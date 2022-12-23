RealAction Pro Reviews - Does Real Action Pro Action Camera Work or Scam?

Action cameras are small, but their popularity is enormous for a straightforward reason: versatility. You can attach them and take them anywhere you want, and they’ll give you videos and photos from a human’s eye perspective. You can connect these cameras to drones and make a 4K wide-angle video.

On the other hand, they are light, their battery timing is excellent, and they can easily survive a crash because of their solid build. However, these action cameras can get expensive. Nevertheless, the RealAction Pro camera is reasonably priced for its features. Let’s check the RealAction Pro camera review to see how good this action camera is.

What is RealAction Pro?

RealAction Pro is a sports camera that can record videos at 4K and full HD at 30FPS. If you want more fluid videos, tone down the video quality to 720P, and this camera can record up to 60FPS. There is no slow-motion video option, so your RealAction Pro review camera might not record more than 60FPS. If you run short on memory, you can reduce the resolution to 720P, but you’ll still get 60FPS.

Design Of RealAction Pro Camera

Built with solid polymer, this camera can last a long time, even if you use it aggressively. It is weatherproof and comes with a thick plastic cover to survive extreme weather conditions.

RealAction Pro camera weighs only 150 g, so you can easily carry it in your pocket or attach it to a mobile gimbal. There is no screw hole at the bottom of this camera, so you’ll need the plastic cover that comes with an attachment so you can mount it on the tripod.

The display on the back gives you a live view of everything you record. Even using it for video recording will not reduce its battery life expectancy and timing, still keep a spare battery as you might need it.

Features of RealAction Pro Camera

Here are a couple of noticeable features this camera has to offer.

Built-in Stabilization

RealAction Pro camera has built-in stabilization for picture mode so that you can take tack-sharp images even at a slow shutter speed. No stabilization is available for the video, so you’ll need a gimbal to record a video free from shakes and jerks.

Record 4K Videos With Rich Colors

Since it has a 4K sensor, you can record vibrant 4K 30FPS videos. However, its memory is limited to a 32 GB card, so you might be unable to record a video of more than 75 minutes. If you increase the video quality to the max, the 32 GB will fill up after 20 minutes of video. With its Ambarella digital signal processor, you don’t have to worry about slow video processing and saving.

Built-in Wi-Fi Module

With its Wi-Fi module, you can connect this camera to your phone and transfer images or video directly to that device. This allows you to upload media quickly to your social media accounts. That way, you can keep your followers updated; moreover, you can also go live using Wi-Fi.

Remote Control

If you have attached this sports camera to a drone, you can control it using its remote control. That remote control has all the necessary functions to record, pause, stop, and change video settings.

60 FPS Video Recording

While this feature is limited to 720P video resolution, you can record smooth and fluid videos at 60FPS. Even with the low resolution, it can encode clear-quality video making the file bigger.

Good Battery Timing

While its battery timing is not as good as GoPro, it can last up to three hours on minimal video recording. However, the battery can last more than six hours in photos mode.

Pros

● High-quality pictures

● Scratch resistant

● It can be used as a portable DVR camera

● A full-range color sensor

● Lightweight

● Easy setup

● Directly save recorded video on an SD card

● Weather resistant

● Easy to use

● USB charging

Cons

● Cant use a bigger card than 32 GB

● No screw hole for tripod support

● Only available on the official website

● Limited stock

Where to buy RealAction Pro Camera?

RealAction Pro camera is only available on their official website. They run out of stock quickly, so grab it while it lasts. There are several packages available with increasing discounts if you order in bulk.

● Buy one for $99

● Buy two for $159

● Buy three for $197

● Buy four for $249

● Buy five for $297

Every offer comes with free shipping, and you can add a three-year extended warranty for an additional $9. Please contact customer service if you have any questions or want to discuss the return policy.

● Email: care@urpurchase.com

● Telephone: +44 20 3808 9234 (International)

Final Words

Capturing moments has never been easier with the RealAction Pro camera. This compact gadget easily fits in your pocket, and you can attach it with a gimbal or a drone for epic video shots. Order your RealAction Pro camera today!!

