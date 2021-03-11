Renowned Digital Creator and famous Influencer Shubh Chauhan Shares his views on life without Social Media

Renowned Digital Creator and Lifestyle Influencer Shubh Chauhan recently shared his views on the importance of social media in today’s time.

After changing his social media handles from the company, Shubh has gotten a lot of traction from the brands, and it helped expand his brand portfolio. His dynamic personality has helped him, and many new brands in fashion, skincare and travel domains have come into his kitty.

With Social media, we can all now easily connect to anyone worldwide with just a click.

Lately, Social media has gained popularity as a business tool in recent years, especially during the Covid times. With more and more users joining social media every second and using it regularly. Social media will become more significant and more critical in the upcoming years. The industry will boom like never before, and this new set of bloggers and influencers has arrived in the market, which is also a low-cost promotional tool used by corporations and companies.

It helps business firms to rockpile their relationship with the customer. By interconnecting with them through social media, businesses get to know what their customers like and what they are looking for and what the consumers don’t like and what they don’t want. Social media gives you a trench through which you can create awareness of their products and services by offering them eye-catching deals.

Social media has impacted not only our lives but our businesses too. It has opened endless doors to lots of opportunities for the business world. Social media provides us with a platform where we can interact and attract a large amount of the public. Now the businesses are no longer dependent on specific customers as the businesses can directly reach out worldwide and that too within minutes.

Giving a little spice to social media can do wonders for the business. 81% of the consumers are likely to talk or recommend the brand if they have a positive experience with the brand on social media. So Mansi focuses on this belief that if you don’t get much engagement, likes and traction, please don’t lose hope.