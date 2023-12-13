Ride Into Savings: The Platina Bike Price and Long-Term Value

Buying your personal vehicle is one of the most significant achievements for people. It makes them independent, helps them travel without any restrictions, and saves money on public transportation. Bajaj Platina is one such bike lineup with some of the most fuel-efficient bikes. Equipped with all the advanced features and backed by a trusted brand, the Bajaj Platina is worth every single penny invested. Read ahead to learn more about the features, specifications, Bajaj Platina bike price, and more.

What Makes Platina Series One of the Best Commuter Bikes?

The Platina series is highly regarded as one of the best daily commuting bikes in the country for various reasons. Here, we will point out some of the key reasons that make the Bajaj Platina bike price worth the investment:

The Platina series consists of the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS, India’s first bike in the 100-115cc segment equipped with anti-lock braking technology. The series is widely popular for its fuel efficiency. These features make it an exceptional commuter bike, delivering impressive mileage and power. The Platina bikes have long and wide seats, which makes them highly comfortable for the rider and the pillion. The suspension system absorbs powerful shocks on rough terrain and bumps, enhancing the bike's overall comfort. The Platina series is designed to be extremely durable, offering cost-effective ownership that requires minimal servicing and maintenance. The series is built to last and is highly sturdy. The Bajaj Platina bike price is worth the investment as the bike offers reliability and longevity. Another reason that these have garnered huge popularity is the highly competitive Platina bike price. These bikes under 70000 (approximately) allowed riders to own a vehicle that offers a perfect blend of power, performance, and affordability.

With all these amazing reasons, investing in the Bajaj Platina bike price seems like the best option, right? Without much further ado, let us check out the specifications of the best commuting bikes in the market.

Bajaj Platina Series: Overview

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS

The Platina 110 ABS bike is the epitome of perfection in commuting. The bike is available in three unique colours:

Cocktail Wine Red Saffire Blue, and Ebony Black

Did you know the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the only 110cc bike with an anti-lock braking system? The front brake type is 240mm Disc with single-channel ABS and 110 mm Drum with CBS in the rear, making it the safest bike in India in the 115cc segment. The technology offers enhanced control and stability, which is handy in every situation.

Regarding the engine, the bike has a 115.45cc engine displacement, a 50 x 58.8mm bore x stroke, and 8.6 PS power at 7000 rpm. The bike has a torque power of 9.81 Nm at 5000 rpm. Like other Platina models, the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS also comes with the ‘comfortec’ technology, which means smooth rides even on bad roads.

The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is truly a marvel in tackling Indian roads. The bike is equipped with hydraulic and telescopic type front suspension while the rear suspension includes SOS with nitrox canister and a rear wheel stroke of 110mm. This allows the bike to absorb even the most powerful jerks on the rough terrain, keeping the rider and the pillion rider safe throughout the journey.

The fuel tank capacity is 10.5 litres, which is ample for you to rely on for long-distance trips. The bike also has a digital speedometer where riders can check gear indication, gear guidance, and ABS indicator. This feature helps the rider to be in sync with the bike. The bike’s frame is a tubular single-down tube with a lower cradle frame.

The ex-showroom Bajaj Platina bike price in New Delhi is INR 79,821. You can visit the nearest Bajaj Auto dealership or drop your contact information on the website to book a test ride.

Bajaj Platina 110 Drum Image source: Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Platina 110 Drum

The Bajaj Platina 110 Drum has unmatched fuel efficiency and is designed for riders to easily commute. Equipped with Bajaj Auto’s patented DTS-i engine, the bike is undoubtedly a favourite amongst riders across the country. The ex-showroom Bajaj Platina bike price is INR 70,400 (approximately), which is quite affordable given the top-notch specifications that can only be found in expensive bikes. The bike is available in three striking colours:

Ebony black blue Ebony black red Cocktail wine red-orange

The Bajaj Platina 110 Drum has a 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with an electronic injection system. The engine displacement capacity is 115.45cc, and the bike gives a top speed of 90 kmph, which is quite impressive for Indian roads. The fuel tank capacity is 11 litres.

Talking about the Bajaj Platina 110 Drum braking technology, the front end is equipped with 130mm Drum and the rear end is equipped with 110 mm Drum with CBS technology. The combined braking system connects the rear and front ends of the brakes and distributes the brake force between the front and rear wheels. This leads to enhanced stability and control.

The Bajaj Platina 110 Drum is equipped with hydraulic, telescopic-type suspension in the front and SOS with nitrox canister suspension technology in the rear. The ground clearance is 200 mm, the saddle height is 807 mm, and the turning radius is 1930 mm.

Bajaj Platina 100 Image source: Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Platina 100

The Bajaj Platina 100 is known amongst riders for its superior mileage and advanced comfortec technology. Under the fantastic 100cc Bajaj Platina bike price, the Bajaj Platina 100 has all the stylish features one can ask for.

The bike’s powerful DTS-i engine is designed to deliver superior mileage and unparalleled performance. But the 4-stroke DTS-i engine is not all. The 102cc capacity makes the bike one of the best for beginners and even experienced riders looking for a sturdy and durable bike. With a top speed of 90 km/h, which is internally tested, the Bajaj Platina 100 gives a maximum power of 7.9 PS at 7500 rpm and a maximum torque of 8.3 Nm at 5500 rpm.

In terms of braking technology, the bike has a 130 mm Drum (Platina 100 KS / ES Drum) in the front and a 110 mm Drum with Anti-Skid Braking System in the rear. The availability of the anti-skid braking system makes the bike extremely safe for Indian roads.

The Platina 100 has a downshift and four-speed transmission. The bike’s frame is a tubular single down tube with a lower cradle frame with 135mm hydraulic and telescopic type suspension in the front and 110mm spring in-spring suspension in the rear. The fuel tank capacity is 11 litres, perfect for daily commutation. Moreover, the ex-showroom Bajaj Platina bike price in New Delhi is around INR 67,808.

Bajaj Platina Bike Price

Now that you know the Bajaj Platina series specifications, it is crucial to know the Platina bike price. Read below:

The Bajaj Platina 110 price ranges from INR 70,000 to INR 76,064. Both these Bajaj Platina 110 bike prices are affordable, and the quality of these bikes is worth investing in. When it comes to the 100cc Bajaj Platina price, the ex-showroom price is INR 67,808. The 100cc Bajaj Platina price is also affordable, and it offers a high return on investment.

Conclusion

Who would not want to own one of these fantastic commuting bikes with such amazing features? The first step in saving money is to invest it in the right place, and the Bajaj Platina 110 price is just the right option. Stop waiting and head to your nearest Bajaj Auto dealership or the Bajaj Auto website to book your bike.

