in rape case; HC adjourns hearing

No relief for former MLA Simarjit Bains in rape case; HC adjourns hearing

Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Servants steal 40-tola gold, Rs 4.35L from retd AIG's house in Ludhiana's BRS Nagar

Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals make fake FB profile of MLA, demand money

Patiala clash: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody

Patiala clash: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Dues pending, free bus travel takes Punjab Govt on Rs 114 crore ride

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck